Video Marketing Success with AI Clones

Q1: Can you give a brief introduction of yourself?

Thank you for inviting me to your webinar today. I've been working in advertising and marketing history for the past 15 years, even before the rise of the internet and social media. I'm thrilled to use an AI clone of yourself in my work. Currently, I work with clients in the real estate, insurance, and restaurant industries, thanks to HeyGen.

Q2: We know you have been using AI for marketing a lot. What brought you to start using HeyGen?

I first heard about Artificial Intelligence back in 2017, but at that time, I couldn't find any practical resources to utilize it. When OpenAI became more public and accessible, I began searching for what I had learned in 2017. That's when I came across HeyGen through a Google search. I was excited about the AI clones and your work with AI. So I started using your platform at VTM Advertising, and it has been a great journey for me and my clients.

Q3: You use HeyGen for different cases. How does it fit in your daily content production workflow?

Currently, I'm using the Avatar Lite, but I'm planning to upgrade to the Avatar Pro soon. One thing I do is find important news about advertising. I then use my Avatar to share tips on how people can leverage these features in their businesses. I distribute these video presentation clips on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn through direct messaging and email.

People don’t realize it's an AI clone and not me. This approach works well for my wife, who is a real estate broker. We use the same method to update on home purchasing and educate about insurance through our insurance company. We share these videos via email, social media, and direct messaging.

The possibilities are endless with AI clones in any industry.

Q4: How did you produce videos before using HeyGen? Can you tell us a bit about that?

Before using HeyGen, I worked with a CEO of a Mortgage Bank. We scheduled time on Saturdays to record videos, which wasn't ideal for me, at his office or sometimes even at his home. We spent hours fixing verbal mistakes, which was time-consuming.

Recently, we ordered an AI clone from HeyGen and are now using it to compile his responses to Google reviews. Voice cloning provides consistent brand representation. This has created a stronger connection with our clients. Additionally, he sends me the content, and I create an Avatar video for him, which has been edited with his logos and intros. This has reduced production time by about four hours.

Could you elaborate on using AI for Google reviews?

Absolutely! Here's an example. I'll provide a link in the comments where you can see it.

I design Google reviews using Canva, making them visually appealing.

Then, I copy the review text and post it on ChatGPT, instructing it to respond positively and say thank you.

ChatGPT generates the response, and I take that text and input it into HeyGen Custom Avatar Lite. ChatGPT in business communication.

Now, you have the president of a company responding to Google reviews in video format.

Q5: How do you currently produce content, and how do AI tools play a role in this process?

Currently, I use long-form content as my starting point.

In the past two weeks, I've used script to storyboard AI like ChatGPT Pro to write scripts. A helpful extension allows me to generate content frequently. Once I have the script, I record a 3 to 5-minute video using HeyGen Avatar. I download the video and use GetMunch to add captions. GetMunch also breaks the video into 30 to 45-second segments, creating multiple downloads. From one long video, I make 6 to 20 different videos. Create a talking AI avatar easily.

I then schedule these influencer review videos on Sprout Social for distribution across social media platforms. Using AI tools has significantly reduced the time spent on video production. It used to take about 8 hours, but now it's much more efficient.

How does the audience react to AI-generated videos? Can they tell they're AI-made? How do they respond?

To keep things natural, I keep my videos short, around 15 to 30 seconds. Beyond that, details like AI mouth movement start gaining attention. I recently began a corporation offering solar energy solutions and made a sale using my Avatar. The video made me sound like a solar energy expert, generating trust and leading to a sale of at least $4000. Short videos for education help create trust with the audience.

When I first used your product, I created a channel called Davis Cleveland for positive company insights. I can share some samples with you. A friend named Sam in Las Vegas was initially shy with videos, but now he's an expert. Here's his Facebook page for ideas and to see consistent video use.

Q6: Any tips for marketers using AI for videos?

Absolutely! An AI clone like HeyGen is crucial for connecting with your audience and building relationships. Use AI avatars reshaping marketing campaigns in recruiting messages by putting different messages in every email you send out. Use the same videos in text messages. Tell clients, especially busy ones who often reschedule, "Let's use AI to bridge gaps in your business." I've received numerous requests for avatars, and explaining that AI isn't here to replace them but to help connect is effective. Mix avatars, photography, and real client videos for a genuine, engaging presence.

How can people follow you on social media or find you elsewhere?

I'm on all social media platforms, but I primarily use LinkedIn. You can find me at Jesse B. Lucero, the founder of BTF Advertising. I offer various solutions, and I'm always happy to respond to people's questions. There's always a solution to everything, and I strive to be that solution. You can also find me on Facebook. I'm thrilled to be part of the HeyGen community.

