Summary Create AI composite videos easily with the HeyGen app. Clone yourself, add voiceovers, swap faces, and animate avatars for engaging presentations, demos, and interactive video marketing.

Have you ever wondered how to make AI composite videos? This post will explain everything clearly.

Making explainer or guide videos takes a lot of time and skill. It can be hard to create these videos yourself, but AI makes it simple. With AI video maker tools, you can create videos without needing to record with a camera.

Part 1. What is an AI Composite Video App?

First, you need to understand compositing. It means combining visual parts from different sources into one image to create a realistic scene.

Face swapping videos are also types of face swapping technology AI composite videos.

An AI composite video uses this compositing method to combine parts from different places into one video that looks real. You can explore more about AI-generated video creation with natural language processing to see how the use of AI simplifies video creation.

Try making one here:

Make AI Composite Video Now

The best thing about AI composite videos is you do not need to record with a camera. AI video editing apps give you many face options, so you can have the face you want talking in your video.

If you want to put your face or another person's face on the video, just upload it in the app. Visit HeyGen to easily create AI composite video online.

HeyGen is a top AI composite video app that needs no special skills. You only provide the content, and HeyGen does the rest.

You can use your face in videos without recording.

You May Also Like: Top 5 AI Art Generators 2022

Part 2. Steps to Create AI Composite Video Using HeyGen

Let's see how to create an AI composite video with the HeyGen AI video editing web app.

Step 1: Go to HeyGen. Log in with Google, Facebook, or use Guest mode.

Try HeyGen Now

Step 2: After login, you'll see the templates section with examples of AI composite videos.

Step 3: Click the Create Video button above the templates. Pick your video ratio to start.

Step 4: Pick a face to feature. Click Avatar on the left to see many face options for your AI talking head video.

Step 5: To put your own face or someone else's, upload a photo in the ‘My Avatar’ tab.

Step 6: Add speech to your video by clicking Add Speech. You can type text or use audio.

Step 7: Play or pause the speech to check it.

Step 8: Change voice or language by clicking the voice box. Pick from many voices and languages.

Step 9: Change the background and add text or elements to your video.

Step 10: When done, click Submit. Your AI composite video is ready to watch and share.

Create AI Composite Video

Conclusion

If you love TikTok videos and want to make your own, HeyGen helps you do this without filming. This AI composite video app makes it easy to clone yourself, make face talk videos, and create AI lip sync animations. Follow this step-by-step guide to create your own AI talking head video using HeyGen. We hope this helps you create interactive video marketing, product demonstration videos, and more.

AI Composite Video Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is an AI composite video app?

An AI composite video app is a tool that helps users create professional videos by merging visuals from different sources using AI technologies.

How do AI composite video apps work?

These apps use AI to combine various visual elements into one cohesive video, often without the need for new footage, by utilizing existing images or videos.

What are the key features of AI composite video apps?

Key features include a user-friendly interface, pre-designed templates, music integration, and performance-enhancing elements like filters and transitions.

How can I create AI composite videos without technical skills?

Platforms like HeyGen allow users to create these videos using simple tools and existing images, making it easy for those with no technical background.

Are AI composite video apps available for all devices?

Yes, these apps are generally available for both Android and iOS devices, providing accessibility to a broad audience.