How to Make AI Videos That Get Recommended on YouTube

Ever wonder why some videos on YouTube have millions of views? According to a Pew Research study, a whopping 64% of recommended videos have over a million views. Only 5% of recommended videos garnered less than 50,000 views. But how do you ensure that your video gets recommended to millions of users? This is where understanding how YouTube's recommendation algorithm works comes in handy.

Understanding YouTube's Recommendation System

To know how to get recommended on YouTube, you first need to understand how its recommendation system works. YouTube uses deep learning neural networks that adapt and change based on viewer data. It's not a fixed algorithm; instead, it evolves based on engagement and viewer behavior. YouTube personalizes recommendations using your viewing history. So if a video performs well with similar interests and tags, it becomes a recommendation for others.

The Magic of View Velocity

One of the secrets of getting your video recommended is view velocity. This measures how many views your video gets within the first 72 hours of uploading. If your initial view count is high, YouTube sees it as a sign that your video resonates with the audience. Combine that with good engagement and watch time, and your video is more likely to be recommended.

Tips for Boosting View Velocity

To enhance view velocity, engage your viewers right away. Create captivating intros and powerful thumbnails. The first minute can hook viewers, so make it enticing. You can also promote your video beforehand using short teasers on social platforms.

Example of YouTube Recommendations in Action

When you watch a video about travel, you often see recommendations for similar videos. For instance, if you listen to a Beatles song, YouTube might recommend songs from Queen or even covers by newer bands. This engagement factor is crucial. The more similar videos a viewer watches, the more likely those videos are to be recommended.

How to Use AI for Creating Videos

Creating videos that grab attention can be quite challenging. This is where AI video tools, like HeyGen's AI Video Generator, come into play. They offer innovative solutions to create realistic, customizable AI avatars. These avatars can be used for various purposes such as presentations and marketing, making your video more engaging. AI tools for YouTube video creation are essential for enhancing video quality and appeal.

Utilize Text to Video AI

Text to video AI helps you create content faster. With HeyGen, you can convert your scripts into engaging videos within minutes. These AI-generated videos stand out due to their precision and realistic avatars. This can lead to better initial viewer engagement, increasing the chance of your video being picked up by YouTube's algorithm.

Advantages of Text to Video AI

With text to video AI, you save time and resources. This technology allows you to focus on storytelling while letting the AI handle the production. It's an efficient way to maintain high-quality content.

Incorporate YouTube's Built-in Tools

HeyGen users can also make use of YouTube's built-in tools like cards and end screens to increase viewer interaction. Cards direct viewers to other content on your channel, encouraging longer engagement times. AI's impact on video analytics and engagement is crucial for understanding how to optimize your content.

Cards: Your Secret Engagement Weapon

Cards appear as overlays on your video. You can use up to five per video, each directing viewers to other parts of your channel or even external sites. For example, if you're a fashion blogger introducing new designs, placing a card at the right spot in your video can call viewers to explore your merchandise.

End Screens to Maximize Watch Time

End screens appear in the last few seconds of your video. They're perfect for encouraging subscriptions or directing users to other relevant videos. If you use HeyGen, the clear and precise avatars can guide viewers smoothly through these transitions, maintaining high engagement levels.

Real-World Examples of AI Video Success

HeyGen has been a game changer for many creators. A travel vlogger who used HeyGen's AI Video Creator reported a 30% increase in view velocity by enhancing his content with interactive features. This success was because of the interactive experience brought by realistic and engaging avatars.

Why Choose HeyGen as Your AI Video Solution

HeyGen's AI technology offers more than just video creation. It's about creating content that's relatable and personal. The ease of use allows even beginners to produce stunning videos. Plus, with features like facial expressions and personalized styles, the possibilities are endless.

In the competitive world of online content, standing out is key. By understanding how YouTube's recommendation system works and making use of advanced AI video tools, you can elevate your content and boost its chances of being discovered. HeyGen offers all these opportunities and more. Are you ready to utilize AI and see your videos soar to new heights of popularity? Start today and sign up for free on HeyGen!