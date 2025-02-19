HeyGen's Rapid Growth in AI Video Creation

Nick Warner|Last updated August 10, 2025
hey gen has been voted # 1 in the top 100 fastest growing software .
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
Explore HeyGen's award-winning AI video creation platform. Discover why HeyGen is the fastest-growing product, loved for its ease of use in video marketing automation, video creation from audio, and more.
The Long Version

HeyGen's Mission in AI Video Creation

At HeyGen, our mission is to make AI video creation easy for everyone, no matter their skill level. Drawing from the principles of visual storytelling, we recognize that impactful visuals are the most powerful way to share and remember information. As a leader in video marketing automation, we focus on fast, user-friendly features and constant innovation. In today's fast-changing world, advancing AI video creation helps brands and creators stay ahead.

We are proud to announce that HeyGen has been named G2's #1 Fastest Growing Product as part of the 2025 Best Software Awards. This honor highlights not just our growth, but the value we bring to businesses and creators in AI video creation, video presentation, and advanced video localisation.

Modern workspace with video editing setup and computer screens demonstrating digital content creation.Modern workspace with video editing setup and computer screens demonstrating digital content creation.

Reasons Customers Love HeyGen's AI Video Platform for Business and Creators

The feedback from our customers means everything to us. HeyGen’s platform delivers top results in AI video creation and makes it easy for users to create product demonstration videos and video presentations. Whether you need to blog to video, explore corporate video examples, or even create video from audio, we offer powerful tools that save time and improve productivity.

Here’s what users say:

Exploring The Future: Trends in AI Video Creation and Automation

When considering the AI video creation industry, it’s clear things are rapidly evolving. HeyGen stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering innovative tools for video presentation, precise video localisation, and video marketing automation. Looking at industry trends, more brands rely on AI video to scale content output and reach global audiences.

Moreover, AI Video Generation for eLearning has played a pivotal role in changing how organizations educate and engage learners across the globe. By using technology to create product demonstration videos and convert blog to video, businesses can engage customers year-round, including seasonal campaigns like back-to-school or holiday marketing. Experts predict that AI-generated video, such as influencer product reviews and ugc influencer content, will double by next year. Companies can streamline video production, cut costs, and create new corporate video examples faster than ever.

Actionable Tips: How to Maximize HeyGen for Success

To get the best results from HeyGen, consider these strategies:

Plan Your Content for Video Marketing Automation

Step Up with AI Video Localisation

Include Influencer Product Reviews and UGC Influencer Content

Real-World Applications: From Product Videos to Corporate Communication

Businesses of all sizes use HeyGen’s AI video creation for:

Large companies and small brands alike find value in using HeyGen for simple explainer videos, complex corporate video examples, and actionable training modules. This broad usage shows how video marketing automation is transforming how information is shared inside organizations and with customers, including best practices for creating effective sales training videos.

Expert Opinions: The Value of HeyGen in Today's Market

Top marketing experts agree that AI video creation is now essential. With audiences spending more time on video platforms, businesses need strong video presentation tools and smarter video localisation. HeyGen’s rapid development and G2 award are proof that the market needs easy, scalable solutions for creating all types of content, including blog to video, ugc influencer campaigns, and influencer product reviews. Experts also predict an increase in customers using the create video from audio feature, unlocking new ways to connect with people on mobile devices and producing videos at scale.

Experience HeyGen's Fast-Growing AI Video Platform Today

Are you ready to join the next wave of AI video creation? Try HeyGen’s leading tools and see how easy it is to make a difference for your brand. With HeyGen, you can create engaging video presentation projects, advanced video localisation for global markets, and dynamic product demonstration video content. From influencer product reviews to blog to video solutions, every feature is built for speed and scale.

Sign up for free today and unlock the future of video marketing automation. Explore our corporate video examples, test out the create video from audio tool, and discover how to make a video an audio file in minutes. Grow your business with the most advanced UGC influencer platform and never miss an opportunity to connect with your audience.

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

