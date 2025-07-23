Welcome to your AI video jumpstart guide

Want to create more video content but feel held back by limited time, budget, or production resources? You’re not alone. Here’s the good news: with HeyGen, your team can produce videos that look even better than traditional productions at a fraction of the cost and time.

This guide is for agencies ready to lift their clients’ marketing and content with AI video. You’ll learn how to go from concept to campaign, creating high-quality, scalable content without needing cameras, studios or on-screen talent.

Don’t miss the hands-on video creation exercise in the Making Your First Video section. It’s designed to help you learn by doing and get up to speed quickly. Let's get started!

Top use cases: how agencies are using HeyGen

HeyGen is more than a video tool. It’s a creative engine built for teams who need to move fast, scale content, and drive results without sacrificing quality. From influencer ads to onboarding flows, here’s how agencies and customers across industries are using HeyGen to create high-impact videos at scale.

Video ads

two women sit in front of a skinny sign

Social influencer videos

a man with a beard is next to a reply button

Personalised video campaigns

a man in a striped shirt stands in front of a shield

Corporate communications

a video of a woman says hi kris welcome to your onboarding

Client pitches and proposals

a man in a striped shirt stands in front of a shield
Holly Xiao and Kieran Flanagan are featured on a purple background

Why video is crucial for business growth today

three circles showing different percentages on a black background
The challenge
  • Traditional production is expensive, slow, and constrained by budgets
  • Teams have to do more with less—tighter budgets, less time, and more pressure to outperform competitors
What AI video unlocks

Speed

  • 40 hours/week of video production time saved, allowing Reply.io to grow its CEO’s TikTok account to a quarter of a million followers in under a year
  • 5X faster production timeline for educational video content at leading financial services provider Equity Trust

Cost savings

  • 60% reduction in video production costs by Tomorrow.io
  • €1,000 saved per minute of training content by Sibelco

Scalability

  • A/B tested 6X faster, deploying 50 unique AI influencer ads at Favoured
  • 80–90% average completion rate for customer and partner training videos at Komatsu

Localisation

  • 30 different markets reached, 3–4 months of post-production time saved by Trivago

Personalisation

  • 50k+ personalised videos with 3X the engagement produced by Videoimagem for AB InBev
Holly Xiao and Kieran Flanagan are featured on a purple background
Want to go a bit deeper?

AI video marketing strategy ebook

5 ways to use your marketing budget more efficiently eBook

Read our practical guide for L&D professionals eBook

HeyGen for Agency Partners

HeyGen’s Agency Partners program is built for creative and marketing teams looking to scale high-quality video production with the speed and efficiency of AI. From global agencies like Ogilvy and Publicis to fast-moving boutique teams, partners rely on HeyGen to deliver compelling video content at a fraction of the traditional cost and time.

What agency partners get

  • Unlimited video creation
  • Flexible seat management for teams
  • Organised client workspaces with sub-workspace support
  • Remote likeness consent and efficient avatar creation tools
  • Enterprise-grade security, admin controls, and SSO
  • Dedicated customer support and partner success resources
  • Certification programme and potential inclusion in the HeyGen Agency Directory
  • Early access to new features and discounted enterprise pricing

Why Agencies Choose HeyGen

  • 10x content production output
  • 50%+ reduction in video costs
  • Enables white-glove service at scale
  • Structured onboarding, live training, and community access
  • Ideal for modern, scalable video strategies

Find out more about HeyGen for agency partners

Talk to our Agency Team: Calendar Link

Watch: How AI video generation can validate your content strategy with Marketing AI Institute

Create your first AI video

Introduction

New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? You’ve got this. This section will walk you through each step to help you create a great video, fast.

Video Ad

Best for advertising products and services

Open the template

a woman stands in front of a sign that says benefit 1 benefit 2 benefit 3

Social influencer video

Ideal for vertical social media videos

Open the template

a before and after photo of a woman on a purple background

Training videos

Best for onboarding, training, internal communication

Open the template

a timeline with a picture of a woman on it
Prefer learning by doing?

Choose a video type above to open a ready-made template in HeyGen and follow along as you go.

Not ready to jump in yet?

No worries. Skim the steps now and come back to the full how-to when you’re ready.

Ready to get started? Begin with this 2-minute tour of HeyGen’s AI Studio Editor, and then let’s dive in!

For more information, check out our follow-along video tutorials

HeyGen Academy: 101

broad overview of all HeyGen features

HeyGen Academy: AI Studio

deeper dive into video editing

Step 1: Set up for scale: Brand Kit & Sub-Workspaces

Efficient teams don’t start from zero every time – they build systems that scale.

