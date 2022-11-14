The Summary Discover the best video hosting platforms and apps. From YouTube's vast audience to HeyGen's AI video creation, find your perfect fit. The Long Version

Video Hosting Platforms: The Best Picks

Video content dominates the internet. Everyone enjoys watching videos for learning, marketing, or just fun. With this trend, choosing the right video hosting platform becomes crucial. You need one that provides speed, ample storage, easy uploading, editing tools, high quality, playback, and more.

You're in the right spot if you're searching for the best video hosting platform for your online content. Check out the eight best video hosting sites, apps, and platforms in 2022 below.

Top 8 Video Hosting Solutions to Consider

Below are the top video hosting solutions to consider:

HeyGen is a web app designed for creating AI spokesperson videos from text. More flexible than 'Canva', HeyGen lets you craft AI avatars with lip-syncing. It's perfect for those who want to explore how to effectively announce products using video.

This platform supports 20+ languages with various accents, with more than 80 AI avatars available. You can create, customize, upload, and share videos across all online platforms. HeyGen is also renowned for its robust video marketing automation capabilities, simplifying your outreach efforts. Dive deeper into understanding the benefits of using video avatars in your projects.

Total file storage: Unlimited

Supported video formats: MP4, MOV

Supported video ratios: 16:9 and 9:16

Maximum resolution: 4K

File size and video length: Up to 10 minutes per file

Pricing plan: Free

Get Started with HeyGen

YouTube - A Giant in Video Hosting

YouTube stands as the largest video hosting site worldwide. With over two billion users, it provides a vast audience to reach. YouTube isn't just a video hosting platform; it’s a place where interactive video marketing and UGC video creator tools shine.

As a content creator, you can utilize this free video hosting site to upload 12-hour videos and make money through ads. It is an excellent option for video marketing automation and engaging in video localisation.

Total file storage: Unlimited

Supported video formats: MOV, MPEG4, MP4, .AVI, WMV, MPEGPS, .FLV, 3GPP, WebM

Supported Video ratios: 16:9 (adds black frame for 4:3 videos)

Maximum resolution: 4K

File size and video length: 128 GB and 12 hours

Pricing plan: Free

Vimeo - Customization Features Galore

Explore Vimeo, known for video sharing and customization.

Vimeo offers templates, a vast video library, and tools ideal for unique needs such as live streaming or presentations. Its chat activity feature enhances interaction, making it great for video presentation and product demonstration video needs.

Total file storage: 500 MB free (more with paid plans)

Supported video formats: MOV, MPEG4, MP4, .AVI, WMV, .FLV, .MKV, 3GPP

Supported Video ratios: 16:9

Maximum resolution: 8K

File size and video length: 3 GB; length varies with size

Pricing plan: Free (limited), paid starts at $75/month

Jetpack - Video Hosting on WordPress

Jetpack enhances WordPress with video hosting, available via premium plans.

This platform allows video uploads, management, and insertion, coupled with mobile-friendly features, marketing tools, and global CDN for speed. Jetpack is suitable for anyone looking to host a talking head video or exploring video marketing automation.

Total file storage: Unlimited

Supported video formats: MOV, MPEG4, MP4, .AVI, WMV, .FLV, .MKV, 3GPP

Supported Video ratios: 16:9

Maximum resolution: Full HD

File size and video length: 2 GB; length limited by size

Pricing plan: Free; premium plans from $39 to $299/year

Canva - Full Video Creation Platform

Canva offers an all-in-one video platform with premium results and a broad library. Collaborate with others on projects easily, making it suitable for product demo examples and video marketing automation. It provides engaging templates for creating talking head video examples with ease.

Total file storage: 5 GB free

Supported video formats: MOV, GIF, MP4, MPEG, MKV, WEBM

Supported Video ratios: 16:9, 9:16, 1:1

Maximum resolution: 4K

File size and video length: 1 GB; videos up to 10 minutes

Pricing plan: Free; paid $49/yr

Dailymotion - Video Sharing for Large Audiences

Dailymotion is a simple video engine and entertainment site with 300 million users. Creators can monetize via ads, and audiences can interact with channels and spread videos across platforms. It's ideal for sharing video localisation projects, delivering your product demonstration video to large audiences.

Total file storage: Unlimited

Supported video formats: MOV, .MPEG4, MP4, .AVI, .WMV, .FLV, .MKV, 3GPP

Supported Video ratios: 16:9

Maximum resolution: 4K

File size and video length: 2 GB and 1 hour

Pricing plan: Free

Wistia - Video Marketing and Hosting Tool

Wistia excels in video hosting, creation, and analytics, offering a customizable player, lead generation tools, and embeddable channels. It's perfect for product demonstration video and interactive video marketing. Consider it for your next how to make an AI clone of yourself project too.

Total file storage: 10 videos on pro plan

Supported video formats: MP4, .MOV, .AVI, .WMV, .FLV, .MKV, 3GPP

Supported Video ratios: Any

Maximum resolution: 4K

File size and video length: 8 GB and 2 hours

Pricing plan: Free (limited); Plus $19/month; Pro $79/month; Advanced $319/month

SproutVideo - Perfect for Business Needs

SproutVideo excels as a business video hosting solution.

It features collaboration, audience building, and advanced analytics. Security, templates, and marketing strategies enhance its appeal for businesses. It is versatile for hosting product demo examples and interactive video marketing.

Total file storage: 500GB + 500GB bandwidth (scales with plan)

Supported video formats: MP4, .MOV, .AVI, .WMV, .FLV, .MKV, 3GPP

Supported Video ratios: All

Maximum resolution: Up to 8K

File size and video length: Unlimited

Pricing plan: Seed $24.99/month; Sprout $59.99/month; Tree $199.99/month; Forest $499.99/month

FAQ for Video Hosting Solutions

What is video hosting?

Hosting a video means creating a video on your device and putting it online. Use a reliable third-party platform to share it on other sites. These platforms often offer editing, quality options, storage, and more.

Does uploading to the cloud affect resolution?

No, cloud uploads don't change the resolution. The video's data just moves to the cloud, keeping quality the same.

How to compress videos without losing quality?

Use tools like VLC to compress videos while maintaining quality. It ensures high-quality viewing. Learn more about using VLC to compress videos while maintaining quality.

Where can I upload unlimited videos?

Sites like YouTube and HeyGen provide unlimited storage. Enjoy hosting many videos there.

Can I automatically host videos on my site?

Yes, upload them directly. However, take note of size, bandwidth, and resolution limits, which may slow your site.

Does video quality reduce on download from host sites?

No, downloading from hosting sites keeps the video's resolution intact.

