Develop a 45-second explainer video for online retailers demonstrating how to create 'professional videos' for product pages using an 'AI video generator'. Visually, it should be sleek and instructional, employing motion graphics and a clear, concise voiceover. The focus is on simplifying complex topics with HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature and ensuring accessibility through automated 'Subtitles/captions', enhanced by rich 'Media library/stock support'.
Example Prompt 2
Create a compelling 60-second video for social media managers and content creators, illustrating how to transform existing content into dynamic 'social media videos'. The visual aesthetic should be fast-paced and vibrant, utilizing quick cuts and trending audio to captivate attention. Highlight HeyGen's ability to easily produce versatile content by demonstrating 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' for various platforms and enhancing engagement with polished 'Voiceover generation'.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a sophisticated 30-second video targeting professional brands looking to launch a new service with a 'website video maker'. Visually, the video should exude elegance and authority, using high-definition footage and a confident, articulate voiceover. This narrative should showcase how HeyGen empowers brands to create 'high-quality video' content swiftly, specifically leveraging 'Templates & scenes' for a consistent brand image and flawless 'Voiceover generation' to convey their message effectively.
How Website Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional videos for your website with AI-powered tools and customizable templates, no prior experience needed.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start Fresh
Choose from a diverse library of professional templates and scenes, or begin with a blank canvas to create your unique website video.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content and AI Elements
Integrate your own media or leverage HeyGen's powerful Text-to-video from script feature to generate dynamic visuals from your text.
3
Step 3
Personalize with Branding and Media
Customize your video with HeyGen's branding controls, adding your logo and colors to ensure a cohesive professional look for your website.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Finalize your project and export your high-quality video using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready for your website or social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for businesses?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI video generator that empowers users, including small business owners, to create professional videos with ease. Its rich media resources and user-friendly interface make it an ideal website video maker for various needs.

Can I customize the visual elements of my videos using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including a wide array of templates and the ability to drag and drop photos. This allows you to produce high-quality video content with motion effects, perfect for marketing videos and social media videos.

Does HeyGen support video translation and caption generation?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust video translation capabilities to help you reach a global audience. You can also effortlessly generate captions and auto subtitles, ensuring your professional videos are accessible and impactful.

What tools does HeyGen offer for enhancing video quality?

HeyGen is equipped with advanced features like AI text to speech and AI avatars, all within an in-browser editing experience. These tools contribute to creating high-quality video content, making HeyGen a comprehensive video editor for all your needs.

