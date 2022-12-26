Summary Convert PowerPoint to video effortlessly with online tools. Enhance presentations by making them more engaging and accessible using HeyGen.

Why Convert PowerPoint to Video?

PowerPoint presentations are slides used for sharing information and education in offices, schools, and more. A PowerPoint file may include videos, text, and images, and is typically viewed using PowerPoint software. However, this can be limiting. Sometimes, you want to access your presentation on digital players or mobile devices, which involves changing your PowerPoint to a different format, like a video. Converting your PowerPoint to video can help with this.

Benefits of Turning PowerPoint into Video

Using the best tools for converting PowerPoint to video has many perks. Here are some reasons people want to make this file swap:

Make a Video Presentation: Once your PowerPoint is a video, you can use it as a slideshow for events or product demonstration videos, boosting engagement during presentations. This video in education offers several significant benefits and enhances the learning experience for audiences.

Create Interactive Video Examples: Adding voice-overs to the video can create more lively interactive video examples and assist in understanding video avatars: your AI spokesperson.

Level Up Professional Videos: Using video editing software lets you embed animations, extra footage, and enhance your product demonstration examples with insights on how to convert PowerPoint to video.

Share Easily: Easily share your document as a video; it becomes viewable on virtually any device and digital platform. The benefits of video presentations in business are immense, from increasing customer understanding to fostering brand recognition.

Upload Online: PowerPoint files are often restricted to specific software. Converting it to video allows you to make a video presentation that can be uploaded to places like YouTube and Instagram.

Moreover, understanding video avatars enhances the personalization and interactive aspects of your videos. Converting PowerPoint to video allows for broader distribution and easier sharing. You can reach more people with your message, including those who prefer videos over slideshows. Videos work well for marketing, education, and spreading important information quickly.

Videos can enhance college student learning outcomes by broadening the reach and engagement of educational content.

Now, you can convert PowerPoint to video on both Mac and Windows for free. Before we get into a step-by-step guide, let's explore how to make a video presentation online with PowerPoint.

Make a Video Presentation with PowerPoint Online

There are great tools for converting PowerPoint to video online: HeyGen & Canva. We’ve split this section into guides for both.

Convert PowerPoint to Video Using HeyGen

Step 1: Enter HeyGen Web App and click "Import PPT/PDF" at the top right.

Step 2: Upload your PowerPoint file.

Step 3: Select "Avatar" and choose one from the menu on the right.

Step 4: Pick an avatar from "Public" or "My Avatar." We used Derek for this.

Step 5: Type your script to make the avatar speak.

Step 6: Pick a language for your avatar’s voice, modify speed, and pitch as needed.

Step 7: Edit your PowerPoint as you like.

Step 8: Hit “Submit” to get your AI presenter PowerPoint video.

Explore how to convert PowerPoint to video using AI to make the most of HeyGen's capabilities.

Convert PowerPoint to Video Using Canva

Canva only supports conversion on computers.

Step 1: Visit Canva’s Video Editor.

Step 2: Select “Edit a Video.”

Step 3: If "Present" doesn’t show, choose "Share." I had "Share."

Step 4: Click "Present."

Step 5: From dropdown, select “Present and Record.”

Step 6: "Go to recording studio," allow mic and camera access.

Step 7: Click "Start recording."

Step 8: End recording by clicking "End Recording."

Change PowerPoint to MP4 Video on Windows & Mac

Windows PowerPoint to Video Conversion

Step 1: Get PowerPoint.

Step 2: Open your PowerPoint presentation.

Step 3: Click on “File.”

Step 4: Choose the “Export” button.

Step 5: Hit “Create a Video.”

Step 6: Set video quality and click “Create Video.”

Step 7: Use "Recorded Timing and Narrations" if wanted.

Step 8: Set time for each slide.

Choose where to save your video presentation.

Mac PowerPoint to Video Conversion

Steps are similar to Windows. Here’s how for Mac:

Step 1: Download PowerPoint.

Step 2: Open your presentation.

Step 3: Go to “File” and select “Export.”

Step 4: Pick a video format (MOV, MP4, etc.). MOV isn't for Windows.

Step 5: Choose slide display time.

Step 6: Use recorded timing if needed.

Step 7: Choose video resolution (HD, Full HD, Ultra HD 4k).

Step 8: Click "Export" to finalize.

Final Thoughts

Converting PowerPoint to video saves time and expands reach. Videos work on most devices. Using video editing tools like HeyGen makes converting simple and effective. Understanding video avatars: the future of content creation showcases how video marketing automation tools are becoming a must-have for businesses seeking wider outreach. If you have questions, drop them in the comments. We'll reply soon.

Actionable Insights on Video Conversion

Trend: Leveraging AI for Video Content

AI is rapidly transforming how we create and edit videos. By allowing AI to assist in presentations, like making an AI clone of yourself, one can streamline the video-making process.

Influencer Reviews and Their Impact

Influencer reviews and their impact on video marketing can greatly affect the success of your video content. Engaging with online influencers can boost visibility, drawing more attention to your presentations and video tutorials.

E-Learning Software Reviews Influence

E-learning software reviews frequently discuss video content creation tools. Their unbiased critiques allow users to select the right software for converting presentations into engaging video formats.

By understanding the benefits and tools available, you can effectively convert your presentations and engage audiences better.

By incorporating AI and video editing tools into your presentations, you enhance engagement and accessibility. Whether your goal is to show product demonstration examples or explain processes more interactively, video conversion offers flexibility and reach. Go ahead and try converting PowerPoints using tools like HeyGen and Canva today. Start exploring HeyGen's capabilities by signing up for free and transform your presentations effortlessly!