Explore the HeyGen Agency Partner Program and deliver cutting-edge AI video solutions—localized, dynamic, and interactive content from blogs, audio, or avatars to boost marketing for your clients.

We're excited to announce HeyGen's Agency Partner Program, which helps marketing agencies deliver scalable, personalized, and localized video content while respecting clients' budgets.

Video remains the top format for engaging storytelling today. Agencies produce videos to help clients connect with target audiences through effective campaigns. Yet, many clients find traditional video strategies costly and hard to scale.

With HeyGen's AI video tools, agencies can create, localize, and personalize videos quickly without any need for a production crew, actors, or cameras. This AI-generated video creation lets agencies scale video marketing automation efficiently, boosting video output and helping clients grow without extra time or budget.

Major agencies such as Publicis Groupe and Ogilvy use HeyGen to produce talking head video examples and dynamic video ads for brands. Smaller marketing firms are adding interactive video marketing to their services. This helps them win new clients and create steady product demonstration videos.

Our suite features the most lifelike AI talking head video and digital twin tools on the market, making AI video creation accessible to agencies and brands. Users can create custom video solutions in more than 175 languages and dialects. They can translate audio files and make videos from audio 10 times faster than traditional methods. This is all part of our AI video localization efforts.

We are also launching a new Agency Partner Program to help agencies offer more video localization and AI video services. Benefits include early access to new client management tools, beta tests, and co-marketing projects that build collaborative marketing efforts. There are ongoing training sessions, certification programs, and dedicated support to maximize partners' success.

Agencies can also gain access to exclusive training and resources to best use HeyGen's platform, plus a certification to join HeyGen’s list of recommended partners.

Explore examples of how agencies use AI video, including corporate video examples and blog to video transformations, and contact an agency manager to get started today.

AI Video Solutions Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is HeyGen's Agency Partner Program?

HeyGen's Agency Partner Program is designed to help marketing agencies deliver scalable, personalized, and localized video content efficiently while respecting their clients' budgets.

How do marketing agencies benefit from HeyGen's AI video tools?

HeyGen's AI video tools allow agencies to create, localize, and personalize videos quickly without a production crew, enabling scalable video marketing automation.

What makes HeyGen's AI videos distinctive?

HeyGen's AI videos are notable for their lifelike AI talking heads, digital twin tools, and the ability to generate videos in over 175 languages and dialects.

What opportunities do partners have in HeyGen's program?

Partners gain access to exclusive training, client management tools, beta tests, and marketing resources to enhance their use of HeyGen's platform.