The Rise of AI Video

AI video is the most engaging format and the leading medium for storytelling. The world consumes a billion hours of video daily and there are numerous interactive video examples on YouTube every day with a weekly average of 17 hours per person. Every company wants to enter video marketing automation, but the process of creating AI video is too costly, averaging $1,000 per minute. It involves scripting, scouting, post-production, and video localisation. Removing the barrier of a camera eliminates the biggest storytelling barrier for businesses. That’s why Joshua built HeyGen—to make visual storytelling accessible to all and help businesses grow by creating AI videos 10x faster and 10x cheaper.

The Impact of AI Voice Clones

AI voice clone technology is another pillar of AI video. This innovation adds depth to personalized videos at scale by allowing creators to replicate voices seamlessly. Imagine receiving a video where the AI voice clone accurately mimics the speaker's intonation and emotion—it's transforming how messages are delivered.

Over 175 Languages

The video localisation process is simple in HeyGen. Upload the video or drop in a video URL, click the target language, and submit. Localizing content opens up new markets and enables businesses to be international from day one. HubSpot uses HeyGen to localize videos in eight different languages. Previously, HubSpot spent $5,000 to $10,000 and two to three weeks translating videos into other languages. Now, they use HeyGen for video translation in less than two days and for only $500. Additionally, user engagement and performance are the same, if not better, than the traditional way.

Advantages of Video Translation

Video translation through HeyGen not only saves money but also bridges cultural gaps. Companies can reach a global audience efficiently without losing the essence of their message. The precision of interactive video marketing ensures every detail is captured accurately, making communication more effective.

Personalize Videos at Scale

After Kieran Flanagan became a father, even when sleep-deprived, HeyGen enabled him to create an avatar, produce content, and teach AI courses with his HeyGen avatar as the teacher. Kieran plans to go beyond that at HubSpot by using HeyGen avatars to create personalized videos in outreach campaigns. The largest marketing agencies in the world are also using HeyGen. Publicis created an avatar of their CEO and sent 100k personalized thank-you videos, showing amazing interactive video examples. Ogilvy partnered with HeyGen to help Kellogg’s send out personalized video campaigns for their cereal product line.

Leveraging HeyGen Avatars

HeyGen avatars are revolutionizing how businesses interact with their audiences. By using these avatars, companies personalize their messaging without human resources for every interaction. This technology significantly boosts any video marketing automation strategy, truly Unlocking the Power of AI Video Avatars.

Create Interactive Avatars

In the early days of digital marketing, people visited websites and interacted with a form. Then, marketing evolved into bots, chat, and automation. Now, you can use video marketing automation with an avatar featuring audio and video that can interact in real-time like a person. Your own concierge triages any question. Customers can use HeyGen’s interactive video marketing for customer interaction, sales, and marketing. They can answer complex questions and leave detailed questions for human interaction, Exploring AI Video Avatars: Transforming Your Digital Presence.

Enhancing Customer Experience

Interactive avatars enhance customer experience by providing real-time assistance and engagement. The immediacy and personal touch offered by HeyGen avatars lead to higher satisfaction rates and increased loyalty. They are an essential part of modern customer service strategies.

The Future of AI Video

Kipp Bodnar and Kieran believe next year will be the year of AI video. This year brought transformative change and next year will be about unlocking it. What does Joshua think the future AI video will look like? He believes it will combine video generation for A-roll and B-roll to create an end-to-end process. Avatar movement will become more natural with more nuances and hand movements.

Upcoming Trends in AI Video

Anticipate advancements in AI video that focus on realism and emotional connectivity. As technology evolves, AI video marketing trends for 2025 promise more lifelike and relatable content, pushing the boundaries of interactive video marketing further.

HubSpot + HeyGen

HeyGen is supercharging HubSpot with AI video creation at scale to make it easier than ever to personalize customer interactions and enhance engagement. With HeyGen’s app integrated into your HubSpot account, generating short-form AI videos from your HubSpot blog posts is effortless. Publish a blog post and transform it into an engaging, influencer-style video with just one click.

