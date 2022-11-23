The Summary Enjoy creating custom invitation videos online with HeyGen. This free video maker offers 300+ templates and 60+ AI avatars, making personalized invitations easy! The Long Version

How to Make Custom Invitation Videos Online

HeyGen can help you make custom invitation videos online effortlessly. This online invitation maker allows you to create stunning personalized invitations without the need for video editing skills or expensive gear. With HeyGen, you can add unique touches to your invitations by incorporating AI avatars and numerous templates.

Getting Started with HeyGen: Your Go-To Invitation Video Maker

HeyGen is a user-friendly, free invitation video maker. It empowers you to create dazzling invitation videos using your voice, text, and images. No graphic design expertise required! You can select from various templates, fonts, and colors. This online invitation maker simplifies the creation process, making it a breeze to create beautiful invitations in just minutes.

Planning an event can be hectic. With endless tasks to juggle, finding the ideal invitation should be the least of your worries. The HeyGen invitation maker simplifies this task dramatically.

While text invites have their place, they often lack the emotional impact of a custom invitation video. Conveying a personal message through a video shows your guests that you deeply care and genuinely want them to participate in your special occasion.

Before diving in, let’s explore why HeyGen should be your go-to for invitation videos.

Why Choose HeyGen for Your Invitation Videos?

HeyGen stands out as a top-tier video maker for crafting video invitations. Here are a few compelling reasons to use HeyGen's online video maker:

Interactive Photo Feature

This feature allows you to add speaking photos and selfies to your video invitation. This not only captures attention but also makes your invites more engaging.

Over 60 AI Avatars

HeyGen offers more than 60 AI avatars for crafting personalized invitations. These avatars can be customized to resemble you or your guests, adding a unique flair to your invitation video.

Over 300 Custom Templates

Choose from a robust library of over 300 invitation video templates. Whether you're planning a wedding, birthday, or corporate webinar, there’s a template to fit every occasion.

Completely Free Invitation Maker

This online invitation maker is completely free, allowing you to create custom invitation videos without incurring any expenses.

Tailor-Made Personalized Invitations

HeyGen helps you craft personalized invitations, ensuring every recipient feels special on your big day!

Steps to Create Invitation Videos Online with HeyGen

HeyGen is equipped with more than 300 templates, catering to every event type you can imagine. Whether you're planning a birthday, wedding, or webinar, HeyGen helps you produce the ideal video invitation using its free invitation maker.

Following is a step-by-step guide to creating a wedding invitation video.

Step 1: Browse through the template section and pick a template suitable for your event, then hit ‘use this template.’

Step 2: After selecting your template, upload a photo or select one from the 60+ preloaded avatars.

To upload a new photo, navigate to my avatar and upload or drag a photo file to the designated upload area.

Step 3: Click on the text option in the sidebar. Type in the desired text for your invitation video.

Step 4: Nearly there! Input the text you’d like your avatar to speak.

Easily switch to audio input by recording or uploading your voice to make the invitation even more personal.

Step 5: Finally, submit your creation.

Select sound effects, music, text overlays, and filters directly from HeyGen's rich library. This will help you design a unique video swiftly, perfectly reflecting your message to your invitees.

If you need an engaging method to excite people about your event, give HeyGen a try—it’s the ultimate online invitation maker!

Leveraging Templates for Invitation Videos

Creating a Professional Webinar Invitation

An engaging video invitation is crucial for webinars. With the right template, you can grab and retain your audience's attention from the start.

Designing an Aesthetic Wedding Invitation Video

For weddings, you want invitations to be as memorable as the day itself. Choosing an appropriate template helps set the right tone.

Making a Charming Birthday Invitation Video

Fun, vibrant invitations can set the mood before a birthday party even starts. Use colorful templates that capture the spirit of the celebration.

FAQs About Making Online Invitations

What is the best size for a video invitation?

For social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp, sizes may vary. A standard dimension is typically 600px by 640px.

How do I create a video invite on my iPhone?

You can easily craft video invites on your iPhone by visiting HeyGen’s demo page https://demo.heygen.com/free-video, which is fully compatible with mobile devices and desktops.

Which app is best for making invitation videos?

HeyGen, an online video maker, is widely regarded as the best app for crafting invitation videos tailored to any event.

Can I create a birthday invitation online free on HeyGen?

Absolutely! With HeyGen, you can make a free birthday invitation online without hassle. Simply choose a suitable template to get started.

How do I add background music to the invitation video?

Adding background music is straightforward with this video maker. Click on elements, tap the music symbol, and select a track from the list or upload your own audio.

Explore the endless possibilities with HeyGen and start creating your invitation videos for free! Immerse yourself in a world where your events are as vibrant and inviting as you imagine. Harnessing the power of video avatars, you can easily transform any occasion into a memorable experience.