Accelerate your video production workflow and cut costs using AI video generation, seamlessly turning scripts into polished videos with text-to-video from script.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second informative video for IT professionals and systems architects, illustrating the seamless integration of HeyGen into existing AI workflows. Employ a modern, step-by-step visual approach with confident narration from an AI avatar, showcasing how automated content creation streamlines technical documentation.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 45-second announcement video, aimed at product managers and B2B marketing teams, highlighting rapid product updates through automated video generation. The visual and audio style should be engaging with quick cuts and an upbeat background score, featuring HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 2-minute sophisticated explainer video for R&D teams and AI researchers, exploring advanced applications of generative AI in creating specialized training content. The video should have a futuristic visual style with data visualization elements, paired with an intellectual and precise voiceover generation provided by HeyGen to convey intricate research findings.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Workflow Video Generators Work

Streamline your video creation with automated workflows. Design, generate, and publish professional-quality videos efficiently, transforming your content pipeline.

Step 1
Create Your Workflow
Design your automated "visual workflows" by connecting nodes to define the sequence of video generation tasks. Leverage available 'Templates & scenes' to quickly set up your project structure.
Step 2
Input Your Content
Provide the raw materials for your video. You can utilize 'Text-to-video from script' functionality to drive the "AI video generation" process, or integrate existing media assets.
Step 3
Automate Generation
The workflow takes over, processing your inputs for "automated video generation", including 'Voiceover generation' and other AI enhancements.
Step 4
Review and Publish
Finalize your video by leveraging 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' to perfectly fit various platforms, enabling seamless "multi-platform publishing".

Enhanced AI Training Videos

Elevate your training programs with AI-generated videos, leading to improved learner engagement and better knowledge retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify AI video generation workflows?

HeyGen streamlines the video creation process by offering a powerful AI video generation workflow. Users can easily build AI workflows visually, connecting nodes to automate steps from script to final output, ensuring faster iteration.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing automated video generation systems?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust API capabilities, allowing seamless Workflow integration with your existing systems for automated video generation. This enables programmatic control and custom AI workflows to enhance your video production.

What technical AI editing models does HeyGen utilize for video content?

HeyGen incorporates advanced AI editing models for features like AI clipping, AI reframe, and dynamic captions. These tools enable users to precisely refine video content and optimize it for various platforms efficiently.

How does HeyGen provide full control and instant visual feedback during video creation?

HeyGen's visual workflows, built on a node-based application, offer users full control and instant visual feedback. By connecting nodes, creators can preview changes live and iterate faster on their video production.

