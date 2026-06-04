Summary Explore the biggest HeyGen updates from May 2026, including HyperFrames, Avatar V, LiveAvatar, Android, and integrations that make AI video native to your workflows.

May didn't let up. Eighteen features and products shipped, and the story from April only gets louder. Video stopped being something you make and started being something your tools just do.

Your webpage is now a video too, written in the same HTML and rendered a thousand ways in the cloud before standup. Your avatar takes direction, leans in, stays serious, and delivers exactly the way you want. Your Digital Twin holds a live conversation inside the voice agent you're building, in the same face and voice that recorded yesterday's keynote.

Here are the big updates for the month, what each one is, and how to put it to work.

Video the way you code a webpage

HyperFrames turns plain HTML into video. Your agent writes the markup, the markup becomes a finished video, and the skills that already build your webpages now build your videos too. No separate tool, no separate team, no separate budget. In May, that idea grew into a full studio.

Community hub . Publish your own compositions and remix everyone else's, so you start from real work instead of a blank page.

. Publish your own compositions and remix everyone else's, so you start from real work instead of a blank page. HTML in Canvas . Your video can bend, melt, and move through 3D space, which unlocks motion graphics you could not pull off before.

. Your video can bend, melt, and move through 3D space, which unlocks motion graphics you could not pull off before. Texture and shader catalog . Texture-masked text, shader backgrounds, and shader-powered transitions, all installable with one command.

. Texture-masked text, shader backgrounds, and shader-powered transitions, all installable with one command. Live inspector . Tweak any composition in real time, the way you would in a real editor.

. Tweak any composition in real time, the way you would in a real editor. Open-source captions . Fifteen styles you add with a single command, then ask your agent to drop onto your video. Transcription and background removal run locally, with no API keys to manage.

. Fifteen styles you add with a single command, then ask your agent to drop onto your video. Transcription and background removal run locally, with no API keys to manage. Templates and variables . Render at scale in the cloud on Lambda, so one composition becomes a thousand with no render farm to babysit.

. Render at scale in the cloud on Lambda, so one composition becomes a thousand with no render farm to babysit. Vercel deploy. Spin up your own HyperFrames render API in a few clicks.

The artifact your engineers already know how to build is now the same artifact your video team ships, so the localized campaign that used to need its own software, its own headcount, and its own line item needs none of them.

Try it at hyperframes.heygen.com.

Avatars you direct, not just prompt

Avatar V got three upgrades in May that together turn an avatar from something you prompt into something you direct.

Avatar V: Custom Motion . Write the performance in plain English. "Look at the camera, lean in, stay serious." "Open hand gestures throughout." "Thumbs up at the end." Face, hands, posture, gaze, and energy are all directable in a sentence, so the same script becomes a measured executive update or a high-energy social cut depending only on how you direct it.

. Write the performance in plain English. "Look at the camera, lean in, stay serious." "Open hand gestures throughout." "Thumbs up at the end." Face, hands, posture, gaze, and energy are all directable in a sentence, so the same script becomes a measured executive update or a high-energy social cut depending only on how you direct it. Avatar V API . The same model is now a clean API call at five cents per second, grounded enough to ship inside a product instead of a demo.

. The same model is now a clean API call at five cents per second, grounded enough to ship inside a product instead of a demo. LiveAvatar integrations. Your Twin can now hold a live, real-time conversation inside whatever you are building.

Put together, that is one identity across three surfaces. Recorded video, live conversation, and a programmatic API, all in the same (or different) face and voice. The avatar that recorded yesterday's keynote can answer customer questions on your support page this morning.

Create your AI avatar at app.heygen.com/avatars.

Four integrations and a native app shipped in May. Each one lets you generate a finished video without opening HeyGen.

Superhuman . Reply to an email thread with an avatar video instead of retyping the same explanation a fourth time.

. Reply to an email thread with an avatar video instead of retyping the same explanation a fourth time. Codex . Generate a product demo, tutorial, or feature walkthrough from your editor, with A-roll, B-roll, audio, captions, and motion graphics all callable as you write code. Your product can ship video the same week it ships the feature.

. Generate a product demo, tutorial, or feature walkthrough from your editor, with A-roll, B-roll, audio, captions, and motion graphics all callable as you write code. Your product can ship video the same week it ships the feature. Canva . Pull an avatar into a slide your team already built, turning a static design into a narrated video on the same canvas.

. Pull an avatar into a slide your team already built, turning a static design into a narrated video on the same canvas. Lovable. Add HeyGen as a personal connector over MCP and OAuth, then prompt avatar video straight into the app you are building, so it launches with a face and a voice on day one.

Across all of them, video stops being a separate project on someone's calendar and becomes a step inside the work already in front of you.

HeyGen, now on your Android

The web has been HeyGen's home base. In May, the full app came to Android, so you can record, generate, and share without a laptop. The idea you have on a call, in your car, or while running an errand no longer waits until you are back at your desk. Video becomes something you do on the spot.

Download it on Google Play.