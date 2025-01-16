AI's Revolutionary Impact on Business

Revolutionary, innovative, and groundbreaking, artificial intelligence (AI) is here, and it’s making a huge impact. From robotics in healthcare to adaptive learning in e-learning video software, the mark of AI is undeniable. It has transformed communication with efficiency. AI has changed the way we communicate with each other, simplified video creation, and made getting answers from businesses easier than ever.

Whether you’re a tech-savvy individual who loves staying on top of trends or a small business owner eager to optimize your resources to compete with larger companies, knowing the state of AI now and where it’s going next can help position you for success.

In this report, we’ll highlight the emerging AI trends in various industries, from HR, advertising, and marketing to education, interactive video marketing, and manufacturing.

To create this report, we surveyed more than 500 businesses to see how their teams are using AI. This report builds on the research we did in our AI sentiment report, diving deeper into how consumers are leveraging AI, their feelings about these new technologies, and how AI perceptions are evolving.

Key Takeaways

Trend #1: E-learning is Using AI Video

The AI in e-learning market will reach $53.4 billion by 2030, increasing by 35% between 2022 and 2030. Driven by tailored content and augmented experiences, AI video trends focus on making learning more engaging.

Research shows 48% of teachers say adaptive AI positively impacts personalized learning, and 47% of students agreed. These tools provide customized content that helps people learn in ways that make sense to them. With AI personalizing learning experiences, educators reach global audiences using dynamic video advertising and video localisation, saving time on administration and employing tailored teaching for diverse styles.

AI video makes course creation affordable and faster:

Teachers instantly turn scripts into courses to reach remote audiences.

to reach remote audiences. AI video avatars are cheaper than hiring actors and professional video teams.

and professional video teams. Educators quickly generate quizzes and flashcards with AI for more engaging lessons.

Trend #2: Using AI as a Competitive Advantage

Gartner states 76% of HR hiring managers believe adopting AI in the next 12-24 months is vital for getting the best candidates; 34% are already using AI in hiring. AI adoption in HR is driven by evidence-based practices that accelerate adoption. Hiring teams use automated tracking systems to find better candidates and predictive analysis to select the best hires. AI accelerates hiring, easing workloads on human teams. Teams also use AI talking head video generators to make and update onboarding and training videos efficiently.

For a more in-depth look at AI's influence on HR, explore how AI-powered analytics shed light on these patterns.

Trend #3: Competitors Use AI Video

AI has transformed video, making production accessible and user-friendly. HeyGen found 55% of businesses already use AI video, while 64% of non-users consider it. AI video generators make it easy to create high-quality videos using avatars and text-to-video technology to transform scripts into content. The AI video generator market was valued at $554 million in 2023 and will grow at a 20% CAGR by 2030.

AI tools create human-like avatars you can customize for your branding. Interactive features let avatars tap into large language models to engage users.

As AI video quickly gains popularity, we identified trends to watch:

43% of respondents said AI video’s primary benefit was time efficiency; 19% said it helped with personalization and 17% cited cost reduction. The biggest challenge is technical expertise (30%), followed by cost (24%) and privacy concerns (19%). Brands use video recommendations and content curation to boost engagement. As technology improves, interactive avatars and video environments will rise in popularity.

Trend #4: Advertisers Invest More in AI Video

Advertisers use AI tools to create images or speed up content creation, but they’re going further. In 2024, Coca-Cola made an AI video commercial.

They're not the only ones. Among 525 surveyed businesses, 55% use AI video in operations; 35% plan to spend over $10,000 on AI video technology in the next year.

Other top brands using AI in campaigns:

One major trend is text-to-video AI that converts scripts into videos fast, reducing costs. Virtual avatars let advertisers build brands while cutting video content production time and cost.

Trend #5: Modern Marketing Toolkit Includes AI

From simplified viral video campaigns to better performance tracking, marketers use AI at an astounding rate.

According to SurveyMonkey, 88% of marketers use AI daily. They plan on investing more in the coming months. Our survey shows 36% expect a slight AI budget increase, while 17% anticipate a significant increase.

With AI video generators, businesses and influencers produce content faster and cheaper. 34% reported AI video slightly boosted marketing productivity, while 17% saw significant gains.

Explore how AI tools track bounce rates, watch times, clicks, and more as you consider enhancing your marketing strategy.

Trend #6: Consumers Demand Quality AI Videos

Consumers drive the AI explosion too! They use AI frequently. A Pew Research study revealed 90% of Americans know AI, and 57% are excited by its routine task uses.

AI's in everyday life, from chatbot interactions to creating avatars for Zoom to selecting Netflix content.

According to our survey, consumers feel:

54% trust AI-generated video more when high quality .

. 25% are more likely to interact with personalized AI video content.

Understanding consumer perceptions helps businesses use AI more effectively. Meet consumers at their level with AI use cases aligning with their behaviors.

Trend #7: Interactive Chatbots' Future

71% of business owners already use or consider chatbots to meet marketing goals and provide immediate responses. Tidio shares that 24% of businesses find chatbot investment returns "excellent," using them for 24/7 answers.

Big names like Sephora, Starbucks, and Uber use avatar chatbots to save time and build customer bonds. Zendesk notes 70% of customer experience leaders believe chatbots foster personalized connections, and 64% plan an AI-powered chatbot transition.

Interactive AI chatbots provide tailored customer experiences that feel personal. Large language models help chatbots respond, referencing brand guidelines and product info.

Trend #8: Manufacturing Leads AI Adoption

According to Rootstock, 90% of 508 manufacturing businesses use AI. Sixty-three percent have positive digital transformation outlooks, but a third worry about economic issues, unreliable suppliers, and demand.

Experts predict AI in manufacturing will have a 46% CAGR by 2028, growing from $3.2 billion in 2023 to $20.8 billion. Robotics, AI, and IoT advance logistics, equipment maintenance, and manufacturing processes.

Some businesses leverage using AI videos to create product demos for simplifying internal manufacturing processes. AI-created videos help with product demonstration videos, machinery instructions, and safety tutorials.

More AI Stats by Industry

AI's story doesn't end with these trends. We delved deeper into industries to find more trends, enriching our previous insights and revealing AI's new influences. From education to manufacturing, these data points provide a clear view of AI's current state and future potential.

AI in Education

Most students use AI virtual tutors and study assistants: A study on AI in education showed a majority replaced some in-person tutoring with ChatGPT, and 95% of students said their grades improved with AI tutoring. Seven states have guidelines for automated grading systems: California's Department of Education is one of them. Interactive tools make learning more engaging: AI-powered games and immersive technologies deepen comprehension. AI extends accessibility and global reach: AI translation lets educators teach in many languages.

AI in HR

AI-driven recruitment reduces hire time: ResumeBuilder found 77% of 1,000 surveyed companies used AI for job descriptions, and 65% used it for applicant responses, saving resources. Unilever uses predictive analytics for retention: Unilever's use saved an estimated 70,000 hours. IBM uses Watson to predict at-risk employees. Video's HR role expands: HR teams use AI-generated videos for onboarding, like training videos.

AI in Advertising

AI insights help hyper-targeted ad campaigns: AI tracks performance and helps create effective video ads that elevate brand presence and consumer engagement.

In summary, the trends highlighted illustrate AI's transformative role across various industries. From improving efficiency with "ai translate audio" to leveraging "interactive videos examples" in marketing strategies, the potential is vast. Industry players who adapt to these AI video and technology trends will likely stay ahead in their competitive markets.

What's even more exciting? You can explore the HeyGen platform today and start leveraging these AI capabilities for your business for free! Don't miss out; register now and get started!