All About Talking Head Videos: Tips & Guide

Last updated October 7, 2025
Role of Talking Head Videos

In today's digital era, using videos for educational purposes is becoming increasingly popular. A talking head video is a simple and common type you often see online. It is used for onboarding videos, product demo videos, or ad videos, allowing creators to connect with their audiences more effectively.

Let's get started!

What is a Talking Head Video?

A talking head video is akin to an interview setup, where someone, perhaps a Subject-Matter Expert (SME), speaks directly into the camera as though conversing with a learner or interviewee. These videos typically showcase the subject from the chest or waist up, whether seated or standing.

This format has seen a rise in e-Learning due to its simplicity and affordability. Talking head videos bring a familiar face to the screen, making the message more engaging and highlighting the role of video in e-learning.

How is a Talking Head Video Different?

Here, explore what makes talking head videos unique from other types, including their pros and cons.

Features of Talking Head Videos

An amazing feature of talking head videos is having an SME or instructor talk into the camera, engaging directly with the audience. For video editors, it acts as the A-roll for their edits. This direct communication style can enhance the core educational elements of both product demonstration videos and video presentations by aligning them as effective methods for conveying complex ideas simply.

Advantages of Talking Head Videos

  1. Low Cost: They are engaging and cheap. You can convey the message with just your voice and body language.
  2. Good for Microlearning: It's a perfect format for short, bite-sized microlearning videos, ideal for convenient listening. With HeyGen, transform an hour-long talk into smaller clips, leveraging the benefits of microlearning and creating impactful microlearning videos.
  3. Audience Connection: As mentioned, talking head videos foster strong audience connections.

Disadvantages of Talking Head Videos

  1. Not for All Learners: They lack visual/written cues, making them unsuitable for some e-Lectures.
  2. Can Feel Awkward: If not natural, talking into a mic can be uncomfortable.
  3. Risk of Dullness: While talking is nice, it may become boring if not visually engaging.
  4. Teleprompter Needed: Recording frequently without a teleprompter can be tiring, especially in long-format product demonstration videos.

Filming a Talking Head Video for Business

Knowing the good and bad of talking head video, you may wonder what video type fits. Here are three examples:

Onboarding Videos

Common talking head video type, where the SME shares insights about the company, values, and more.

Product Demo Videos

Brands and vloggers use these to illustrate how products work and ensure potential buyers have the info and trust they need. Effective product demonstration examples can boost sales and clarify complex products to potential buyers.

Ads Videos

Use talking head videos at any customer journey stage to create engaging promotional videos, enhance sales, and widen reach. Keeping the content relevant and visually engaging can lead to more successful campaigns and memorable video presentations.

Creating Quality Talking Head Videos

talking-head-video-need-natural-lightingtalking-head-video-need-natural-lighting

talking-head-video-need-subtitlestalking-head-video-need-subtitles

talking-head-video-need-good-audio-qualitytalking-head-video-need-good-audio-quality

talking-head-video-need-background-musictalking-head-video-need-background-music

talking-head-video-need-visual-effectstalking-head-video-need-visual-effects

HeyGen helps create animated video effects easily.

Revolution Tool for Engaging Videos

HeyGen simplifies video creation and editing with AI video avatars, ideal for interactive human videos.

talking-head-videotalking-head-video

If not comfortable on camera, use HeyGen's AI spokesperson feature.

HeyGen’s Remarkable Features:

Steps for Making a Talking Head Without Filming

Method 1: Creating with Your Look

Making a talking head video is easy. Log into HeyGen, follow these steps:

Step 1: Select “Create Video”

In the top right corner, click “create video.”

step-one-create-video-canvas-for-talking-headstep-one-create-video-canvas-for-talking-head

Step 2: Choose “My Avatar”

Upload a suitable photo under “my avatar” to create your avatar.

step-two-choose-your-talking-headstep-two-choose-your-talking-head

Avoid photos with hats or shades; they block face visibility.

click-talking-head-photoclick-talking-head-photo

Step 3: Input Text for Video

Enter text for the avatar to speak in the “Script.”

step-four-input-script-for-talking-headstep-four-input-script-for-talking-head

You can record your voice instead and sync it to the avatar.

switch-to-audio-inputswitch-to-audio-input

Step 4: Select Accent

Choose an accent and submit your video.

choose-accent-for-talking-headchoose-accent-for-talking-head

Your talking avatar video is ready for use online.

click-submit-get-talking-head-video-resultclick-submit-get-talking-head-video-result

Method 2: Creating with AI Performance

Create talking head videos with ease:

Step 1: Pick Built-in AI Avatar

Choose from 60+ AI avatars or make your own.

step-one-pick-talking-headstep-one-pick-talking-head

Step 2: Type Your Script

Enter scripts in any language. HeyGen has 20+ languages.

enter-script-for-talking-headenter-script-for-talking-head

Step 3: Submit Video

After preparation, submit and relax while HeyGen processes your video. Whether showcasing interactive video examples or simple product demo examples, HeyGen makes it straightforward to create engaging content.

Final Thoughts

Videos are gaining popularity as a user-friendly format for learning and entertainment. Millennials and young professionals regularly consume videos, enhancing information retention. Whether for training or online content creation, talking head videos are a great option for e-learning.

With this guide, you should now understand talking head videos and how easy it is to create them using HeyGen. Expanding into methods like learning how to make an AI version of yourself or discovering ways on how to make a video presentation could greatly influence the direction of digital content creation.

Embrace the future of video content creation by exploring the HeyGen platform today and start for free! Sign up now.

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

