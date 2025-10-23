Summary Learn how to easily add music to videos on your iPhone with top apps like Filmr, Clips, Quik, Adobe Premiere Rush, and InShot. Discover which features suit your needs.

How to Add Music to Video on iPhone: A Complete Guide with Video Creator Apps

Why Learn to Add Music to Video on iPhone?

Creating video content can be an exciting journey, and standing out is crucial. Music significantly enhances video engagement. Adding music can take your video to the next level. Whether you aim to share on social media or keep personal memories, knowing how to add music to video on iPhone can elevate the video quality dramatically. There's no need to be a professional video creator to make stunning clips with engaging audio. With the right video editing app and tools, anyone can add that perfect tune.

Best Video Editing Apps for iPhone

Choosing the right video editing app is important; you've got options. Tools for adding audio to video offer unique features that cater to different needs. Whether you want to create videos with music or explore AI-powered video content, technological advances in video editing tools driven by AI are transforming how we edit videos. While learning how to make a video, considering ease of use and functionality can make your experience smoother.

Filmr: Unlock a World of Music

Filmr stands out as one of the best video editor apps without watermarks. This app is excellent if you want to add music to video on iPhone seamlessly. Filmr offers an extensive library with over 20 million songs, ensuring you always have a wide variety of tracks to choose from. Start your journey by downloading the free app.

Download the Filmr app: Conveniently available for iOS users. Import your selected video: Tap on the camera roll to import it. Add your favorite track: Explore music by tapping the music icon and choosing from the library.

Personalize your sound: Adjust the green audio file line below your clip to sync. Explore additional options: If you subscribe to Epidemic Sound, add their exclusive tracks seamlessly. Save and share: Once satisfied, save your video or share it on social media.

Many creators find Filmr to be one of the best video editor apps due to its user-friendly interface and rich music library.

Clips: Simple Music Additions

If you're looking to add music effortlessly, Clips is a user-friendly video editing app. It's perfect for casual creators wanting to learn how to edit videos on iPhone without any hassle.

Open the Clips app. Create a new project by clicking the plus icon. Choose your video from the library. Add music via the music icon and select from "My Music" or pre-set "Soundtracks."

Clips puts genres at your fingertips, offering categories like Pop, Chill, and Holiday Tunes. The app syncs tracks to your video length automatically, making it easy to create videos with music without extra steps.

Tips on How to Make a Video with iPhone and Quik

Wondering how to make a video that captures attention? Quik, a GoPro product, has you covered. It's one of the best video editor apps, providing a streamlined, royalty-free experience with options to add AI-generated videos, perfect for enthusiasts looking for video AI features.

Why Quik is Effective

Import videos from iCloud, Google Drive, or iTunes.

Choose music based on theme or add your own files.

Offers a quick experience in how to edit videos on iPhone, simplifying the entire process.

Quik’s easy video editing features make it popular among those who wish to create engaging, melody-enhanced clips. Consider converting video to audio for more creativity.

Advanced Music Editing with Adobe Premiere Rush

Top audio to video tools are at your fingertips. Ever considered using Adobe Premiere Rush to create videos with music? Known for its advanced features and professional-grade quality, this app offers a top-tier solution for serious editors. Though it requires a subscription, the features might justify the cost for those who are committed to learning the craft of video editing tools.

Download and open Adobe Premiere Rush. Import your files: Utilize cloud storage and local files. Seamlessly add music: Enjoy a variety of tracks to complement your video.

Adobe Premiere Rush appeals to those who seek professional results from their video editing app.

InShot: A Free Alternative for Beginners

For those on a budget who still want quality, InShot is an ideal choice. It's a free video editing app that lets you customize music settings easily and effectively.

Install InShot and grant library access. Select your video from the gallery. Add a sound file of your choice and refine it to suit your video.

With options to record voice-overs and use free tracks, InShot's ease of use makes it a favored choice for social media creators wanting easy video editing capabilities.

Quick Reflection

Learning how to add music to video on iPhone is a game changer for creators everywhere. With these editing tools, enhancing your videos is simpler than ever. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned editor, there's an app to meet your needs. As you explore these tools, which features do you find most valuable? Are there others you prefer? Adding music isn’t just about entertainment; it’s about creating mood and engagement, essential components of effective video storytelling. Start exploring the HeyGen platform to elevate your video content and you can begin doing it for free.