video generator tool: Create AI Videos Easily

Turn your ideas into high-quality videos using our intuitive Text-to-video from script feature.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 30-second promotional video aimed at small business owners, showcasing a new product with a bright, energetic visual style and an upbeat, attention-grabbing audio track. Utilize HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes along with its powerful voiceover generation to quickly produce a high-quality video that resonates with potential customers seeking efficiency and professional results.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a heartfelt 60-second marketing video, ideal for potential customers, featuring a compelling success story told with an empathetic, warm visual aesthetic and a sincere, relatable voiceover. Enhance the narrative using HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach and clarity, creating an authentic and engaging testimonial that builds trust and connection.
Example Prompt 3
Design a quick 15-second instructional video for beginners, demonstrating a simple task with a clear, step-by-step visual style and a concise, informative audio narration. Employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to rapidly generate the content, ensuring easy comprehension, and then use aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various social media platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a video generator tool Works

Effortlessly transform your concepts into captivating visuals. Create professional AI-generated videos quickly and easily, turning your ideas into compelling visual stories without complex editing.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your script into the editor to instantly convert your text into an engaging video using our text-to-video feature, ideal for creating AI-generated videos.
2
Step 2
Select an AI Avatar
Bring your message to life by choosing from a wide array of AI avatars that can speak your script with realistic expressions, acting as your virtual presenters.
3
Step 3
Generate Your Voiceover
Add a professional touch to your video by generating a realistic voiceover that perfectly matches your script's tone and timing using our voiceover generation capabilities.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding Controls
Ensure your video aligns with your brand identity by applying custom branding controls, including logos and color schemes, essential for marketing videos.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Transform testimonials into dynamic AI videos that highlight positive customer experiences, building trust and credibility for your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?

HeyGen empowers users to produce stunning AI-generated videos with ease, transforming text into dynamic video content. Its advanced AI avatar generator and realistic AI voices bring scripts to life, making professional video creation accessible to all.

What types of videos can I create with HeyGen's AI video generator?

HeyGen's AI video generator supports diverse creative needs, allowing you to produce high-quality promotional videos, engaging explainer videos, and impactful marketing videos. Leverage pre-made templates and AI-powered tools to visualize your ideas efficiently.

Can HeyGen convert text into video with realistic voices?

Absolutely! HeyGen excels as a text-to-video tool, offering a wide selection of realistic AI voices to narrate your content. You can also customize AI avatars and synchronize audio seamlessly for compelling storytelling.

Does HeyGen support branding and rich media in AI videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to integrate your logo and colors into your AI-generated videos. You can also enhance your projects with a rich media library, turning still images into engaging video segments for platforms like social media.

