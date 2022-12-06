The Summary Find the best online video maker for beginners. Explore HeyGen, Canva, Veed, Doodly, and Lumen5 for easy video creation with drag-and-drop features. The Long Version

Top 5 Video Editors for Various Needs

The internet offers many online video makers for all needs. Here are our top 5 picks for the best online video editors that suit diverse needs:

HeyGen: A Drag-and-Drop Video Editor

HeyGen is a great online video maker tool offering drag-and-drop video editing with an AI spokesperson and lip-syncing. As an online video maker, HeyGen is perfect for individuals and businesses wanting stunning videos quickly. Its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to add, remove, and rearrange video content. An AI spokesperson ensures your videos look great and in sync.

HeyGen offers a free trial with 1 minute of free credit for trying out video creation. This is ideal for creating a marketing or explainer video without hiring professionals.

With HeyGen, video editing becomes a smooth process due to its user-friendly interface. Beginners find it helpful because they can use it intuitively. The drag-and-drop video editor simplifies the process without complex steps, making it a favorite for those new to video editing.

Canva: Perfect for Video Editing Beginners

Canva serves as a fantastic online video maker with many templates. It's a primary video editor, suitable for tasks like trimming and merging. For more advanced video editing features like text and transitions, upgrade to the Pro version for $54.99 monthly. Test the free version to ensure it meets your video editing needs.

Canva's free version is excellent for basic editing tasks. Beginners can experiment with video creation with minimal investment. The platform’s many templates help you quickly design videos for social media or promotions. This way, you use fewer resources yet achieve professional results.

Veed.io: Easy-to-Use Video Editing Software

Veed.io is an intuitive online video maker that's both easy and powerful. It's effective for creating marketing and explainer videos, allowing even beginners to edit videos with ease. Basic video editing features like merging and trimming are free; however, the pro plan for advanced features costs around $12/$24 per month.

Veed.io allows users to start editing with no prior experience. This tool makes it possible to focus more on creative aspects than technical ones. It supports various video formats, which enables users to work with different media types seamlessly.

Doodly: Innovative Doodle Video Maker

Doodly is an online video maker perfect for those into doodle video creation. User-friendly, Doodly suits even those not tech-savvy. The standard package costs roughly $39 monthly, and the enterprise package $69 monthly.

With Doodly, storytelling becomes more engaging as it uses animation to convey messages vividly. While conventional video editing software might intimidate some, Doodly's interface is straightforward and easy to navigate for all ages.

Lumen5: Create Engaging Social Media Videos

Lumen5 is an online video maker platform that lets you create subtitle-enhanced videos from blogs or articles. Offering customization options, Lumen5 aids in video creation with subtitles appropriate for social media or product explanations. This video maker provides templates and branding opportunities to craft videos tailored to specific needs.

Lumen5 is remarkable for its automatic conversion capability. Turn blog posts into engaging videos with just a few clicks. It highlights key points, making them visually appealing, and enhances viewer engagement.

FAQs on Video Editing and Online Video Makers

How to compress video online?

You can use a video compression tool available in many online video maker platforms like VideoProc. It is simple and free to use.

Will editing online reduce the video quality?

No, using an online video maker won't lower your video quality. Online video editing gives plenty of benefits like ease, flexibility, and affordability.

How to reverse video?

Reverse video easily with EaseUs:

Open EaseUs video editing software and load the video you need to reverse. Select "Reverse" in editing options. Save changes and export your new video.

How to add text to video?

Several methods exist to add text with an online video maker or editing software. VideoPad is a great tool:

Open the video file. Click "Text." Enter text, choosing font, color, and size. Click "OK" to finish.

Your chosen text will appear, and you can move it by dragging. If you wish to add text to your videos seamlessly, consider exploring different editing software.

How to remove text from video?

Use various online video editors or video editing software to remove text. HitPaw watermark remover is one option.

Start the software, import the video. Select and remove text.

You may also trim the video or hide text with stickers.

We hope these insights will guide you in creating videos for marketing, business, and social media. For additional tips, learn how to make video templates.

In conclusion, choosing the right video maker for beginners depends on your specific needs for video creation. Whether you're interested in drag-and-drop video editors or sophisticated video editing tools, there's a tool for you to discover the best AI video makers. Explore these options and discover the best fit for your video projects. Video creation has never been more accessible or exciting. Happy editing!

