In today's global market, businesses must connect with audiences across multiple countries and languages. Video localisation helps you reach these global audiences effectively by tailoring your ads to local languages and cultures. Traditionally, this process can be costly and slow because you need to create separate videos or record voiceovers in many languages. But now, AI video translation tools like HeyGen's AI video translator simplify this. These tools automatically translate your video scripts, sync AI mouth movement, and match voices, making video localisation faster and cheaper. This article explains how AI video localisation improves your video marketing automation and boosts return on ad spend (ROAS) by connecting with more customers worldwide.

The Benefits of Video Localisation in Marketing

Localized video ads speak directly to viewers in their native language, making your product demonstration video and influencer reviews more relevant and impactful. Key benefits include:

Challenges in Localising Video Content

Video localisation is harder than translating text or images. Some challenges include:

AI-powered tools solve these problems by enabling interactive video marketing and accurate AI lip sync app features to automate the process.

How AI Video Translation Automates Localisation

AI video localisation tools like HeyGen use advanced machine learning to translate and sync video content with natural quality:

  1. Neural machine translation converts your script while keeping its meaning and format. This helps with how to translate video to text clearly.
  2. Text-to-speech technology creates natural audio that copies the original voice’s tone and style.
  3. Sync mouth movements: AI edits AI mouth movement and lip syncing to match the new voice, making the video feel authentic.

This creates talking head video examples that look native to each language, keeping your brand’s style intact.

Drive Higher ROAS through Customized Localised Videos

Using AI to localize videos brings clear benefits shown in video marketing automation and dynamic video advertising:

These benefits improve overall ROAS by expanding your reach and making ads more effective.

Rosetta Stone Case Study

Rosetta Stone used HeyGen’s AI video localisation to translate their ads into Spanish, French, German, and Italian. They kept the look and feel of their original ads with AI lip sync app technology that matched voices and lip movements.

Results included:

Their success shows how AI video translation can scale international video marketing automation affordably.

Tips for Effective AI Video Localisation

To get the most from AI video translation, try these:

Following these tips can improve your video presentation and product demonstration video quality when using AI localisation.

Conclusion

Video localisation is key to reaching global customers now. AI video translation tools like HeyGen make it faster, cheaper, and better to adapt your ads for new markets. They help you overcome language barriers with easy AI lip sync app and audio translation features. This brings higher engagement, more sales, and a better ROAS from your video marketing automation efforts. Machine learning is changing how brands do dynamic video advertising and interactive video marketing worldwide.

Boost ROI with AI Video Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is video localisation?

Video localisation involves adapting video content, including dialogue, captions, and cultural references, to suit the linguistic and cultural preferences of a specific audience.

How does AI video translation work?

AI video translation automatically converts video scripts and syncs AI mouth movements and voice matching for fast and cost-effective localisation.

What are the benefits of using AI for video localisation?

AI speeds up translation, reduces costs, maintains brand consistency, and enables wider audience reach by removing language barriers.

What challenges does video localisation address?

It solves high costs, slow production, sync issues, and brand inconsistency in traditional video localisation processes.

How does video localisation improve marketing?

Localised video ads engage viewers in their language, build trust, and increase conversions by making calls to action more accessible.