With HeyGen, it’s easy to keep your clients’ videos on-brand by setting up a Brand Kit for each, making their fonts, colours, logos and assets easily available within HeyGen’s AI Studio editor.

Just paste in your client’s URL to get started, or upload your brand elements manually.

In a hurry? No worries. You can always come back and finish this step later.

Certified HeyGen for Agency Partners program members also have access to Sub-Workspaces, which are separate workspaces within a HeyGen account that allow for better team and project management. Each Sub-Workspace has its own members, permissions, and settings, allowing your team to control access, billing, and API usage across different clients and campaigns.

a screenshot of a brand kit for Digital Eye

Pro tip

Once your Brand Kit is armed with your brand's colours, you can easily update most HeyGen Templates to match. Just swap in your colours so every video stays on-brand, or hit the Shuffle Colors button to have HeyGen swap them automatically.

Step 2: Write your script

The script is the backbone of a great video. Here’s how to make it count:

  • Start with a strong hook (the first 3–5 seconds matter most)
  • End with a clear CTA (call to action)
  • Keep it simple, direct, and free of jargon
a woman in a cowboy hat says ride bold, live free, be the cowgirl you were born to be

Pro tip: Want to move faster? Check the Best practices page for using tools like ChatGPT to write your script.

Still not sure where to start? Here are a few sample outlines for inspiration.

If you’re following along in HeyGen, these scripts are already built into your template.

Dive deeper into scripting

Explore script templates and more tips for popular marketing and communication video types

Video ads - Social influencer videos - How-to videos - Product explainers - Brand videos - Webinars and podcasts - Newsletters - Learning courses - Explainer videos - Corporate training - Skills training - HR and onboarding training - Compliance training - Safety training - AI tutorials - Leadership updates and internal communications

Best practices: write scripts better and faster with AI

Want to work smarter, not harder? Here are some tips for using tools like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini or others to speed up script writing.

an advertisement for Smarty Pillow shows a man in a suit

Give the AI a clear, detailed prompt that explains the video you’re creating. Add important context, such as:

  • What kind of video you’re creating (influencer ad, product tutorial, brand video)
  • Who it’s for (target audience)
  • The goal of the video (drive clicks, explain a concept, educate)
  • Tone or voice you’d like it to use (friendly, professional, conversational)

Sample prompt:

quote icon
"Write a 60-second video script for an influencer ad promoting a new skincare range called HeySkin to a Gen Z audience. The tone should be confident and clear. End with a strong call to action."

Step 2: Add key talking points

You can get more accurate results by including a short bullet list of the points you want the video to cover.

Example:

  • Product/service name
  • Key value proposition
  • Call to action

Sample prompt:

quote icon
"Include the following points: HeySkin helps you stay moisturised all day. CTA: Use my discount code for 10% off."

Step 3: Ask for the right format

Let the AI know you need the script in a format that works well for a video.

Example:

  • A spoken script delivered by a Gen Z beauty influencer
  • A relaxed, natural tone

Sample prompt:

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"Write this as a spoken script delivered by a Gen Z beauty influencer. Use natural, playful and conversational language."

Step 4: Review and tweak

Next, copy and paste the script into HeyGen and hit the preview button to have your avatar read it aloud. Does it sound natural? Does it flow the way you want? If not, ask ChatGPT to revise it with prompts such as:

  • Make this more casual or more formal
  • Add a stronger hook at the beginning
  • Include a line about [feature or benefit]
  • Turn this into a 30-second version
  • Give me three versions of the CTA

Go further with scripting

Step 3: Create a hyper-realistic avatar

Your spokesperson sets the tone. HeyGen has 700+ ready-made Public Avatars for use, but creating a hyper-realistic Custom Avatar gives you the ability to flex to any client’s needs.

a DJ with bright purple hair and LED sunglasses

HeyGen offers several options for creating Custom Avatars. Click the links below to explore the details further.

a woman with short black hair, a calm and composed expression, and sharp, well-defined facial features.

Avatar type

You'll need

You'll get

Best for

Hyper-realistic Avatar

2–5 minute training video

Most realistic appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync based on your training video

Hyper-realistic digital twin

Photo avatar

10–15 photos

Realistic appearance based on your photos, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync

Realistic digital twin

Generate avatar

Text prompt

Fully AI-generated appearance, movement, voice and lip-sync

Fictional characters in realistic or varied animation styles

Avatar IV (new!)

