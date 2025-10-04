Post on Instagram from PC: A Comprehensive Guide with AI Video Tips

Nick Warner|Last updated October 4, 2025
Desktop computer with Instagram open for posting
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
Learn how to post on Instagram from PC using browsers like Chrome and Safari. Discover the best AI video generators like HeyGen for creating stunning content.
The Long Version

Introduction to Posting on Instagram from PC

Are you tired of juggling between multiple apps on your phone to maintain your brand presence on social media? Well, you’re not alone. Many people find managing their social media interactions from a PC to be more convenient. However, Instagram poses a unique challenge since posting from a PC isn't straightforward. But don't worry, there are ways around this!

In this article, we'll guide you through the steps to post on Instagram from PC. Additionally, we'll share insider tips on leveraging the best AI video generators like HeyGen to enhance your content creation game.

How to Post on Instagram from PC Using Google Chrome

If you want to post on Instagram from a PC, Google Chrome is an excellent tool. Follow these steps to simplify your process:

Step-by-Step Process:

  1. Open Google Chrome: Navigate to Instagram.com and log into your account.
  2. Access Developer Options: Click the three dots in the top right corner, go to “More Tools,” and choose “Developer Tools.” Shortcut fans, use Ctrl + Shift + I on Windows or Cmd + Opt + I on Mac.
  3. Switch User Agent: In the new panel, press the icon with two squares to toggle the mobile view. You’ll see a toolbar at the top. Choose a mobile device from the “Responsive” dropdown.
  4. Refresh the Page: The familiar “Plus” icon will appear just like on your phone. Click it to select and upload a photo.
  5. Edit and Post: Add filters, captions, hashtags, and locations. Hit “Share.”

Congratulations! You've posted on Instagram from your PC without the usual hassle.

Google Chrome developer tools showing mobile viewGoogle Chrome developer tools showing mobile view

Post on Instagram from Mac Using Safari

For Mac users, Safari offers a straightforward method to post on Instagram from PC. Here's how you do it:

Easy Steps:

  1. Open Safari: Click “Safari” and then “Preferences” from the top menu.
  2. Enable Development Mode: Go to the “Advanced” section and tick “Show Develop menu.”
  3. Log into Instagram: Go to Instagram.com and enter your credentials.
  4. Change User Agent: From the “Develop” menu, select “User Agent” and switch to “Safari iPhone.”
  5. Post Your Image: Click the “Plus” icon, select your image, and edit as needed—just as you would on mobile.

And there you go! Posting from a Mac couldn’t be easier.

Safari browser on Mac using mobile user agent for InstagramSafari browser on Mac using mobile user agent for Instagram

Create Engaging Content with AI Video Generators

Now that you’re set with posting photos, let’s explore the world of video content. What’s better than spicing up Instagram with eye-catching videos? Check out this Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Face Swap Videos with HeyGen to discover exciting possibilities. This is where the best AI video generators like HeyGen come into play.

Why Choose HeyGen?

How to Create Video Using AI Effortlessly

  1. Sign Up on HeyGen: Create your free account on HeyGen to begin making videos.
  2. Select a Template: Choose from thousands of templates optimized for promotional, educational, or entertaining content.
  3. Edit with Ease: Add text, change backgrounds, and use high-quality stock images for professional-grade videos.
  4. Enhance with Features: Take advantage of features like voice-over, music backgrounds, and advanced effects available on HeyGen.
  5. Export and Share: Once your masterpiece is ready, share it directly on Instagram and other social platforms.

Leverage the power of AI with HeyGen to elevate your Instagram video content to the next level.

AI video creation software interface on computer screenAI video creation software interface on computer screen

The Advantage of Using Video AI in Marketing

The advent of AI-driven video technology means marketers can reach audiences more effectively. Here’s why incorporating video AI tools like HeyGen can be a game changer:

Reflecting on this, what’s your next post going to look like? Will you harness the power of AI for video creation and elevate your Instagram game to new heights? Learn about Instagram Feed vs Story: Key Differences Explained to optimize your posting strategy.

Conclusion: Embrace the Future of Content Creation

With HeyGen, posting on Instagram from a PC becomes simpler and more efficient. Creating captivating videos is now within your reach. Whether you’re a business owner, digital marketer, or content creator, HeyGen offers endless possibilities to enhance your social media strategy.

Reflecting on this, what’s your next post going to look like? Will you harness the power of AI for video creation and elevate your Instagram game to new heights? The future of digital content is here—get started with HeyGen today! You can also Create Viral GIFs with AI: No Skills Needed! and make a mark in the digital arena.

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

