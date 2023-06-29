Summary Learn how to use HeyGen’s public avatars to create stunning videos. Explore avatar libraries, voice options, captions, templates, and animation tools to streamline video creation and marketing.

Hello, everyone. Welcome to HeyGen Tutorials by HeyGen. Have you seen our new public avatars? Blake, Edward, Austin, Leah, and more will soon appear in our avatar library. Today, Edward and I will guide you through using public avatars in HeyGen.

How to Use Public Avatars in HeyGen

Step 1: Accessing the Avatar Library

Go to HeyGen main page and click the 'Avatar' tab. Below it, you will find the avatar library full of public avatars ready to use.

Step 2: Exploring Public Avatars

In the avatar library, explore all public avatars in Avatar Pro. These models and actors gave permission to use their avatars, so there are no copyright problems. You can create videos with these avatars and upload them on YouTube or social media for your video marketing.

Step 3: Choosing an Avatar

Pick your favorite avatar from the library. You can then create an avatar template or create video directly

Step 4: Creating a Video

Click 'Create video' to go to the video editing page. You will see many video templates here.

Step 5: Using Predefined Templates

Choose a video template that fits your needs. Custom video marketing strategies include templates with avatars and video backgrounds. After picking a template, it opens as a new scene. To change avatars, click the scene and select your avatar.

Step 6: Customizing Your Video Backgrounds

If the ready-made templates do not match your needs, you can do your own avatar customization. The scene with only the avatar is like a blank canvas where you can upload your own video backgrounds or images.

Step 7: Adding Text and Using ChatGPT Script Optimization

Type your script in the box. You can click the icon to use ChatGPT for script optimization. You can also translate your script using the translation feature. Next to the text box is where you pick your voice.

Step 8: Voice Selection from the Voice Library

Click on "HeyGen's voice library" to find many voice options. You can filter by language, gender, age, and voice type. If you want, upload your own audio or record your voice to link to avatar animation.

Step 9: Exploring Avatar Animation View Modes

Public avatars in HeyGen support three view modes for avatar animation: close-up, half-body, and circle view. Close-up and half-body have transparent backgrounds that fit your video backgrounds. Circle view has a round shape and fixed background color, but you can change it.

Step 10: Adding Video Captions and Text

Add titles, subtitles, and body text with the Text feature on the editor. To add a video caption, finish rendering your video, then click it to add captions.

Supercharging Video Marketing with HeyGen

Now you know how to use public avatars in HeyGen and create video marketing content with avatar customization, video templates, voice selection, and marketing automation. Use HeyGen to build interactive videos and campaigns that grow your brand. Try HeyGen to lead in video marketing today. Explore essential video types for business marketing success.

Public Avatars Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are public avatars on HeyGen?

Public avatars are digital characters available in HeyGen's avatar library, designed from authorized actor and model likenesses for use without copyright issues.

How do I access and use public avatars in HeyGen?

Access by going to HeyGen's main page, clicking 'Avatar', and choosing an avatar from the library to create videos or templates.

Can I use HeyGen avatars for commercial purposes?

Yes, videos created can be uploaded to platforms like YouTube for marketing as public avatars are cleared for commercial use.

What can I do with public avatars in HeyGen?

Create videos for presentations, marketing, and social media with avatars tailored to various industries and customizable designs.

Are the public avatars free to use in HeyGen?

Public avatars are free for users, with all rights to create and upload videos without copyright issues.