Easily craft professional videos for your website that capture attention. Utilize our robust Voiceover generation to perfect your message.
Develop a 45-second explainer video for online retailers demonstrating how to create 'professional videos' for product pages using an 'AI video generator'. Visually, it should be sleek and instructional, employing motion graphics and a clear, concise voiceover. The focus is on simplifying complex topics with HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature and ensuring accessibility through automated 'Subtitles/captions', enhanced by rich 'Media library/stock support'.
Create a compelling 60-second video for social media managers and content creators, illustrating how to transform existing content into dynamic 'social media videos'. The visual aesthetic should be fast-paced and vibrant, utilizing quick cuts and trending audio to captivate attention. Highlight HeyGen's ability to easily produce versatile content by demonstrating 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for various platforms and enhancing engagement with polished 'Voiceover generation'.
Craft a sophisticated 30-second video targeting professional brands looking to launch a new service with a 'website video maker'. Visually, the video should exude elegance and authority, using high-definition footage and a confident, articulate voiceover. This narrative should showcase how HeyGen empowers brands to create 'high-quality video' content swiftly, specifically leveraging 'Templates & scenes' for a consistent brand image and flawless 'Voiceover generation' to convey their message effectively.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-performing Ad Creation.
Quickly generate high-impact marketing videos and ads to drive traffic and engagement on your website.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Produce compelling social media videos and short clips effortlessly to expand your reach and connect with your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation for businesses?
HeyGen is an intuitive AI video generator that empowers users, including small business owners, to create professional videos with ease. Its rich media resources and user-friendly interface make it an ideal website video maker for various needs.
Can I customize the visual elements of my videos using HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including a wide array of templates and the ability to drag and drop photos. This allows you to produce high-quality video content with motion effects, perfect for marketing videos and social media videos.
Does HeyGen support video translation and caption generation?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust video translation capabilities to help you reach a global audience. You can also effortlessly generate captions and auto subtitles, ensuring your professional videos are accessible and impactful.
What tools does HeyGen offer for enhancing video quality?
HeyGen is equipped with advanced features like AI text to speech and AI avatars, all within an in-browser editing experience. These tools contribute to creating high-quality video content, making HeyGen a comprehensive video editor for all your needs.