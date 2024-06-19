HeyGen Secures $60M Series A to Power AI Video Generation for Business Growth

The Summary Drive business growth with AI video generation. Create localized presentations, product demos, and corporate videos using automation, audio translation, and talking head avatars with lifelike lip sync. The Long Version

We live in a video-first world. Every day, people watch over 1 billion hours of YouTube videos, with an average of 17 hours of video watched per week. Video is now the most popular and engaging way to learn, entertain, and connect with audiences.

Businesses want to use video marketing automation to engage their audiences but face high costs and complex production. Traditional video creation can take weeks or months with scripting, casting, filming, and editing. Costs usually run about $1,000 per finished video minute, while high-quality corporate video examples cost even more. Scaling this traditional approach is hard. Learn more about AI for Social Media Videos.

The solution is AI video generator, HeyGen is the platform that helps businesses make studio-quality videos fast. You don’t need cameras, actors, or a crew. Just type your script, and create videos for marketing, sales enablement, internal communication, learning, and product demonstration videos in minutes. HeyGen also offers video localisation in 175 languages using its AI translate audio and ai lip sync app features. This method keeps the speaker’s natural voice with accurate AI mouth movement for natural lip sync. It creates an authentic, localized, interactive video experience that many businesses need. Learn more about AI Revolutionizing Video Marketing Automation. With HeyGen, you can also take advantage of text to video AI and image to video AI to instantly transform written scripts and images into compelling video content.

Our goal is simple: help businesses grow by making visual storytelling easy. Whether you run a small company, a non-profit, or a Fortune 500 firm, if you have a story, HeyGen can help you tell it. Discover how AI in Video Marketing: Transform Your Strategy.

We are proud to share that HeyGen raised $60M in Series A funding led by Benchmark, with new board member Victor Lazarte. We also thank our investors like Thrive Capital, BOND, and SV Angel.

This funding comes during big growth. HeyGen jumped from $1M to $35M+ ARR in just over a year and turned profitable by Q2 2023. The company’s value is now over $500M thanks to our team in LA, San Francisco, Palo Alto, and Toronto.

We welcomed three new leaders to help us grow further: Dave King, former Asana CMO, as Chief Business Officer; Rong Yan, ex-HubSpot VP of Engineering, as CTO; and Lavanya Poreddy, formerly with Match Group and Meta, as Head of Trust and Safety to ensure our ethical standards.

We’re proud to serve over 40,000 paying business customers worldwide. These are not just early tech users but Main Street companies, from European manufacturers to small businesses, global non-profits, and Fortune 500s. HeyGen helps tell their stories like:

What’s Next for HeyGen?

Thanks to the new funding, we are speeding up our product development to help you create more interactive videos and personalized content. We are also investing in Enterprise Security, AI Ethics, and Trust & Safety.

Look out for new features in Avatar Video, Video Translation, Personalized Video, Streaming Avatar, plus other surprises.

We live in a golden age of visual storytelling. HeyGen is committed to leading the way in helping organizations tell their stories better with tools like script to storyboard AI and create video from audio.

Thank you for your support. We are just getting started.

P.S. We want passionate people to join us. Check jobs at heygen.com/careers.

AI Video Generation Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is AI video generation?

AI video generation uses artificial intelligence to create, edit, or enhance videos from text, images, or existing clips.

Which are the leading AI video generation tools in 2025?

Leading tools include Sora from OpenAI, Gemini by Google's Veo 3, Canva's AI Video Generator, and DeepAI's Video Generator.

How does Canva's AI Video Generator work?

Canva's tool generates videos from text prompts with a single click, making it user-friendly for a broad audience.

What makes Sora unique among AI video generators?

Sora utilizes a transformer architecture to create or edit videos, offering a storyboard mode for scene consistency.

What capabilities does Google's Gemini AI Video tool offer?

Gemini creates high-quality, short videos and is available with Google's AI Pro or Ultra plan.