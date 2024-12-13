Create Stunning Product Demo Videos with Our Maker

Engage your audience with interactive demos using AI avatars and custom branding for a seamless experience.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Targeted at creative professionals, this 60-second narrative dives into the world of custom branding with HeyGen's demo video toolkit. The video employs a vibrant and engaging visual style, highlighting the seamless integration of dynamic variables and multi-device compatibility. Experience the ease of creating personalized content with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, ensuring your brand stands out.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is crafted for digital marketers eager to leverage HeyGen's screen recording tool. With a clean and professional visual style, the video demonstrates how to capture and edit high-quality demos using the intuitive video editor. The inclusion of subtitles/captions ensures accessibility, making it an essential tool for reaching a broader audience.
Prompt 3
Aimed at educators and trainers, this 90-second video provides a comprehensive look at HeyGen's capabilities for creating interactive product demos. The video features a clear and informative visual style, showcasing the use of templates & scenes to build engaging educational content. With the addition of voiceover generation, this video is perfect for those looking to enhance their training materials.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Website Demo Video Maker

Create engaging and professional website demo videos with ease using our intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your website demo. Use our Text-to-Video feature to transform your script into a visual storyboard, setting the foundation for your demo video.
2
Step 2
Record Your Screen
Utilize our Screen Recording Tool to capture the essential elements of your website. This step ensures that your audience sees exactly what you want to showcase, enhancing the interactive experience.
3
Step 3
Add AI Voiceovers
Enhance your demo with AI-generated voiceovers. This feature allows you to add professional narration that complements your visuals, making your demo more engaging and informative.
4
Step 4
Apply Custom Branding
Incorporate your brand's unique identity by using our Branding Controls. Add your logo and choose your brand colors to ensure your demo video aligns with your company's visual style.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of website demo videos by offering a comprehensive demo video toolkit that includes AI voiceovers, a drag-and-drop editor, and custom branding options, ensuring your product demos are both interactive and engaging.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Craft compelling narratives around your product's impact, enhancing credibility and customer trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product demo videos?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive product demo video maker that includes AI avatars and voiceover generation, allowing you to create engaging and interactive product demos with ease.

What tools does HeyGen provide for video editing?

HeyGen's video editor features a drag-and-drop interface, making it simple to customize your videos with dynamic variables and custom branding, ensuring a professional finish.

Can HeyGen help with subtitles and captions?

Yes, HeyGen includes a subtitles generator that automatically creates captions, enhancing accessibility and engagement for your audience.

Is HeyGen compatible with multiple devices?

Absolutely, HeyGen supports multi-device compatibility, allowing you to create and edit videos seamlessly across different platforms.

