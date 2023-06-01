Summary Learn how to make animated pictures with HeyGen. Turn photos into lifelike talking avatars, add voiceovers, and create engaging video demos, presentations, and social content in just a few steps.

To grab attention on the internet, videos tend to work better than photos, especially on social media. Animated photos, a type of video presentation, attract more viewers and comments.

This article will guide you on how to make animated pictures quickly and easily with HeyGen.

What is an Animated Photo?

Animated photos are images that use animation to make them move and come alive. You can create these effects easily, even if you are new to video presentation or product demo examples.

Exploring Use Cases of Animated Photos

Animated photos are popular for turning still images into exciting, moving visuals. Let's look at four key ways to use animated photos for personal or marketing needs.

Brand Storytelling

Animated photos help brands tell stories in an interactive way. Adding movement to your images makes them more memorable and helps connect with customers. This builds brand loyalty through engaging influencer reviews and talking head video examples.

Education

Using animated photos in e learning software reviews or educational materials can improve student focus and help explain ideas better. Moving images can improve student focus and help explain ideas better.

Email Marketing

Animated photos make email marketing campaigns more appealing. These images increase open rates and clicks by adding dynamic video presentation effects, driving more conversions and sales. Learn more about Creating Marketing Videos with AI.

Social Media Marketing

Animated photos help brands stand out on social media. Movement and sound catch the eye and boost engagement, reach, and brand recognition with interactive video examples. Discover more about Social Media Videos: Engage with AI.

How to Make Animated Pictures with HeyGen: Step-by-Step Guide

HeyGen uses AI tech to turn your static photos into animated pictures fast. It is perfect for making video presentations or even product demonstration videos.

Step 1: Upload Your Photo

Start by uploading your photo or creating one within HeyGen. Note that dragging images into the canvas won't animate them directly.

Step 2: Remove the Background

HeyGen supports background removal. Choose this option to keep just the person or object, so you can place them on new backgrounds easily.

Step 3: Add and Edit Text

Add text with HeyGen's AI script feature. Include important details or keywords. You can change style, size, color, and animations for your text.

Step 4: Choose a Voice

Pick a voice you like for your animated photo. You can add extra scenes and avatars, making your video presentation more dynamic.

Step 5: Preview and Submit

Check your video for errors, preview it, then submit. View your finished product on the video page.

Tips for Making an Animated Photo

Use high-quality, clear photos. Choose frontal photos for best animation results. Avoid small images to ensure good final quality.

Start Animating Your Photos with HeyGen Today

With HeyGen's TalkingPhoto, you can quickly make animated photos to engage your audience on social media or your brand site. Upload your photo, add a script, and create your animated picture in minutes.

Animated Pictures Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is an animated photo?

An animated photo is an image that uses animation techniques to add movement, making the photo appear alive and interactive.

How can animated photos enhance brand storytelling?

Animated photos can make storytelling more engaging and memorable by adding movement, which helps brands connect better with their audience.

What are the benefits of using animated photos in email marketing?

Animated photos make emails more visually appealing, increasing open rates and engagement through dynamic presentation effects.

How do animated photos improve educational content?

They make educational materials more engaging and easier to understand by using movement to capture attention and explain concepts better.

How can I create an animated photo with HeyGen?

Upload a photo to HeyGen, remove unnecessary backgrounds, add text and voice, and preview before finalizing your animated image.