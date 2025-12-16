Summary Learn how knowledge entrepreneurs use HeyGen, digital twins, and AI tools to scale course creation, boost production, and monetize expertise faster than ever.

Creating high-quality video courses is one of the hardest parts of running a knowledge business.

You’re supposed to:

Show up on camera looking and sounding your best

Write clear scripts

Record in a hot studio with bright lights

Redo takes when something breaks

Then redo again when the content changes

And once your business starts to grow, that whole process doesn’t scale. There’s only one of you.

In this post, we’ll walk through:

How HeyGen thinks about video for knowledge entrepreneurs

How one course creator used AI avatars to go from 1 course a month to 10–12

The tech stack and workflow he uses

How he balances AI with authenticity and trust

The problem: Recording, updating, and scaling

As Justin Witcoff, Product Marketing Marketer at HeyGen, put it in the session:

Recording is a chore Getting camera ready, writing scripts, setting up lights, dealing with performance anxiety. None of that is trivial.

Updates are painful When your material changes, you often need to reshoot entire lessons, not just tweak a paragraph.

Scaling is hard There’s one of you. But your audience, languages, and content formats keep multiplying.



The result: Content creation becomes a bottleneck, even for people who love teaching.

How HeyGen is built for knowledge entrepreneurs

HeyGen is designed around three layers that together solve those problems:

1. Visual identity layer

Digital twin: Based on ~2.5–3 minutes of recorded video, you get a hyper-realistic avatar of yourself.

Based on ~2.5–3 minutes of recorded video, you get a hyper-realistic avatar of yourself. Photo to video with Avatar IV: Upload photos of yourself or characters and turn them into realistic avatars quickly.

2. Creation layer

AI Studio: A browser-based editor where you assemble and edit your videos as easily as editing a document.

A browser-based editor where you assemble and edit your videos as easily as editing a document. Video translation: Translate your videos into 175+ languages and dialects with realistic lip sync and natural-sounding speech.

3. Automation layer

Video Agent: A text-to-video system where you drop in scripts, slides, and assets, and get a structured, multi-scene video back in minutes.

That’s the product side. But it’s easier to see the impact through a real story.

Anton’s story: From “recording is a nightmare” to scalable AI-first courses

Anton is the founder of Skills Booster Academy, a digital marketing and AI education company.

Originally from Ukraine

Co-built one of the largest digital marketing agencies and academies in the country

More than 1 million students on Udemy and thousands more on Coursera

17+ years of experience teaching marketing and now AI

He loves live teaching webinars, workshops, and conference stages. But there was one thing he hated: recording days.

The old way: Studio days from 9–5

Before HeyGen, a typical recording workflow looked like this:

Rent a studio

Show up at 9:00 am

Work with camera operators and lights

Read from a teleprompter

Redo takes

Hope the audio and files don’t corrupt

If something went wrong, such as a bad mic, broken file, script mistake, that meant reshooting. And anytime the course needed an update, the same friction returned.

On top of that, Anton has a strong Eastern European accent. His reviews often looked like:

“Amazing content, super useful, great structure”

“Content is great…but the accent makes it harder to follow”

The expertise was there. The content was strong. But accent and recording issues were real barriers.

Discovering HeyGen: Record once, scale infinitely

When Anton found HeyGen, the first step was building his digital twin.

And here’s where his number-one AI principle kicked in: “Garbage in, garbage out.”

He experimented with multiple recordings until he got:

High-quality lighting

Clean audio

A consistent outfit

Once his digital twin was ready, the impact was immediate:

Many students couldn’t tell the difference between real Anton and avatar Anton

No more days in the studio

No more reshoots for minor script corrections

For one CRM lesson he showed, students watched a fully AI-generated Anton walk through step-by-step instructions. Most assumed it was live footage.

From one course a month to 10–12: The full workflow

The real transformation came when Anton combined HeyGen with a broader AI stack and a repeatable workflow.

Step 1: Research and scripting with AI assistants

Anton uses multiple LLMs:

ChatGPT and custom GPTs

Claude

Gemini

He built his own “My GPTs” trained on:

His course scripts

Platform policies (Udemy, Coursera)

His preferred structure and tone

For example, his HeyGen script helper:

Takes a topic

Generates a structured lesson script

Matches his standard format

He still reviews, edits, and personalizes every script.

Step 2: Slide creation in Gamma

Next, he moves into Gamma, an AI-powered slide generator.

Workflow:

Paste the structured script Apply his Skills Booster brand template Generate slides Edit manually for clarity and visuals

AI speeds up the draft, while human editing ensures correctness and teaching quality.

Step 3: Import deck into HeyGen

Once the deck is ready:

Export as PDF

Upload into HeyGen using “create from deck”

Select his digital twin avatar

Choose his ElevenLabs cloned voice

Map slide text to scenes

Inside AI Studio, he:

Places the avatar

Adds B-roll or motion graphics

Adjusts timing and captions

The result: a polished lesson video built from slides, script, and his avatar even faster than a camera setup.

Step 4: Practical screencasts with consistent audio

The heart of Anton’s courses is hands-on content. For those, he uses:

True PEO

Cluso

ElevenLabs

He records screencasts, adds the same AI-generated voice as in his HeyGen videos, and keeps his tone consistent across formats.

Step 5: Translation and localization

With HeyGen translation, Anton can:

Translate videos into English, Ukrainian, and many other languages

Maintain natural lip sync

Avoid recreating full courses in each language

This dramatically expands his global reach.

Human in the loop: Where AI stops and people matter

Anton is clear: AI is amazing, but AI is not perfect.

Humans still:

Design curriculum

Edit scripts

Review slides

Ensure pacing and accuracy

Watch every video before publishing

AI handles the heavy lifting. Humans handle the judgment.

Disclosure, trust, and “is this really you?”

Trust is essential in education.

Anton handles disclosure by:

Explaining that he uses AI to improve clarity for learners

Sharing openly that he has an accent and AI helps remove listening friction

Adding platform-required disclosures (as Udemy now mandates)

Many learners don’t mind or even notice because the teaching quality remains high.

Others blend formats, such as:

Opening with a live clip

Delivering lessons through a digital twin

Being transparent about why

The rule of thumb: Honesty plus value builds trust.

Agentic workflows: What’s coming next

Anton also previewed future workflows using AI agents.

For example, he had an agent:

Log into HeyGen

Find a Santa Claus avatar

Generate a personalized holiday message

Because he didn’t specify the voice in the prompt, the Santa avatar spoke in a female voice, a reminder that details matter, even in automation.

Still, the direction is clear: workflows where agents can orchestrate HeyGen, Gamma, ElevenLabs, and other tools, pulling brand kits and avatar IDs to generate entire course bundles.

Humans will still be in the loop, but with far more leverage.

Key takeaways for course creators and knowledge businesses

Anton’s story highlights a few big ideas:

Recording doesn’t have to bottleneck your growth

Your accent or camera anxiety doesn’t have to hold you back

AI + clear workflow = scale

Consistency matters more than whether it’s “real” or “AI”

Transparency builds trust

Most importantly, you can start simple: