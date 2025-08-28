The Summary Learn how to embed video in Google Slides effectively using both basic and AI-powered tools. Enhance your presentations with embedded videos effortlessly. The Long Version

How to Embed Video in Google Slides: An Easy Guide

Adding video content to your presentations can significantly enhance engagement. Video is rapidly becoming the most preferred medium among creators, and it's not just for marketing. About 51% of businesses are now integrating videos into their presentations. Why not enhance your slides with video too? Fortunately, creating video presentations has never been easier, especially with AI tools like HeyGen.

Finally, the importance of video content in business communication cannot be overstated when it comes to capturing audience attention and ensuring the message is memorable.

Using Google Drive to Embed Video

Google Drive offers a seamless way to embed video in Google Slides. You start by uploading your video to Google Drive, then insert it into your presentation. Here’s what you’ll do:

Open a New Slide: Navigate to Google Drive, click 'New,' then 'Google Slides.' Or, type slides.new to quickly create a new slide. Insert Video: Go to the 'Insert' menu, then select 'Video.' Choose Google Drive: Select the 'Google Drive' tab to pick your video.

If your video isn't yet on Google Drive, upload it first. Once uploaded, go back to the insert menu, and your video will appear under the Google Drive tab.

Optimize Your Video for Slides

Once your video is uploaded, it must be formatted for Slides. This can take time, depending on video size. To adjust your video:

Resize: Click and drag the corner edges to resize.

Click and drag the corner edges to resize. Playback Options: Use the side panel to format playback settings such as autoplay or start and end times.

Embedding YouTube Videos

Embedding YouTube videos is a breeze with Google Slides. Here are the two main methods:

Using a YouTube URL

Open the 'Insert' tab, select 'Video.' Choose 'By URL' and enter your YouTube link.

YouTube Search Option

In the 'Video' section, click 'Search.' Enter keywords to find your video and select it.

Remember, if the precise video is on YouTube, first get the URL for the most accurate upload.

Partial YouTube Video Embedding

Need only a part of the video? Use the 'Video playback' menu:

Select the Video: Open 'Format options' to adjust playback settings. Set Start/End: Enter the start and end times.

Dummy Vimeo Placeholder

Direct embedding of Vimeo videos in Google Slides is unsupported, but don’t worry! Use hyperlinks:

Create Thumbnail: Take a screenshot to serve as a video thumbnail. Hyperlink: Select the image, press 'Ctrl + K' or 'Cmd + K' and add the Vimeo URL.

Creating high-quality videos is now within everyone's reach, thanks to AI video creators like HeyGen. With these advanced tools, creating engaging presentation videos doesn’t require fancy software.

Additionally, explore the best practices for using AI in social media videos to ensure your content stands out across platforms.

Benefits of AI Video Creators

User-Friendly: Tools like HeyGen offer a vast template library and stock videos.

Tools like HeyGen offer a vast template library and stock videos. Professional Quality: Create polished videos quickly by customizing elements like text, images, and audio.

Steps to Use AI Video Creators

Explore HeyGen: Sign up for free. Choose Templates: Select pre-made templates or design your own. Customize and Share: Adjust text, add images, and select background music.

Once satisfied, download or directly share your video to various platforms.

Why Choose AI for Video Creation?

The great strength of AI-powered video creation tools lies in their simplicity. Without needing to delve into intricate software or spend vast amounts of time, you can still produce compelling, high-quality content. They empower creators of all skill levels to bring their vision to life efficiently and effectively.

AI tools like HeyGen are perfect for creating content for slides, marketing, or even as part of a personal project. With assets like customizable avatars, real-time translation, and scalable options, AI tools integrate seamlessly into advancing your video projects.

To get the most from AI video creators, consider these tips:

Plan Your Video Content: Before using any tool, plan your content’s key points.

Before using any tool, plan your content’s key points. Template Exploration: Spend time exploring available templates to find ones that match your style.

Spend time exploring available templates to find ones that match your style. Regular Updates: AI tools are continually updated; make sure to use the latest features to stay ahead.

Conclusion

Now, you're equipped with the knowledge to add videos to your Google Slides effortlessly. Whether it's a video from your drive, YouTube, or a Vimeo workaround, these steps are manageable for everyone. Take advantage of the AI tools available today, like HeyGen, to elevate the quality of your presentations and capture your audience's attention. Consider transforming PowerPoint presentations into engaging videos as part of your next project.

What do you think? Ready to get started on your next creating stunning video presentations with HeyGen?