Summary In January, we shipped updates that touch every part of the HeyGen experience — from the moment you create your avatar to the way you produce, edit, and export your videos. A rebuilt avatar creation flow gets you started in seconds. A new production tool turns your ideas into fully produced video. A redesigned script panel gives you more control in the editor. And two new plans make sure nothing slows you down, whether you're a solo creator or scaling across a team.

What's new

Create an avatar in 15 seconds

We rebuilt avatar creation from the ground up. The old flow took minutes, asked too many questions, and most people didn't finish. Now it takes 15 seconds.

Turn on your webcam, follow a short guided prompt, and record for 15 seconds. That single recording captures your appearance, voice, motion, and consent — everything you need to start making videos immediately. No lighting setup, no script to read, no multiple takes.

This isn't a stripped-down version of your avatar. It's a real starting point. Whenever you're ready, you can add more footage, upload photos, and build out additional looks. Quality grows with you, on your timeline — but you can start creating right now.

Try it free

New Video Agent

You just created your avatar in 15 seconds. Now put it to work. Video Agent 2.0 is HeyGen's AI video production tool — describe the video you want, and it handles the rest.

What makes Video Agent different from other AI video tools is that you're not prompting into the void. It shows you the complete creative blueprint before anything renders — your avatar, your visuals, your scenes, all laid out. You review the plan, refine it through conversation ("make scene 3 shorter," "change the intro graphic"), and approve before it builds.

Editable motion graphics

Every motion element Video Agent generates — text overlays, graphics, layouts — is fully editable in AI Studio after rendering. A small change means a small change, not a full rebuild. You're directing, not guessing.

Contextual visual storytelling

When your avatar explains a concept, the visuals support that explanation. This isn't generic b-roll layered on top — it's motion graphics and imagery that respond to what's being said, scene by scene. The result is production-grade video with the kind of visual storytelling that used to require a dedicated editor.

Whether you're building a course, creating a product walkthrough, or recording a LinkedIn update, Video Agent turns your ideas into publish-ready video — from blueprint to finished cut.

Try Video Agent

Redesigned script panel

We redesigned the script panel inside AI Studio to be simpler and faster to work with. The new panel puts everything in one clean view: your script input, pause controls, pronunciation, and voice delivery settings. No more jumping between tabs or hunting for options.

Inline pronunciation

Highlight any word, click pronunciation, and assign it to a glossary — all without leaving the script. You can preview how it sounds before rendering, manage multiple glossaries, and toggle them on or off depending on the project. If you've built custom pronunciation rules for brand names or technical terms, they now apply automatically as you type.

Voice delivery controls

Voice Director, Voice Mirroring, and Enhance Voice are now accessible from a single menu directly in the script panel. Less navigation, more control over how your avatar sounds.

Auto-split and preserved formatting

Paste a long script and your text formatting stays intact. When you're ready to break it into scenes, hit auto-split and the panel does it for you — no manual cutting required.

Pro Plan

We launched a new Pro Plan at $99 per month, built for creators who outgrew the Creator plan but don't need a team workspace.

Pro includes 2,000 generative credits - 10x what Creator offers - plus 4K video export and translation proofread as standard. If you've been juggling add-on packs or hitting credit caps mid-project, this plan replaces that friction with predictable, all-in pricing.

It's designed for high-volume solo creators, course builders producing hours of content monthly, and professionals who need premium output quality without managing a second seat. One plan, one price, no surprises.

See pricing

HeyGen for Business

For teams, we launched HeyGen for Business - a plan designed specifically for organizations that need shared workspaces, governance, and scale.

Business gives your team 5x more generation capacity, videos and translations up to 60 minutes, five custom avatars for your organization, and self-serve SSO, all with centralized billing and enterprise-grade security. Your team also gets access to the latest models, including Avatar IV, Sora 2, and Veo 3.

Whether you're producing training content, localizing marketing campaigns, or scaling video across departments, HeyGen for Business gives everyone on the team the tools to create with the admin controls to keep everything on brand and secure.

Learn more

Looking ahead

That's all for last month. Keep an eye on HeyGen socials throughout February to make sure you never miss an update.