Summary Discover Custom Avatar Lite to enhance video production and boost business operations. Create personalized and evangelist videos seamlessly.

What Is Custom Avatar Lite?

Custom Avatar Lite is your digital twin, transforming your image and voice into a video form. It's a tech solution that doesn't need a camera. The understated marvel of camera-less video production advantages is shaping the future!

With Avatar Lite, express your expertise in multiple video formats:

Promotional video presentation

Evangelist video

Social media campaigns

Personalized video

Product demonstration video

By using this technology, connect closely with your audience, gain more fans, and boost your business operations. Pair it with video marketing automation for exceptional results. It's a creative way to produce captivating video content that resonates well.

Distinguishing Custom Avatar Pro from Lite

Curious about the differences between Avatar Lite and Pros at HeyGen? Here's what you need to know.

For a simple, affordable custom avatar for your video presentation needs, choose Avatar Lite. Opt for Avatar Pros when aiming for higher quality and detail. Both enhance video production by creating a digital twin from your image and voice. This distinction helps tailor to varied levels of professional needs and objectives.

Steps to Create a Custom Avatar Lite

Get ready to make your digital twin with Avatar Lite! Here’s how to do it efficiently.

Selecting the best method for your Avatar Lite is crucial in aligning with your interactive video marketing goals. Consider the ethical aspects and considerations in AI video production during this phase.

Step 1: Open the Webcam Page

Start by selecting our webcam option. Click "Get your own Avatar Lite" to open the dedicated page. Ensure you are in a quiet, well-lit room for optimum quality.

Step 2: Record a Consent Statement

Capture your consent by writing your name and recording it. A script appears above to guide you, ensuring a focused recording environment.

Step 3: Watch the Tutorial Video

We provide a comprehensive tutorial to assist in mastering the recording process.

Step 4: Record Your Clip

Read the provided script carefully. Maintain a steady posture and avoid excess movement to ensure quality.

Tips

Review the script beforehand.

Choose your desired language ahead.

Keep consistent eye contact with the camera.

Follow hints, like "close your mouth, breathe through your nose."

Step 5: Upload Your Footage

Assess your footage post-recording. Then, send it to our team! Submit confidently and we'll take about 1-2 days to create your unique avatar.

Discover Custom Avatar Lite Now, and enhance engagement and storytelling with ease.

Using Avatar Lite Within HeyGen

Harness the power of video avatars after creating your Avatar Lite to enhance business outcomes!

Here's a step-by-step on integrating it into your HeyGen projects efficiently.

Step 1: Locate and Choose Avatar Lite

In your account, locate Avatar Lite and choose between a landscape or portrait version.

Step 2: Enter Text or Audio

Include your unique, personal background. Input your text or audio, maintaining fluidity.

Step 3: Opt for Templates and AI Matting

Choose fresh templates or AI styles to dynamically alter video settings. This might include varying styles for distinct marketing objectives.

Step 4: Submit Your Video

Submit your completed creation. Ensure sufficient credits, and await your video to materialize!

Produce AI Video Now

Custom Avatar Lite Applications

Explore HeyGen's Custom Avatars and see how HeyGen elevates your interactive videos and business communication.

Personalized Video

HeyGen's Avatar Lite stands out for customer acquisition, email marketing, and sales videos. Utilizing Zapier or HeyGen API, create thousands of videos swiftly, ensuring high-quality video production. Trying Avatar Lite offers an innovative channel to transform your business strategies!

Evangelist Video

Build trust with customers through evangelist videos. Brand ambassadors manage tutorials and product launches seamlessly using Avatar Lite. Reduce production costs while enhancing your brand's reach on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

Product Tutorial

Craft tutorial videos without requiring technical expertise. This tool aids in unlocking digital presence with AI avatars, improving customer comprehension of your product.

Ready to Build a Custom Avatar for Videos?

HeyGen's technology empowers companies to produce training and marketing videos with unmatched creativity and efficiency. HeyGen's avatars enhance your brand without needing expensive equipment or expertise. Begin your creative journey with HeyGen today!

Through adopting interactive video marketing strategies and AI-driven personal avatars, businesses can cultivate strong audience connections. This approach transcends mere cost-saving, crafting personalized video experiences that align with audience interests. Embrace digital twin technology to differentiate yourself today with all its advantages. Amplify your digital presence using AI avatars, facilitating stronger business relationships efficiently.

Curious? Dive into the HeyGen platform now by registering here.