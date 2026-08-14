Summary Learn how to generate an audio-only voice-over in HeyGen, download it as an MP3, and use a custom voice without rendering a complete video.

Yes. HeyGen now supports audio-only generation through its AI Voice Generator. You can enter a script, select an AI-generated or cloned voice, customize its delivery, and download the finished voice-over as an MP3 without rendering a complete avatar video.

This is particularly useful for e-learning narration, podcasts, audiobooks, advertisements, and other projects that need a voice-over rather than a visual presentation.

Can HeyGen generate audio without video?

HeyGen’s current AI Voice Generator can turn written text into a downloadable audio track. The workflow produces a voice-over directly, so you do not need to generate a video and discard its visual component.

This represents a change from earlier guidance. In a January 2026 HeyGen Community discussion, a HeyGen representative said that audio-only generation was unavailable and recommended generating a video before extracting its audio. HeyGen’s current official product page now documents a dedicated audio-generation workflow, making that earlier limitation outdated.

How to generate an audio-only voice-over in HeyGen

The current workflow consists of four main steps:

Enter your script. Paste your text into the AI Voice Generator or upload a script file. Choose a voice. Select a voice that fits the language, accent, and delivery you need. Customize the narration. Adjust elements such as pacing, emphasis, emotion, and pauses. Generate and download the audio. Render the voice-over and download the result as an MP3.

You can keep the result as a standalone audio file or send it into a HeyGen video project if you later decide to add an avatar, captions, or other visuals.

Can you generate audio with a cloned voice?

Yes. HeyGen’s AI Voice Generator supports voice cloning, allowing you to use a cloned voice as the narrator for new scripts.

Once the voice has been created, it can be used to generate consistent narration for materials such as course lessons, podcasts, or other recurring content. HeyGen’s AI Studio voice documentation also explains how to choose, create, connect, preview, and adjust voices within a project.

Only use a voice that you have the necessary permission to clone and reproduce.

Previewing audio without rendering a video

HeyGen’s Audio Preview feature lets you review narration before rendering a scene. According to the current Help Center documentation, an audio preview does not generate lip sync, facial expressions, or avatar animation.

You can use the preview to evaluate:

Pronunciation

Narration pacing

Voice selection

Scene timing

Changes to the script or voice settings

If you edit the script, change the voice, or adjust settings that affect narration, HeyGen generates a new audio preview when you select Play.

Audio Preview is useful for reviewing narration within AI Studio. To create a standalone downloadable voice-over, use the AI Voice Generator and download the generated MP3.

An alternative for existing HeyGen videos

If you have already generated a video, you can still extract and download its audio separately.

Open the completed video and select Download, then choose the audio-only option. HeyGen documents this workflow in its guide to downloading or exporting a video.

This option is helpful when the narration already exists inside a finished video. For a new audio-only project, the dedicated AI Voice Generator provides the more direct workflow because it does not require a full video render.

Choosing the appropriate HeyGen audio workflow

Use the AI Voice Generator when:

You need a standalone voice-over.

You do not need an avatar or other video elements.

You want to download the finished narration as an MP3.

You want to create narration with an AI-generated or cloned voice.

Use audio extraction when:

The narration already exists inside a completed HeyGen video.

You want a separate copy of that video’s audio track.

The important distinction is where the narration begins. A new audio-only project can use the AI Voice Generator, while an existing video can provide an audio file through its download options.

Frequently asked questions

Can HeyGen create an audio file without generating a video?

Yes. HeyGen’s AI Voice Generator can create a voice-over from a script and download it as an MP3 without requiring a complete video render.

Can I use my HeyGen voice clone for audio-only narration?

Yes. HeyGen states that cloned voices can be used to generate narration for content such as courses, podcasts, and videos.

What audio format can I download?

HeyGen’s current AI Voice Generator page identifies MP3 as the downloadable audio format.

Do I need to generate a video before downloading audio?

Not when using the AI Voice Generator. If the audio already exists inside a completed HeyGen video, you can also download that video’s audio separately.

Can I preview narration without generating avatar animation?

Yes. Audio Preview in AI Studio generates a narration preview without producing lip sync, facial expressions, or avatar animation.