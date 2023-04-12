Top 5 Text-to-Speech Tools for Audio Content

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner|Last updated August 25, 2025
SUMMARIZE WITH
AI tool logoAI tool logoAI tool logoAI tool logo
text-to-speech, ai-voiceover-generator, voice-maker,tts
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Summary
Explore the best text-to-speech tools to create engaging audio for your projects. Check out top-rated AI voice generators, text readers, and their pricing plans.
The Long Version

Explore Text-to-Speech Tools for Engaging Audio

Text-to-speech technology has come a long way in recent years. Today, it offers advanced AI voice generators that provide realistic and engaging audio. Whether you're looking to enhance a podcast or create audiobooks, our curated list of top text-to-speech tools is here to guide you. Each tool comes with unique features and pricing plans tailored to different needs.

Online Text to Speech Tools

HeyGen - Easy Text to Voice Conversion

HeyGen stands out in the text-to-speech industry for its user-friendly interface and realistic voiceovers. It works seamlessly on Windows and Mac to read text and PDFs effortlessly.

text-to-voiceover-movio-interfacetext-to-voiceover-movio-interface

Features

Pricing

Text to Speech Now

Explore: 10 AI Content Generators For Copywriting, Painting & Video Making

Mobile Text Reader: Android & iOS

Discover how Mastering HeyGen's Text-to-Speech Feature enhances mobile text-to-speech capabilities.

Google's Speech Services - Android TTS Solution

Google’s text-to-speech services for Android turn your text into natural-sounding speech. By activating "text-to-speech output" in accessibility settings, users can enjoy a more engaging experience. It's also compatible with select Chrome OS devices.

google-tts-app-interfacegoogle-tts-app-interface

Features

Pricing

Natural Reader for iOS

Natural Reader's app for iOS is a top pick for mobile text-to-speech needs, thanks to its straightforward interface. It easily reads various text files, proving it as a top mobile text reader.

natural-reader-tts-for-ios-usernatural-reader-tts-for-ios-user

Features

Pricing

Windows & Mac Text to Speech

Microsoft Azure - Custom AI Voice Generator

Microsoft Azure’s web-based AI voice generator produces high-quality voice-overs that can be customized to specific needs. It offers a top-notch experience for both Windows text to speech and Mac users.

microsoft-azure-tts-interfacemicrosoft-azure-tts-interface

Features

Pricing

Amazon Polly - Lifelike Text to Speech

Explore producing professional voiceovers with Amazon Polly, which converts text into realistic speech, perfect for embedding voice features into applications and websites. Its human-like output positions it among top AI voice generators.

amazon-polly-tts-interfaceamazon-polly-tts-interface

Features

Pricing

Conclusion

Picking the right text-to-speech generator can significantly boost your projects, offering captivating audio content. This list of top TTS tools provides versatile options tailored for varied needs. By diving into their features and pricing plans, you'll find the ideal TTS tools to enhance your content's emotional impact. Ready to transform your audio content? Explore the HeyGen platform now and begin your free trial.

FAQs about Text-to-Speech (TTS) Tools

What is Text-to-Speech (TTS), and is it part of AI?

Text-to-Speech (TTS) is an AI-driven technology that transforms written text into spoken words using synthetic voices. It creates real-time audio that sounds like human speech. Learn more about how does text-to-speech work.

Are Text-to-Speech voices real?

Most TTS voices are synthesized through computer algorithms. However, platforms like HeyGen blend synthetic and real-like voices for greater realism.

Can an iPhone read text via Text-to-Speech?

Absolutely, iPhones come with built-in text readers. By enabling "voice-over" in settings under "accessibility," your iPhone can read text aloud.

How do I turn a blog post into a podcast using TTS?

HeyGen simplifies the process of converting blogs into podcasts. Leverage our TTS API to have voice talents narrate your posts. Schedule a meeting to learn more.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

Resources

Continue Reading

Latest blog posts related to Top 5 Text-to-Speech Tools for Audio Content.

Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
How-toHow to add captions to YouTube videos using HeyGen
Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
How-toHow to Embed Video in Google Slides
Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
How-toHow to Post Videos on Instagram: A Complete Guide

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo