Welcome to your AI video jumpstart guide
Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, your team can produce videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.
This guide is for agencies ready to lift their clients’ marketing and content with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to campaign, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios or on-screen talent.
Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed quickly. Let's get started!
Top use cases: how agencies are using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for teams who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From influencer ads to onboarding flows, here’s how agencies and customers across industries are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.
Personalised video campaigns
- Publicis Groupe used HeyGen to customise 100,000 thank you notes from their CEO to employees, using their names and native languages
- Videoimagem tripled engagement with personalised customer campaigns for football fans
Client pitches and proposals
Why video is crucial for business growth today
The challenge
- Traditional production is expensive, slow, and constrained by budgets
- Teams have to do more with less—tighter budgets, less time, and more pressure to outperform competitors
What AI video unlocks
Speed
- 40 hours/week of video production time saved, allowing Reply.io to grow its CEO’s TikTok account to a quarter of a million followers in under a year
- 5X faster production timeline for educational video content at leading financial services provider Equity Trust
Cost savings
- 60% reduction in video production costs by Tomorrow.io
- €1,000 saved per minute of training content by Sibelco
Scalability
- A/B tested 6X faster, deploying 50 unique AI influencer ads at Favoured
- 80–90% average completion rate for customer and partner training videos at Komatsu
Localisation
- 30 different markets reached, 3–4 months of post-production time saved by Trivago
Personalisation
- 50k+ personalised videos with 3X the engagement produced by Videoimagem for AB InBev
Want to go a bit deeper?
→ AI video marketing strategy ebook
→ 5 ways to use your marketing budget more efficiently eBook
HeyGen for Agency Partners
HeyGen’s Agency Partners program is built for creative and marketing teams looking to scale high-quality video production with the speed and efficiency of AI. From global agencies like Ogilvy and Publicis to fast-moving boutique teams, partners rely on HeyGen to deliver compelling video content at a fraction of the traditional cost and time.
What agency partners get
- Unlimited video creation
- Flexible seat management for teams
- Organised client workspaces with sub-workspace support
- Remote likeness consent and efficient avatar creation tools
- Enterprise-grade security, admin controls, and SSO
- Dedicated customer support and partner success resources
- Certification programme and potential inclusion in the HeyGen Agency Directory
- Early access to new features and discounted enterprise pricing
Why Agencies Choose HeyGen
- 10x content production output
- 50%+ reduction in video costs
- Enables white-glove service at scale
- Structured onboarding, live training, and community access
- Ideal for modern, scalable video strategies
→ Find out more about HeyGen for agency partners
→ Talk to our Agency Team: Calendar Link
→ Watch: How AI video generation can validate your content strategy with Marketing AI Institute
Create your first AI video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you create a great video, fast.
Prefer learning by doing?
Choose a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.
Not ready to jump in yet?
No worries. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.
Ready to get started? Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let’s dive in!
For more information, check out our follow-along video tutorials
→ HeyGen Academy: 101
broad overview of all HeyGen features
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio
deeper dive into video editing
Step 1: Set up for scale: Brand Kit & Sub-Workspaces
Efficient teams don’t start from zero every time – they build systems that scale.
With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your clients’ videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit for each, making their fonts, colours, logos and assets easily available within HeyGen’s AI Studio editor.
Just paste in your client’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.
In a hurry? No worries. You can always come back and finish this step later.
Certified HeyGen for Agency Partners program members also have access to Sub-Workspaces, which are separate workspaces within a HeyGen account that allow for better team and project management. Each Sub-Workspace has its own members, permissions, and settings, allowing your team to control access, billing, and API usage across different clients and campaigns.
Pro tip
Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colours, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colours so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.
Step 2: Write your script
The script is the backbone of a great video. Here’s how to make it count:
- Start with a strong hook (the first 3–5 seconds matter most)
- End with a clear CTA (call to action)
- Keep it simple, direct, and free of jargon
Pro tip: Want to move faster? Check the Best practices page for using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.
Still not sure where to start? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.
If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.
Dive deeper into scripting
Explore script templates and more tips for popular marketing and communication video types
Video ads - Social influencer videos - How-to videos - Product explainers - Brand videos - Webinars and podcasts - Newsletters - Learning courses - Explainer videos - Corporate training - Skills training - HR and onboarding training - Compliance training - Safety training - AI tutorials - Leadership updates and internal communications
Best practices: write scripts better and faster with AI
Want to work smarter, not harder? Here are some tips for using tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or others to speed up script writing.
Give the AI a clear, detailed prompt that explains the video you’re creating. Add important context, such as:
- What kind of video you’re creating (influencer ad, product tutorial, brand video)
- Who it’s for (target audience)
- The goal of the video (drive clicks, explain a concept, educate)
- Tone or voice you’d like it to use (friendly, professional, conversational)
Sample prompt:
"Write a 60-second video script for an influencer ad promoting a new skincare range called HeySkin to a Gen Z audience. The tone should be confident and clear. End with a strong call to action."
Step 2: Add key talking points
You can get more accurate results by including a short bullet list of the points you want the video to cover.
Example:
- Product/service name
- Key value proposition
- Call to action
Sample prompt:
"Include the following points: HeySkin helps you stay moisturised all day. CTA: Use my discount code for 10% off."
Step 3: Ask for the right format
Let the AI know you need the script in a format that works well for a video.
Example:
- A spoken script delivered by a Gen Z beauty influencer
- A relaxed, natural tone
Sample prompt:
"Write this as a spoken script delivered by a Gen Z beauty influencer. Use natural, playful and conversational language."
Step 4: Review and tweak
Next, copy and paste the script into HeyGen and hit the preview button to have your avatar read it aloud. Does it sound natural? Does it flow the way you want? If not, ask ChatGPT to revise it with prompts such as:
- Make this more casual or more formal
- Add a stronger hook at the beginning
- Include a line about [feature or benefit]
- Turn this into a 30-second version
- Give me three versions of the CTA
Go further with scripting
Step 3: Create a hyper-realistic avatar
Your spokesperson sets the tone. HeyGen has 700+ ready-made Public Avatars for use, but creating a hyper-realistic Custom Avatar gives you the ability to flex to any client’s needs.
HeyGen offers several options for creating Custom Avatars. Click the links below to explore the details further.
Avatar type
You'll need
You'll get
Best for
2–5 minute training video
Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync based on your training video
Hyper-realistic digital twin
10–15 photos
Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync
Realistic digital twin
Text prompt
Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync
Fictional characters in realistic or varied animation styles
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
Highly realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync. Requires credits to generate.
<30 sec videos, including lip-syncing to music
When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.
Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will show up in the final result.
Avatar type
You'll need
Best practices
2–5 minute training video
10–15 photos
Generate avatar
Text prompt
If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices
Avatar IV (new!)
1 photo
1 photo featuring only the subject, well lit and high resolution
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s Generate Looks feature to change your avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit with nothing but a text prompt.
Want to explore this in more depth?
Best practices: creating high-quality custom AI voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.
Custom voice type
Creation method
Output
Best for
Automatic when creating a hyper-realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonation. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on your prompt.
A fictional voice or highly characterised voices
External AI voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. A strong option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
For the best voice quality, start with high-quality source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 15–20 cm from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, low-noise space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and a bit of emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more flexibility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to go a bit deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic custom voice cloning
Best practices: prompting like a pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch, such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting opens up countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation. Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it for
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring photo Avatars to life with gestures and expressions
Creating custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating custom voices
Prompting best practices
Be specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion), the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone and motion direction.
Include context and intent
Let the AI know the purpose: is it for a product demo, a social ad, or a tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use descriptive language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style or clarity (e.g. “confident”, “minimalist”, “high energy”, “calm pace”).
Iterate & refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to much better results across all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts.
Step 4: Create and refine your scenes in AI Studio
Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customise, enhance, and polish every part of your video – no editing experience required!
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear or disappear with Animations.
- Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
- Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional finish.
- Add and customise Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Translate your videos to reach learners, colleagues, and audiences around the world
Pro tip
Create and A/B test multiple versions of your videos to improve performance, drive results, and increase conversions.
Ready to edit like a pro?
→ HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, a detailed video course covering HeyGen's editing features
Best practices: adjust pronunciation, emotions, and intonation
Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to real life.
Feature
Function
Use it to
Add pauses and adjust how specific words are pronounced directly in the Script Panel
Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice
Shape the emotion and tone of a script with a single click
Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that suits each moment best
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to grow your impact
Whether your clients are trying to reach new markets, test what works, or tailor content to niche audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.
Optimise and iterate like a performance marketing pro
With HeyGen, creating multiple versions of your videos for A/B testing has never been easier, faster, or more affordable. Learn how to A/B test like a performance marketing pro and start lifting conversions, maximising performance, and building campaigns with data-driven confidence!
Go global with translation
Learn how to translate and localise your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customising how certain words are handled (i.e., brand name pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localise TV ads in 30 markets.
Personalise at scale
Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalised Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.
Interactive avatar
Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalise experiences, and drive action.
Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalised shopping experiences.
Support change management with flexible, updatable content
Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major effort.
With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organisation moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.
Accessibility and inclusive learning at scale
In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional – it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.
Explore our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more information on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.
Use case #1: Video ads
Customer stories and examples
How Videoimagem transformed customer campaigns with HeyGen
How Trivago used HeyGen to localise TV ads in 30 markets at the same time
Author Jason Felts promoted his book with Avatar videos
Best practices
- Keep videos short. Aim for under 30 seconds to hold viewer attention and lift completion rates.
- Lead with the value. Make sure your core message or value proposition comes through in the first few seconds
- Match the format to the funnel. Tailor the ad length, style and CTA based on where it will appear and what action you want.
- Think mobile first. Optimise framing and pacing for small screen viewing.
- Make your edits stand out. Use b-roll, animated text and motion to keep visual energy high and engagement steady.
- Test and optimise performanceA/B test different hooks, visuals, avatars and CTAs to see what converts.
Key features
- Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
- Generate Looks: Make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire using just a text prompt.
Pro tip
Here's a tried-and-true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:
- Hook – Something visually odd or unexpected.
- Problem – What challenges is your viewer dealing with?
- Solution – How does the product or service ease those challenges?
- USPs – also known as "unique selling point". Highlight the features that stand out!
- CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to take things up a notch?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial on creating video ads
→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook
Use case #2: Social influencer videos
Customer stories and examples
How Reply.io lifted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar
Favoured scales UGC content by 6x with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality
“How are tariffs affecting your business?” by Glass Engine
Best practices
- Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1–2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
- Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
- Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15–30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
- Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
- Lead with the "aha" moment Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
- Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Key features
- UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator vibe.
- Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is muted.
Handy tip
Here’s a high-performing content structure used by leading creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:
- Scroll-stopping visuals: start with bold text, movement or a surprising visual to stop the scroll
- Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or "I've been there" situation to build an instant connection
- Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
- Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate in a personal, authentic tone
- Simple CTA: make the next step clear! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
Ready to go a bit deeper?
→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial on creating social influencer videos
→ Explore HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance
Use case #3: Personalised videos
Customer stories and examples
Publicis Groupe used HeyGen to customise 100,000 thank you notes from their CEO to employees, using their names and native languages
Videoimagem tripled engagement with personalised customer campaigns for football fans
Best practices
- Segment your audience for relevance
Break your audience into meaningful groups (leads, customers, event attendees, etc.) so each video feels tailored and deliberate.
- Create a flexible base script
Write one strong script with clearly marked variables (like [First Name], [Company], [Product]) that can be easily swapped out without disrupting the flow.
- Use natural tone and pacing
Keep a consistent, neutral delivery across both the static script and dynamic variables, and avoid exaggerated emphasis on names or custom inserts.
- Keep it short and sharp
Aim for 30–60 seconds. Focus on one key message or CTA to drive results without losing attention.
- Be strategic with dynamic elements
Add personalisation through names, logos, and visuals, but don’t overload. Let the message stay clear and focused.
- Test before scaling
Run small test batches to check that variables render smoothly and don’t sound awkward in context.
- Stay on-brand
Use your client’s fonts, colours, and tone of voice. Personalisation should feel like an extension of their brand.
- Include a clear, personal CTA
End with a call to action that aligns with your campaign goal, like “Schedule your demo, [Name]” or “Let’s connect this week.”
- Track performance and optimise
Use video analytics or UTM links to measure watch rates, clicks, and conversions and refine your approach based on what works.
Key features
- Personalised video: Create personalised videos that greet new hires by name and customise other variables such as department or region to streamline onboarding and boost engagement.
- Custom Avatars: Give your onboarding a human touch with a digital twin or department-specific presenters to deliver training in a familiar, on-brand voice.
- Brand Kit: Maintain visual brand consistency by setting up a Brand Kit with approved logos, fonts, colours, and assets.