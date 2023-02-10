Create Talking Avatar Videos Online Easily

The Summary Learn how to create talking avatar videos online with HeyGen and other top tools for video marketing and presentations. The Long Version

How to Create a Talking Avatar Video Online or On Mobile

HeyGen - Create a Talking Avatar from Text

Follow these steps to create a simple avatar video on HeyGen:

Step 1: Visit **HeyGen**’s official website to create an account or use it as a guest.

Step 2: Choose a template for your video. HeyGen offers multiple templates across different industries and uses cases, including learning and development, social media marketing, PowerPoint presentation, event promotion, and many more. But for this guide, we'll use a Company Profile Template.

Step 3: Select “use this template” to edit your video.

Step 4: Choose your avatar. For this guide, we will use Matthew.

Step 5: Input your video presentation script to drive your avatar speaking or record your voice using the microphone icon.

Step 6: Select the gender and accent, and adjust the speed and pitch of your talking avatar.

Step 7: Preview your video.

Step 8: Submit your video after previewing for final results.

Create Talking Avatar Videos Now

You may be also interested in : The 10 Best Talking Avatar Software for 2023

Voki- Creating Speaking Characters for Education

Here is a step-by-step guide on creating a talking avatar video on Voki:

Step 1: Log on to their official website.

Step 2: Click on “CREATE.”

Step 3: Click on the Face Icon to choose your preferred avatar.

Step 4: Select the Clothes Icon to edit the avatar’s apparel.

Step 5: Click on the Picture Icon to edit the background.

Step 6: Click on the Paint Icon to edit the avatar’s facial features.

Step 7: Click on the Audio Icon to type or record your script.

Step 8: Select the Gender and Language.

Step 9: Click “Save” in the bottom right corner after editing.

Please note that you’ll have to subscribe to most characters, as their features are paid and not accessible for free.

ZEPETO- Make Your Avatar, Make Your Story.

Another popular talking avatar app is ZEPETO, a mobile chat app where users interact as 3D avatars in different worlds. Here are steps to follow to create a talking avatar video:

Step 1: Download and install the app via Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app and select your chosen avatar.

Step 3: Choose a username.

Step 4: After setting up, you can buy accessories.

Step 5: Follow the guide in the screenshot below to change your hairstyle.

Step 6: Select the “+” Icon to create your talking avatar video.

Step 7: Click on the Camera Icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Step 8: Select the “Action.”

Step 9: Record your video while your avatar mimics your expressions and words.

Avatoon- Talking Avatar Creators

Avatoon is a mobile 3D talking avatar creator. It uses an AI avatar generator to create avatars based on your expressions and mannerisms, either from a picture or your camera. Below, you’ll find a step-by-step guide to creating a talking avatar video with Avatoon:

Step 1: Download and install the app via Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app and choose your gender.

Step 3: Choose how you want your avatar made. For this guide, I’ll be using manual creation.

Step 4: Customize your avatar.

Step 5: Adjust your face shape, hairstyle, and other facial features by tapping on the Face button.

Step 6: Select the “Beauty” icon to make up your cartoon.

Step 7: Dress up your avatar by tapping on the Clothes button.

Step 8: Decorate your avatar’s home by tapping on the Background button.

Step 9: Pick a fun pose for your avatar by tapping the Pose button.

Unfortunately, Avatoon can only be used to make Bitmojis and stickers. It cannot create a talking avatar video.

Industry Tips for Creating Talking Avatar Videos

Successful avatar video creation doesn't just come from using the best tools. Here are some tips:

Plan Your Script : Before using HeyGen or any avatar video software, script your content. This makes your video presentation more engaging, framing your content with best practices for video script writing.

: Before using HeyGen or any avatar video software, script your content. This makes your video presentation more engaging, framing your content with best practices for video script writing. Choose the Right Avatar : Selecting an avatar that connects with your audience improves viewer engagement. HeyGen avatars, for example, offer a range of personas.

: Selecting an avatar that connects with your audience improves viewer engagement. HeyGen avatars, for example, offer a range of personas. Optimize for SEO : Especially important for video marketing, ensure your scripts align with key SEO terms for better reach.

: Especially important for video marketing, ensure your scripts align with key SEO terms for better reach. Experiment with Features: Explore all features available in your avatar video software, from backgrounds to expressions, to create dynamic content.

Remember, video marketing is ever-evolving, and staying updated with trends ensures your content remains relevant and effective.

Conclusion: How To Create Talking Avatar Videos

Using the best avatar video software for video creation while being cost-effective is an attainable goal with digital avatars. Discover more on how to create a talking AI avatar to evolve your video creation strategies.

These avatar video creation tools and software will be helpful when creating your next video using talking avatars.

If you have any questions regarding additional features, thoughts, or ideas on avatar video creation, don’t hesitate to leave them in the comment section below. We will be happy to answer any questions you may have!

Frequently Asked Questions about Talking Avatar

How Do You Make A Talking Avatar?

HeyGen has a catalog of avatars made from real humans for different scenarios. In addition, there’s an option of uploading a custom avatar if you do not like what the catalog offers.

How Do You Make an Avatar Speak?

You type out the script you want to use for your talking avatar video or paste an existing one.

How Do Avatars Speak English?

The animation is created by studying real people, so any text matches the words being read in your avatar video.

How Can I Make My Avatar For Free?

Once you create a HeyGen account, you will have a 1-min free trial for talking avatar video creation.

Do the Avatars speak Chinese?

AI avatars are diverse, with over 175 languages and accents for use in any avatar video creation scenario.

You may be also interested in : Tips For Creating Voice Over Videos Online

Embrace the future of video content with HeyGen and start creating your talking avatars for free today!