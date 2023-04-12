The Summary Explore the best text-to-speech tools to create engaging audio for your projects. Check out top-rated AI voice generators, text readers, and their pricing plans. The Long Version

Text-to-speech technology has come a long way in recent years. Today, it offers advanced AI voice generators that provide realistic and engaging audio. Whether you're looking to enhance a podcast or create audiobooks, our curated list of top text-to-speech tools is here to guide you. Each tool comes with unique features and pricing plans tailored to different needs.

HeyGen - Easy Text to Voice Conversion

HeyGen stands out in the text-to-speech industry for its user-friendly interface and realistic voiceovers. It works seamlessly on Windows and Mac to read text and PDFs effortlessly.

Features

Integrate voice over to PPT and PDF easily from text.

Supports over 40 languages and 300 accents.

Lets you adjust voice speed and volume intuitively.

Available as a Google extension for instant browser use.

Requires no advanced skills to operate.

Pricing

Enjoy unlimited voice previews.

Download videos without watermarks along with unlimited audio previews.

Basic plan: USD 30/month for AI voiceover videos.

Mobile Text Reader: Android & iOS

Google's Speech Services - Android TTS Solution

Google’s text-to-speech services for Android turn your text into natural-sounding speech. By activating "text-to-speech output" in accessibility settings, users can enjoy a more engaging experience. It's also compatible with select Chrome OS devices.

Features

Converts entered text into clear, understandable speech.

Boasts over 200 unique voices across various languages.

Pricing

Standard voices: USD 4.00 per million characters.

Wavenet voices: USD 16.00 per million characters.

Neural2 voices: USD 16.00 per million characters.

Natural Reader for iOS

Natural Reader's app for iOS is a top pick for mobile text-to-speech needs, thanks to its straightforward interface. It easily reads various text files, proving it as a top mobile text reader.

Features

Effortlessly reads documents, websites, and emails.

Offers more than 20 languages and 50 voices.

Compatible with PDF files.

Pricing

A free version is available for users.

Windows & Mac Text to Speech

Microsoft Azure - Custom AI Voice Generator

Microsoft Azure’s web-based AI voice generator produces high-quality voice-overs that can be customized to specific needs. It offers a top-notch experience for both Windows text to speech and Mac users.

Features

Tailors voice output per word or phrase for precision.

Available in multiple languages and dialects.

Provides adjustable pitch, tone, and speech speed options.

Pricing

Standard: $1 per audio hour.

Custom: $1.40 per audio hour.

Multichannel audio: $2.10 per audio hour.

Amazon Polly - Lifelike Text to Speech

Explore producing professional voiceovers with Amazon Polly, which converts text into realistic speech, perfect for embedding voice features into applications and websites. Its human-like output positions it among top AI voice generators.

Features

Delivers human-like voice output for enhanced authenticity.

Simplified API integration for developers.

Pricing

Standard voices: USD 4.00/million characters.

Neural voices: USD 16.00/million characters.

Conclusion

Picking the right text-to-speech generator can significantly boost your projects, offering captivating audio content. This list of top TTS tools provides versatile options tailored for varied needs. By diving into their features and pricing plans, you'll find the ideal TTS tools to enhance your content's emotional impact. Ready to transform your audio content? Explore the HeyGen platform now and begin your free trial.

What is Text-to-Speech (TTS), and is it part of AI?

Text-to-Speech (TTS) is an AI-driven technology that transforms written text into spoken words using synthetic voices. It creates real-time audio that sounds like human speech. Learn more about how does text-to-speech work.

Are Text-to-Speech voices real?

Most TTS voices are synthesized through computer algorithms. However, platforms like HeyGen blend synthetic and real-like voices for greater realism.

Can an iPhone read text via Text-to-Speech?

Absolutely, iPhones come with built-in text readers. By enabling "voice-over" in settings under "accessibility," your iPhone can read text aloud.

How do I turn a blog post into a podcast using TTS?

HeyGen simplifies the process of converting blogs into podcasts. Leverage our TTS API to have voice talents narrate your posts.