The Summary Automate your video marketing workflow effectively with HeyGen and Zapier. This guide helps you set up API video triggers and automated video publishing, streamlining video production automation processes. The Long Version

Step 1: Create a New Zap and Select HeyGen Automation Trigger

First, log into your Zapier Account Dashboard and select "Create a Zap" for video production automation. Next, choose HeyGen automation as your Trigger.

You'll have several event options for the trigger related to video marketing automation. For this tutorial, we're using "Avatar Video Success," which activates when a HeyGen video concludes processing.

Afterwards, authenticate your HeyGen account using your API key. If you don't have one, follow these instructions. If you have authenticated your HeyGen account before, select your account from the dropdown menu. Test the triggers to ensure functionality in the automated video workflows. Note that the trigger might use some of your previous videos as samples. If you don't have any videos in your account, you can skip the test.

Step 2: Automate YouTube Video Upload

Now, choose YouTube as the action and select the "Upload Video" event for YouTube video upload automation.

Authenticate the Zapier Action with your Google Account. In the Action section, customize the Title and Description fields as needed. You may incorporate fields from the previous HeyGen trigger here, streamlining your video production automation. In the Video field, insert the "URL" field from the HeyGen trigger. After configuring the remaining options, proceed to test this action.

If everything checks out, click the "Publish" button on the top-right corner to activate this Zap.

Testing Zapier Video Integration

It's time to test the Zapier video integration by generating a simple video on HeyGen automation. Navigate to your HeyGen dashboard, create a basic video, and allow it to process.

Once completed, visit your YouTube Channel and voilà - your newly generated video is there! Note that if you've set the Privacy status to Unlisted or Private, you need to access the YouTube Studio dashboard to view it. If it's set to Public, it will automatically appear on your channel page.

If you encounter any issues, remember you can always view the Zap history from the right-hand side of your Zap edit page.

Conclusion

Using HeyGen as a trigger on Zapier for workflow video automation makes the video generation workflow more efficient. Whether you are a novice or an expert in video marketing automation, this guide assists you in setting up and troubleshooting automated video publishing between HeyGen and platforms like YouTube. Happy video creating!

