Last updated September 30, 2025
Computer screen showing video editing timeline in a modern workspace
Explore free video editing tools suitable for beginners and professionals, covering Windows 10's built-in options and other free software alternatives.
The Long Version

Discovering Windows 10 Video Editor Features

If you're using Windows 10, you might be surprised to know there's a built-in video editor. Most people overlook it, thinking they need special software for video editing. Located in the Windows 10 Photos app, it's a bit of a hidden gem for basic video editing tasks, especially for beginners.

How to Access the Windows 10 Video Editor

To start, open the Photos app. Here, you can load your video and access the editing tools by clicking on the "Edit & Create" option. This gives you a range of functions perfect for simple adjustments.

Basic Video Editing Tools for Everyday Use

The Windows 10 video editor isn't advanced, but it can still be useful for quick edits. Here's a look at some features you can use:

Hand adjusting video trimming sliders on editing timelineHand adjusting video trimming sliders on editing timeline

Most of these options are great for first-time editors wanting to add fun effects without the complexity of professional software. However, certain functions like saving progress can be tricky due to some bugs. Nevertheless, for small projects, this can suffice. Learn more about combining videos effortlessly with AI to enhance your editing skills.

Challenges with Built-in Tools

Users often face issues like system crashes or unresponsive features, requiring frequent saves. The limitations mean serious editors may look for more robust alternatives. As technology evolves, these built-in features might be updated, making them more efficient. Keeping your Windows updated ensures you have the latest tools at your disposal. However, professional editors generally seek software offering more powerful capabilities. Understand the importance of regular software updates for security and performance.

Unpacking the Windows 10 Video Editor App

Although the Photos app includes editing tools, Windows 10 also features a standalone Video Editor. You can find it through the search bar by typing "video editor." It offers some additional perks over the Photos app.

Enhanced Features of Windows 10 Video Editor

Laptop screen showing video editing with background music and filtersLaptop screen showing video editing with background music and filters

While adding music, be mindful that Windows 10 adjusts the track to fit the video length, which can lead to cuts without additional software adjustments. These enhanced features make the Windows 10 editor slightly more versatile but still a basic video editor compared to dedicated software. Locations and contexts such as "travel" video or "family gatherings" might benefit from these simple enhancements.

Exploring Free Video Editing Software

Learn about AI video editing techniques to broaden your editing capabilities. If you're seeking more than what Windows 10 offers, several free video editing software options can elevate your projects.

InVideo: Your All-in-One Editing Solution

For a step up, consider InVideo. This cloud-based platform lets you create videos swiftly and efficiently, complete with advanced features.

Why Choose InVideo?

With tutorials and seamless integration, InVideo is a perfect choice if you're new to video editing or need to produce high-quality content quickly. Whether it's for a social media clip or a school project, you'll find tailor-made solutions in their library. Industry experts recommend it for its intuitive design and beginner-friendly interface.

Other Free Editors to Consider

Interface collage of popular free video editing software toolsInterface collage of popular free video editing software tools

Shotcut

Although more complex, Shotcut opens up a world of advanced features for those ready to dive deeper into video editing.

Shotcut is ideal for users looking to gradually advance their skills with a professional touch.

OpenShot

Known for its drag-and-drop interface, OpenShot is friendly for beginners and offers several crucial features without the price tag.

OpenShot is praised for its stability and customization options. It's often recommended for educational environments where learning the basics is key.

VSDC

VSDC packs professional elements into a free solution, though beginners may need time to adapt to the interface.

Many professionals find VSDC suitable as it bridges the gap between free tools and paid software.

Videopad

Fast and effective for quick edits, Videopad offers a balance between Windows’ simplicity and advanced tools.

Videopad's user interface is tailored for quick learning, making it a preferred choice for learners seeking to master basic video editing skills.

Reflection and Next Steps

Start creating high-quality videos on a budget today. While the Windows 10 built-in tools serve well for basic needs, those seeking to polish their skills or produce engaging content will benefit from exploring these free alternatives. Each comes with its own strengths tailored to different user needs. Whether you're aiming for simple edits or diving into more complex projects, the right tools are out there. Do you think it's time to elevate your video editing skills with these free tools? Try one today and see the difference.

Understanding trends is crucial in video content creation. Stay informed about the latest industry shifts by reading expert blogs or forums. Innovation in AI and machine learning is also spilling over into video editing tools, making life easier for beginners and pros alike. Discover more about the advancements in AI transforming content creation.

These insights should inspire you to explore further and broaden your editing horizons. Ready to take your video editing journey to the next level? Why not start using HeyGen's amazing tools for free and see the difference yourself here.

