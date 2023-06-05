Summary Create AI avatar videos using the HeyGen ChatGPT plugin. Easily turn transcripts into personalized, interactive videos for marketing, storytelling, and demos with seamless plugin integration and automation tools.

Introducing HeyGen in the ChatGPT Plugin, where creativity meets technology to bring your ideas to life! This tutorial shows you how the ChatGPT plugin helps you create AI avatar videos right from the ChatGPT interface using just one piece of text. Get ready to explore three engaging video demos—from simple to advanced—that show you the power of HeyGen's all-in-one AI video generator. By the end, you'll know how to make AI avatar videos that capture attention and boost your AI storytelling.

How to Get Started with HeyGen ChatGPT Plugin for AI Avatar Video Creation

Step 1: Install and Enable HeyGen Plugin

First, make sure you have installed the HeyGen ChatGPT plugin and enabled it from the plugin list. If not, visit the plugin store to install it.

Step 2: Ask ChatGPT to Generate Your Video

With the plugin enabled, ask ChatGPT to create a video for you. Provide your transcript, and ChatGPT will handle the video generation. If you don't have a transcript, ask ChatGPT to write one for you.

Step 3: Wait for Your AI Avatar Video

After you provide the transcript or have ChatGPT generate it, wait for the AI avatar video to be created. Click the link to watch your video.

Customize and Personalize Your AI Avatar Video with HeyGen ChatGPT Plugin

Step 1: Open Video Generation Details

Click on the details to see how ChatGPT generates videos on HeyGen based on your request.

Step 2: Personalize Your Video

Besides the transcript, you can customize your video with three optional settings: video title, avatar gender, and avatar skin tone. If you skip these, ChatGPT will choose defaults. To personalize, specify your choices and benefit from language support and translation features.

Step 3: Wait for Custom Video

After customizing, wait for your personalized AI avatar video. Click the link to watch.

Use Multi-Plugin Integration to Enhance Video Creation

Step 1: Choose Multiple Plugins

ChatGPT lets you select up to three plugins in one chat, enabling AI-generated video creation techniques. This means you can use HeyGen with other plugins for added features.

Step 2: Combine HeyGen with Other Plugins

For example, activate both HeyGen and AskYourPDF plugins to turn a PDF’s content into a summary video. Or use Webpilot with HeyGen to make video content from a webpage.

Step 3: Wait for Your Integrated Video

Once you enable HeyGen and other plugins, wait for the combined video to generate. Click the link to watch.

Create Captivating AI Avatar Videos with HeyGen ChatGPT Plugin Today

You have now learned how to make exciting AI avatar videos using HeyGen's ChatGPT plugin. Our demos show that video generation and video customization are easy and powerful. Use this tool to improve your AI storytelling and content creation. Start creating your own engaging AI avatar videos and enjoy the future of interactive video marketing.

AI Avatar Videos Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)



How does the HeyGen ChatGPT plugin integrate with other plugins?

You can select up to three plugins to work simultaneously with HeyGen, enhancing your video creation process.



Can I customize the appearance of my AI avatar video using HeyGen?

Yes, you can customize video details such as title, avatar gender, and skin tone with the HeyGen ChatGPT plugin.



What is required to use the HeyGen ChatGPT plugin?

To use the HeyGen ChatGPT plugin, you need to install and enable it from the plugin store within ChatGPT.



What is the benefit of combining HeyGen with other plugins?

Combining HeyGen with other plugins, such as AskYourPDF, can create videos from different content sources like PDFs.



How do I generate a video using the HeyGen ChatGPT plugin?

To generate a video, provide a transcript to ChatGPT, which then creates the AI avatar video for you.