The Summary Learn to master IGTV video creation and marketing with these expert strategies, including showcasing products, answering FAQs, and creating engaging tutorials. The Long Version

Understanding IGTV video creation

IGTV videos are gaining popularity among brands and individual creators. With big names like Nike, Sephora, and Adidas creating IGTV channels, a lot of attention has turned to this feature. IGTV, Instagram27s answer to long-form video content, is a mobile-friendly platform where users can upload videos up to an hour long. It's an excellent chance for businesses or personal brands to reach out to audiences through extended content.

What is IGTV?

IGTV video creation is about crafting videos specifically for this platform, which concentrates on vertical or portrait-style videos with a 9:16 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio is optimized for mobile viewing, offering a different experience than traditional horizontal videos. Users can set up their own channels where they can share content as a series, connecting more closely with their audience. With the increasing usage of mobile video consumption, this format is here to stay.

How to upload videos to IGTV

Uploading videos to IGTV might continue to seem a bit daunting, especially if you27re new to the platform, but fear not. Here's a step-by-step guide to make it easy.

From the Instagram app:

Create an IGTV channel: Begin by launching Instagram and tapping the plus sign on your profile. Choose the IGTV Video option. Select your video: Pick a video from your gallery that you wish to upload and tap 27Next27. Select a cover photo: Slide through the video to choose a snapshot as a cover or select from your device. Tap 27Next27. Finalize details: Add a captivating title and description. Choose to post a preview on your Instagram feed, and then hit the 27Post27 button.

From your desktop:

Login to Instagram: Access Instagram via a web browser on your computer, navigate to IGTV, and click "Upload". Drag and drop: Upload by dragging your video, select a cover image, and then add a descriptive title and text before converting video to audio and hitting "Post".

Eight powerful ways to use IGTV for your brand

To leverage IGTV effectively in your marketing, consider these strategies which help engage your followers, build brand awareness, and drive social media marketing success.

Showcasing products and services

With IGTV, you can dive deep into showcasing what your product or service can do. This long-form video allows brands to demonstrate the value and impacts their offerings provide. For example, Pottery Barn uses IGTV to spotlight products and inspire home improvement ideas for their audience.

Answering consumer queries or FAQs

Addressing questions raised frequently by your audience is crucial. Use IGTV videos to answer these FAQs, share insights, and educate your viewers. Make sure to use related templates that simplify the video creation process.

Creating tutorials and DIYs

DIYs are not only entertaining but also educational. Brands can use IGTV to create tutorials or DIY segments that engage consumers by teaching them something new or solving a common problem. Crafting video tutorials as part of your social media marketing strategy will keep your audience interested and coming back.

Showcasing customer reviews

Customer testimonials are an effective way to attract new shoppers. You can create IGTV videos focused on customer reviews and experiences, providing authenticity and building trust. Such testimonials act as a direct beacon to potential customers.

Featuring user-generated content

Encourage your customers to share their content by featuring them in your IGTV episodes. This type of content not only extends your reach but also enhances credibility, as people find content created by peers relatable.

Sending out invitations and wishes

IGTV videos are an engaging way to send invites for events or special occasions. You can also participate in trending conversations on holidays or international days, making your brand's voice heard across wider platforms.

Streaming live events or webinars

Stream live events on IGTV to connect with your audience in real-time. Live streaming gives viewers a glimpse behind the curtain at how events unfold, creating a personal and inclusive experience.

Showing behind-the-scenes (BTS) content

Sharing behind-the-scenes content can make your brand more relatable, showing viewers how your operation runs on a deeper level. This can also differentiate your brand from competitors by adding a layer of transparency.

IGTV best practices for successful video creation

Ensure the right video dimensions

Make sure your videos are in MP4 format with dimensions of 1080 x 1920 pixels. Adhering to these IGTV best practices ensures your videos look professional and are easier to watch on mobile devices.

Consistent posting schedule

Regular postings help retain audience interest. Creating a content calendar could be beneficial in ensuring that you engage consistently with your viewers.

Using on-screen text

Adding on-screen text or subtitles can significantly enhance your video's impact by providing details at a glance. This is especially useful for viewers who might watch the video without sound. By harnessing these AI tools effectively, you can align with the best practices for video subtitles in mobile video.

Using the right hashtags can exponentially increase your video27s visibility. You have the option to include up to 30 hashtags per IGTV video.

Content hashtags help specify what your video is about.

help specify what your video is about. Industry hashtags place your content within a broader category.

place your content within a broader category. Branded hashtags can be associated with your brand.

can be associated with your brand. Target-specific hashtags focus on niche audiences.

Create a mix of these to maximize your reach. Research popular tags with a moderate number of posts to avoid getting lost in the crowd.

How to create an IGTV series

Creating a series on IGTV is a fantastic way to keep your audience consistently engaged with new episodes released over periods, prompting viewers to check back.

Start by accessing the IGTV section and selecting the video you wish to add.

Click 2727Add to Series2727 and fill in the names and descriptions for each installment.

Engage your audience by creating series on topics of interest or trends.

Repurposing YouTube videos for IGTV

Reuse content effectively by adapting your existing material. Adjusting video aspect ratios and adding subtitle options allows you to reach IGTV27s audience without creating entirely new concepts.

Follow the steps to convert YouTube videos into IGTV-friendly formats using video creation tools, focusing on vertical viewing experiences.

Wrapping up

Understanding how to effectively create and utilize IGTV empowers your brand's social media marketing strategies. It's about more than just posting videos, it27s about building connections and expanding your reach with engaging content tailored to your audience. So why not give it a try? Start producing engaging IGTV content today and watch your interaction rates soar as you capitalize on the continuous trend of vertical, long-form videos in your marketing strategy.