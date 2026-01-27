background leftbackground right
The Future of Video Generation: HeyGen Arrives on Fal.ai

If you’ve been building in the generative media space lately, you know that speed and developer experience are everything. That’s why we’re excited to share that HeyGen is officially partnering with Fal.

HeyGen Video Models Are Now on Fal. Here's Why That Changes Everything for Developers.

Most developers building with generative media hit the same wall: you can generate images in milliseconds, clone a voice in seconds, but the moment you need video, you're duct-taping together APIs, waiting minutes for renders, and managing infrastructure that wasn't designed for it.

That wall just came down.

HeyGen's video models are now available directly on Fal's inference infrastructure. If you're already building on Fal for image generation or audio, video just became a native part of your stack, not a bolted-on afterthought.

Why this matters

Until now, adding AI video to an application meant choosing between quality and speed, or cobbling together separate services that don't talk to each other. With HeyGen on Fal, you get both in one place: production-grade video generation running on infrastructure purpose-built for fast inference. Same API patterns you already know. No new vendor to onboard. No new billing system to wrangle.

This is the difference between "we could theoretically add video" and "we shipped video this sprint."

What's available

  • Video Agent API is the headline. Give it a prompt or a URL and it handles everything: scripting, asset selection, editing. One input, full video out. This is less of an API and more of a production team you can call programmatically.
  • Avatar IV API turns a single photo into a hyper-realistic talking avatar with natural expressions and hand gestures. No studio. No filming. One headshot and you're live.
  • Video Translate comes in two flavors: Fast Models when you need speed, Quality Models when lip-sync precision matters. Both handle voice cloning and translation across languages.
  • Avatar Video is the workhorse for consistent, studio-quality avatar content at scale.

What gets built with this

We know the creative potential on Fal is massive, but I want to highlight some powerful ways industries can use these APIs to solve real business problems. Here are a few ideas I’d love to see the community build:

  1. A fintech dashboard that doesn't just show you a chart dropping, it tells you why. Wire up the Video Agent API to a market data feed and generate a 30-second explainer the moment markets close. No editor, no production queue. Your users get context, not just data.
  2. An e-commerce experience that actually feels local. A founder in San Francisco records a product demo once. Video Translate ensures a shopper in Tokyo hears it in Japanese with perfect lip-sync, and a shopper in Madrid hears it in Spanish. Not dubbed. Speaking. That distinction builds trust that subtitles never will.
  3. A CRM that follows up like a human, at machine scale. A real estate agent can't personally record a video for every lead who views a listing. But with Avatar IV, they upload one photo and your platform generates personalized follow-up videos that look and move like the real person. Five hundred personal touchpoints a day, zero recording time.
  4. A knowledge base that's never out of date. Static help docs go stale the moment your product ships an update. Combine Video Agent with Avatar Video, and when a user asks "How do I reset my API key?", the system generates a fresh walkthrough on the spot. The content can't be obsolete because it didn't exist until someone needed it.

Start building

The documentation is live. If you've been waiting for the right moment to add video to what you're building, this is it.

Check out the documentation to get started: HeyGen Docs: Quick Start

We want to see what you build. Show us!

