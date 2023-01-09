Summary Easily use text-to-speech and AI voice generators to create lifelike voices for videos. Explore tools for web, iOS, and Android to enhance presentations, demos, and localized content.

With new technology, daily tasks get easier, like turning plain text into lively sound stories using text to speech technology.

Text to speech technology helps in many ways. For example, if you travel abroad, you can type words, and the system will translate and read them in another language.

This article covers text to speech tools, how they work, using them daily, and tips to get the best results.

How to Make Text-to-Speech Videos with HeyGen AI Voice Generator

Want to create a video presentation with AI voices without recording your own voice or video? HeyGen makes it simple!

HeyGen - Online AI Avatars & Text to Speech Video Creation

HeyGen mixes text to speech with text to video technology. You get a video with an AI narrator in minutes. No need for video editing skills, a studio, or a professional speaker. You can learn more about AI Avatars and Voiceovers in our detailed guide.

Here is how to make a video with HeyGen in a few clicks:

Step 1: Go to app.heygen.com in your browser.

Step 2: Click "+Create Video" on the screen's right side.

Step 3: Pick one of the 100+ AI avatars as your presenter. Discover the Top AI Avatar Generators to expand your options.

Step 4: Type the text you want to narrate and select the language.

Step 5: Click 'Submit' for your AI-narrated video presentation.

Now, you can make AI videos for school, business, or social—quick and easy. Learn more about AI Video Generator Benefits that enhance your video production experience.

Text to Speech Now

How to Translate Text-to-Speech Audio with VoiceTra App

Text to speech free tools are great for travelers. VoiceTra mixes text to speech with translation. It supports many languages.

VoiceTra - Voice & Text Language Translator

VoiceTra works on Android phones and covers 31 languages.

Steps:

Download from Google Play Store. Open and pick your source and target languages. Type or speak the words to translate. Listen to the translated text read aloud.

Simple and useful for talking head video examples when abroad.

How to Use Text-to-Speech on iOS, Android, and Web

Text to speech on iOS, Android, and web browsers helps many, including those with reading troubles by offering significant accessibility benefits.

Text to Speech on iOS

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Spoken Content. Turn on Highlight Content. On any app, highlight text, and your iPhone will read it aloud

Text to Speech on Android

Open Settings > Accessibility > TalkBack. Turn TalkBack on. Press power + volume up buttons together. Your phone reads screen text aloud. Swipe to control.

Text to Speech on Web

Install the "SpeakIt" Chrome extension from the Webstore. Highlight text and click the speaker icon. The extension reads the text aloud.

Text to Speech Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How do text-to-speech systems sound natural?

Modern text-to-speech systems, like HeyGen, use AI to mimic natural speech patterns, including breathing and pitch modulation.

Can text-to-speech technology be used for translation?

Yes, tools like VoiceTra combine text-to-speech with translation features to read out translated text in multiple languages.

How can people use text-to-speech on different devices?

Text-to-speech features are available on iOS, Android, and web, using in-built settings or extensions like SpeakIt for Chrome.