1 photo

Highly realistic appearance based on a photo, with AI-generated movement, voice and lip-sync. Requires credits to generate.

<30 sec videos, including lip-syncing to music

When creating a Custom Avatar, remember: quality in = quality out. The better your photos, videos, and written prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be.

Whatever’s in your Hyper Realistic Avatar training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will show up in the final result.

Avatar type

You'll need

Best practices

Hyper-realistic avatar

2–5 minute training video

  • Record on a smartphone with cinematic mode or a 4K camera
  • Use a simple background with natural light
  • Avoid: big gestures, covering your mouth

Photo avatar

10–15 photos

  • Mix of close-ups and full-body shots
  • Mix of angles, expressions, outfits
  • Avoid: photos with other faces, pets, sunglasses, hats, filters, low-quality images

Generate avatar

Text prompt

If you’re new to prompt writing, check out our prompting best practices

Avatar IV (new!)

1 photo

1 photo featuring only the subject, well lit and high resolution

Pro tip

Use HeyGen’s Generate Looks feature to change your avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit with nothing but a text prompt.

Want to explore this in more depth?

Step-by-step guide to creating hyper-realistic Avatars

Best practices: creating high-quality custom AI voices

HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes the perfect video calls for something custom. Below are three ways to create Custom Voices.

a woman stands in front of a screen that says news and weather

Custom voice type

Creation method

Output

Best for

HeyGen custom voice clone

Automatic when creating a hyper-realistic Avatar or
Upload a 2–5 minute audio recording

Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonation. Supports multiple emotions.

A voice clone that sounds just like you

Generate voice

Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)

Fully AI-generated voice based on your prompt.

A fictional voice or highly characterised voices

Third-party voice

External AI voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)

Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. A strong option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.

A voice clone that sounds just like you

For the best voice quality, start with high-quality source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:

• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 15–20 cm from your mouth

• Record in a quiet, low-noise space

• Speak clearly with natural pauses and a bit of emotional expression

• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more flexibility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)

Want to go a bit deeper?

Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic custom voice cloning

Add emotion to your Custom Voice Clone

Best practices: prompting like a pro

Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch, such as images, motion, or audio.

Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting opens up countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation. Get ready to experiment and iterate.

a man with glasses and a beard holding a book and smiling

Feature

Function

Use it for

Generate looks

Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit

  • Tailoring your Custom Avatars to suit different contexts or use cases
  • Including a physical product in your avatar videos
  • Creating multiple camera angles for your avatar for a more dynamic feel

Generate motion

Bring photo Avatars to life with gestures and expressions

  • Animating photo Avatars
  • Adding realism to talking head videos

Generate avatar

Creating custom Avatars (realistic or animated)

  • Animated or fictional character creation

Generate voices

Creating custom voices

  • Fully AI-generated, fictional voices
  • Highly characterful voices
Prompting best practices
Be specific

The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion), the better the AI can match your vision.

Start with structure

Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone and motion direction.

Include context and intent

Let the AI know the purpose: is it for a product demo, a social ad, or a tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.

Use descriptive language

Use adjectives that convey emotion, style or clarity (e.g. “confident”, “minimalist”, “high energy”, “calm pace”).

Iterate & refine

Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to much better results across all media types!

Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating

Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts.

Step 4: Create and refine your scenes in AI Studio

Now that your script and avatar are ready, it’s time to bring your message to life in HeyGen’s AI Studio editor where it’s easy to customise, enhance, and polish every part of your video – no editing experience required!

a video of Joyce Bell and Tim Wein is being edited
  • Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or Templates you set up in Step 1.
  • Reinforce your message with on-screen text or visuals and trigger them to appear or disappear with Animations.
  • Browse HeyGen’s stock media library for high-quality b-roll video, royalty-free.
  • Use Premium Scene Transitions to give your video a smooth, professional finish.
  • Add and customise Captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
  • Translate your videos to reach learners, colleagues, and audiences around the world
Pro tip

Create and A/B test multiple versions of your videos to improve performance, drive results, and increase conversions.

Ready to edit like a pro?

HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, a detailed video course covering HeyGen's editing features

Best practices: adjust pronunciation, emotions, and intonation

Need your avatar to sound just right? HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery that feels true to real life.

a cartoon of a woman with a voice director icon

Feature

Function

Use it to

Pauses & pronunciation

Add pauses and adjust how specific words are pronounced directly in the Script Panel

  • Quickly adjust pacing
  • Correct pronunciation for names and uncommon words

Voice mirroring

Upload or record audio with the tone, pacing and pronunciation you want, and let any avatar deliver it in their own voice

  • The most precise, human-like delivery to match your vocal style
  • Recreate distinctive accents

Voice director

Shape the emotion and tone of a script with a single click

  • Convey emotion and tone quickly

Custom voice clone emotions

Add more range to your Custom Voice by uploading extra recordings with different emotional tones. Choose the one that suits each moment best

  • Add flexibility to your Custom Voice clone
Want to see it in action?

HeyGen Academy: AI Studio - Pronunciation module

Strategies to grow your impact

Whether your clients are trying to reach new markets, test what works, or tailor content to niche audiences, these advanced best practices and tools will help you scale your impact with precision.

a man in a suit standing in front of a screen that says “change environment”

Optimise and iterate like a performance marketing pro

With HeyGen, creating multiple versions of your videos for A/B testing has never been easier, faster, or more affordable. Learn how to A/B test like a performance marketing pro and start lifting conversions, maximising performance, and building campaigns with data-driven confidence!

a woman in a red jacket stands in front of a window with a translate button below her

Go global with translation

Learn how to translate and localise your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.

Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customising how certain words are handled (i.e., brand name pronunciations, forcing or blocking translation for certain terms).

Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.

Need some inspiration? Check out how Trivago used HeyGen to simultaneously localise TV ads in 30 markets.

a man wearing a hat with “hevo” on it

Personalise at scale

Add a personal touch to your email campaigns, sales outreach, or customer support with Personalised Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the viewer’s name or details tailored to their interests, you can create a unique, more engaging experience for each person.


an interactive avatar shows a doctor speaking with a patient

Interactive avatar

Whether for sales, customer support, or education, Interactive Avatars turn one-way videos into dynamic, two-way conversations. It’s a powerful way to boost engagement, personalise experiences, and drive action.

Need some inspiration? Check out how getitAI increases ecommerce sales with live, personalised shopping experiences.

a man in a suit standing in front of a screen that says "change environment"

Support change management with flexible, updatable content

Change is constant and your learning materials need to keep pace. Whether you’re refreshing a full course module or updating a single training video, traditional content production with re-shooting and editing can turn even a small update into a major effort.

With HeyGen, updating videos takes minutes, not days. Swap out scripts, edit text, change visuals, and generate new versions with just a few clicks. No more bottlenecks. Just fast, flexible video that helps your learners adapt as quickly as your organisation moves. Learn more about using HeyGen for change management.

a man standing in front of a screen displaying captions

Accessibility and inclusive learning at scale

In today’s learning environments, accessibility isn’t optional – it’s essential. Learners bring a wide range of abilities, preferences, and digital literacy levels, and your content needs to reflect that.

Explore our guide on how to create accessible training videos that meet diverse learner needs for more information on how to easily adapt for visual and auditory accessibility needs, create microlearning modules, and adjust for cultural differences.

Use case #1: Video ads

Customer stories and examples
AI-generated soccer player avatar speaking inside a shield frame with green, red, and white team colours

How Videoimagem transformed customer campaigns with HeyGen

HeyGen-generated spokesperson presenting Trivago hotel booking options on a mobile screen in a modern hotel room

How Trivago used HeyGen to localise TV ads in 30 markets at the same time

Red book cover titled “Hollywood Virgin: Breaking Into and Out of Show Business” by Jason Felts

Author Jason Felts promoted his book with Avatar videos

Best practices
  • Keep videos short. Aim for under 30 seconds to hold viewer attention and lift completion rates.
  • Lead with the value. Make sure your core message or value proposition comes through in the first few seconds
  • Match the format to the funnel. Tailor the ad length, style and CTA based on where it will appear and what action you want.
  • Think mobile first. Optimise framing and pacing for small screen viewing.
  • Make your edits stand out. Use b-roll, animated text and motion to keep visual energy high and engagement steady.
  • Test and optimise performanceA/B test different hooks, visuals, avatars and CTAs to see what converts.
Key features
  • Product Placement: add physical products to your videos with a click.
  • Generate Looks: Make your avatar more dynamic by switching their pose, surroundings or attire using just a text prompt.
Pro tip

Here's a tried-and-true script structure from social media producer George “GG” Gossland of Favoured:

  • Hook – Something visually odd or unexpected.
  • Problem – What challenges is your viewer dealing with?
  • Solution – How does the product or service ease those challenges?
  • USPs – also known as "unique selling point". Highlight the features that stand out!
  • CTA – Always give viewers something to do next.
Ready to take things up a notch?

