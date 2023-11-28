The Summary Boost ROI with AI video localisation for ads. Translate audio, sync lips, and adapt visuals to reach global audiences to enhancing engagement, ad performance, and campaign efficiency. The Long Version

In today's global market, businesses must connect with audiences across multiple countries and languages. Video localisation helps you reach these global audiences effectively by tailoring your ads to local languages and cultures. Traditionally, this process can be costly and slow because you need to create separate videos or record voiceovers in many languages. But now, AI video translation tools like HeyGen's AI video translator simplify this. These tools automatically translate your video scripts, sync AI mouth movement, and match voices, making video localisation faster and cheaper. This article explains how AI video localisation improves your video marketing automation and boosts return on ad spend (ROAS) by connecting with more customers worldwide.

The Benefits of Video Localisation in Marketing

Localized video ads speak directly to viewers in their native language, making your product demonstration video and influencer reviews more relevant and impactful. Key benefits include:

Better video ad engagement: Viewers understand your message clearly when it's in their language, leading to higher click-through and watch rates.

Stronger brand trust: Showing respect for local cultures through video localisation helps build trust and a positive brand image.

More conversions: Removing language barriers in your calls to action means viewers are more likely to take the next step, increasing your sales.

: Removing language barriers in your calls to action means viewers are more likely to take the next step, increasing your sales. Wider audience reach: Localizing video ads expands your reach to markets that don't speak your default language.

Challenges in Localising Video Content

Video localisation is harder than translating text or images. Some challenges include:

High costs: Making new videos or voice recordings for every language is expensive.

Slow production: Reshooting videos delays campaigns and can make content less relevant.

Sync issues: Traditional voiceovers don't always match lip movements, making videos look off.

: Traditional voiceovers don’t always match lip movements, making videos look off. Brand consistency: Ad styles may not match tastes across different markets.

AI-powered tools solve these problems by enabling interactive video marketing and accurate AI lip sync app features to automate the process.

How AI Video Translation Automates Localisation

AI video localisation tools like HeyGen use advanced machine learning to translate and sync video content with natural quality:

Neural machine translation converts your script while keeping its meaning and format. This helps with how to translate video to text clearly. Text-to-speech technology creates natural audio that copies the original voice’s tone and style. Sync mouth movements: AI edits AI mouth movement and lip syncing to match the new voice, making the video feel authentic.

This creates talking head video examples that look native to each language, keeping your brand’s style intact.

Drive Higher ROAS through Customized Localised Videos

Using AI to localize videos brings clear benefits shown in video marketing automation and dynamic video advertising:

Better click-through rates (CTR): Ads in native language get more clicks.

More sales conversions: Viewers understand your product demo examples and calls to action clearly.

Broader audience: You can run ads in multiple languages, bringing in more viewers.

Lower costs: AI translation cuts production time and money.

Faster testing and updates: You can try different versions quickly.

: You can try different versions quickly. Consistent branding: Visuals and tone stay uniform across markets.

These benefits improve overall ROAS by expanding your reach and making ads more effective.

Rosetta Stone Case Study

Rosetta Stone used HeyGen’s AI video localisation to translate their ads into Spanish, French, German, and Italian. They kept the look and feel of their original ads with AI lip sync app technology that matched voices and lip movements.

Results included:

75% lower costs and production time than manual methods

13% higher CTR on localized ads

9% sales increase from non-English audiences

5 times higher ROAS across these markets

Their success shows how AI video translation can scale international video marketing automation affordably.

Tips for Effective AI Video Localisation

To get the most from AI video translation, try these:

Focus on translating scripts and voiceovers clearly.

Adjust cultural references to suit the new audience.

Provide phonetic guides for brand names for correct AI pronunciation.

Use short, simple sentences for better translation.

Test different ad versions to find what works best.

Ensure clear audio for better AI mouth movement syncing.

Have native speakers check final versions.

Following these tips can improve your video presentation and product demonstration video quality when using AI localisation.

Conclusion

Video localisation is key to reaching global customers now. AI video translation tools like HeyGen make it faster, cheaper, and better to adapt your ads for new markets. They help you overcome language barriers with easy AI lip sync app and audio translation features. This brings higher engagement, more sales, and a better ROAS from your video marketing automation efforts. Machine learning is changing how brands do dynamic video advertising and interactive video marketing worldwide.

Boost ROI with AI Video Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is video localisation?

Video localisation involves adapting video content, including dialogue, captions, and cultural references, to suit the linguistic and cultural preferences of a specific audience.

How does AI video translation work?

AI video translation automatically converts video scripts and syncs AI mouth movements and voice matching for fast and cost-effective localisation.

What are the benefits of using AI for video localisation?

AI speeds up translation, reduces costs, maintains brand consistency, and enables wider audience reach by removing language barriers.

What challenges does video localisation address?

It solves high costs, slow production, sync issues, and brand inconsistency in traditional video localisation processes.

How does video localisation improve marketing?

Localised video ads engage viewers in their language, build trust, and increase conversions by making calls to action more accessible.