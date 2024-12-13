video generator tool: Create AI Videos Easily
Turn your ideas into high-quality videos using our intuitive Text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 30-second promotional video aimed at small business owners, showcasing a new product with a bright, energetic visual style and an upbeat, attention-grabbing audio track. Utilize HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes along with its powerful voiceover generation to quickly produce a high-quality video that resonates with potential customers seeking efficiency and professional results.
Produce a heartfelt 60-second marketing video, ideal for potential customers, featuring a compelling success story told with an empathetic, warm visual aesthetic and a sincere, relatable voiceover. Enhance the narrative using HeyGen's automatic subtitles/captions to ensure maximum reach and clarity, creating an authentic and engaging testimonial that builds trust and connection.
Design a quick 15-second instructional video for beginners, demonstrating a simple task with a clear, step-by-step visual style and a concise, informative audio narration. Employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to rapidly generate the content, ensuring easy comprehension, and then use aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various social media platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Ad Videos.
Quickly produce compelling promotional videos with AI to capture audience attention and drive campaign success efficiently.
Generate Engaging Social Media Content.
Produce captivating short-form videos and clips instantly for all social platforms, boosting your online presence and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation?
HeyGen empowers users to produce stunning AI-generated videos with ease, transforming text into dynamic video content. Its advanced AI avatar generator and realistic AI voices bring scripts to life, making professional video creation accessible to all.
What types of videos can I create with HeyGen's AI video generator?
HeyGen's AI video generator supports diverse creative needs, allowing you to produce high-quality promotional videos, engaging explainer videos, and impactful marketing videos. Leverage pre-made templates and AI-powered tools to visualize your ideas efficiently.
Can HeyGen convert text into video with realistic voices?
Absolutely! HeyGen excels as a text-to-video tool, offering a wide selection of realistic AI voices to narrate your content. You can also customize AI avatars and synchronize audio seamlessly for compelling storytelling.
Does HeyGen support branding and rich media in AI videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to integrate your logo and colors into your AI-generated videos. You can also enhance your projects with a rich media library, turning still images into engaging video segments for platforms like social media.