→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial on creating video ads

→ Dive into HeyGen’s 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance ebook

Use case #2: Social influencer videos

Customer stories and examples
HeyGen-generated vertical video of a man speaking with on-screen text saying “DON’T FORGET TO SAVE” next to a Reply button

How Reply.io lifted its CEO’s TikTok presence with his HeyGen avatar

Professional woman presenter speaking in a modern kitchen, framed within a gradient HeyGen marketing video interface

Favoured scales UGC content by 6x with HeyGen to unlock quantity and quality

Man speaking to camera in vertical video with the word “supply” highlighted, showcasing HeyGen AI video generation

“How are tariffs affecting your business?” by Glass Engine

Best practices
  • Hook viewers fast. Aim to grab attention in the first 1–2 seconds with motion, bold text, or a compelling visual.
  • Design for silent autoplay. Use captions, text overlays, and visual storytelling since many users watch without sound.
  • Keep it short. Less is more. Aim for under 15–30 seconds on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts. Adjust your script speed using advanced voice settings.
  • Frame it for the feed. Use vertical (9:16) or square formats depending on the platform. Avoid landscape orientation unless you’re posting to YouTube.
  • Lead with the "aha" moment Highlight the transformation, benefit, or emotional payoff early, not just the product features.
  • Make it look native. Use platform trends, faster-paced creator-style edits, or UGC avatars to blend into the feed.
Key features
  • UGC avatars: browse hundreds of AI-generated stock avatars with an authentic content creator vibe.
  • Captions: make sure your message gets through, even when the sound is muted.
Handy tip

Here’s a high-performing content structure used by leading creators across TikTok, Reels and Shorts:

  1. Scroll-stopping visuals: start with bold text, movement or a surprising visual to stop the scroll
  2. Relatable moment: reflect a real pain point or "I've been there" situation to build an instant connection
  3. Transformation or payoff: show the value of your product in action
  4. Creator POV: use voiceover or on-screen text to narrate in a personal, authentic tone
  5. Simple CTA: make the next step clear! (“Try this,” “watch more,” or “visit website.”)
Ready to go a bit deeper?

→ Watch a step-by-step tutorial on creating social influencer videos

→ Explore HeyGen’s ebook 5 ways to improve your video ads and performance


Use case #3: Personalised videos

Customer stories and examples
Professional presenter speaking on camera in a home office, demonstrating HeyGen AI video quality

Publicis Groupe used HeyGen to customise 100,000 thank you notes from their CEO to employees, using their names and native languages

AI-generated soccer player avatar speaking inside a shield frame with green, red, and white team colours

Videoimagem tripled engagement with personalised customer campaigns for football fans

Best practices
  • Segment your audience for relevance
    Break your audience into meaningful groups (leads, customers, event attendees, etc.) so each video feels tailored and deliberate.
  • Create a flexible base script
    Write one strong script with clearly marked variables (like [First Name], [Company], [Product]) that can be easily swapped out without disrupting the flow.
  • Use natural tone and pacing
    Keep a consistent, neutral delivery across both the static script and dynamic variables, and avoid exaggerated emphasis on names or custom inserts.
  • Keep it short and sharp
    Aim for 30–60 seconds. Focus on one key message or CTA to drive results without losing attention.
  • Be strategic with dynamic elements
    Add personalisation through names, logos, and visuals, but don’t overload. Let the message stay clear and focused.
  • Test before scaling
    Run small test batches to check that variables render smoothly and don’t sound awkward in context.
  • Stay on-brand
    Use your client’s fonts, colours, and tone of voice. Personalisation should feel like an extension of their brand.
  • Include a clear, personal CTA
    End with a call to action that aligns with your campaign goal, like “Schedule your demo, [Name]” or “Let’s connect this week.”
  • Track performance and optimise
    Use video analytics or UTM links to measure watch rates, clicks, and conversions and refine your approach based on what works.
Key features
  • Personalised video: Create personalised videos that greet new hires by name and customise other variables such as department or region to streamline onboarding and boost engagement.
  • Custom Avatars: Give your onboarding a human touch with a digital twin or department-specific presenters to deliver training in a familiar, on-brand voice.
  • Brand Kit: Maintain visual brand consistency by setting up a Brand Kit with approved logos, fonts, colours, and assets.