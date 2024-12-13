Video Brochure Maker for Professional Marketing

Effortlessly design dynamic video brochures with AI avatars to boost your brand presence.

Craft a 1-minute video aimed at small business owners and marketers, demonstrating how to quickly create a professional video brochure using HeyGen's drag-and-drop video editing tools. The visual style should be clean and inviting, showcasing the ease of incorporating a lifelike avatar to deliver key messages with a friendly, engaging AI voiceover, emphasizing efficiency and professional output.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second instructional video for content creators and educators, highlighting HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability for generating engaging video brochures. This video should feature clear, modern graphics and a calm, authoritative AI voiceover, walking users through the process of turning text into a dynamic video brochure, specifically targeting how AI voiceover enhances learning and engagement.
Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute video for design-conscious entrepreneurs and branding agencies, focusing on the extensive customization options available with HeyGen's pre-designed video brochure templates. The visual and audio style should be sleek and dynamic, demonstrating how templates & scenes can be adapted to perfectly align with specific brand guidelines, creating a sophisticated and unique brand experience through professional visuals and a refined background music track.
Prompt 3
Create a concise 45-second promotional video targeting marketing teams and product managers, illustrating how HeyGen's AI-powered tools streamline the creation of high-impact professional videos. Employ a fast-paced, visually rich style with a confident AI voiceover to showcase how effortlessly users can utilize lifelike avatars and advanced voiceover generation to produce compelling video brochures that enhance product understanding and marketing efforts.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Video Brochure Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning, personalized video brochures to captivate your audience and elevate your marketing with our intuitive AI-powered platform.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Begin your creative journey by choosing from a variety of pre-designed video brochure templates. Our diverse collection helps you quickly start your project and ensures a professional look from the outset.
2
Step 2
Customize Content with AI
Bring your message to life by adding text and having an AI voiceover generated, or by selecting a lifelike avatar to present your content. Our AI-powered tools make customization simple and engaging.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Integrate your brand's unique identity by applying custom colors, logos, and other branding controls. Ensure your video brochure aligns perfectly with your marketing and branding guidelines for a cohesive look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Brochure
Once your dynamic video brochure is perfected, easily export it in various formats and aspect ratios. You can then download and share your professional video across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your marketing with an AI video brochure generator, enabling dynamic, custom video brochures that captivate audiences and boost branding.

Highlight Customer Success with Video Brochures

.

Craft engaging AI-powered video brochures to proudly present customer testimonials and success stories, building trust and credibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI-powered video brochure generator work?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI to transform your scripts into engaging videos featuring lifelike avatars and AI voiceover. Our intuitive online video brochure maker streamlines the creation process, allowing you to produce professional videos effortlessly.

Can I customize my video brochures with HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides extensive customization options, including branding controls for logos and colors, along with a wide selection of pre-designed video brochure templates. You can personalize every aspect of your custom video brochures to align perfectly with your brand.

What editing tools are available for creating dynamic video brochures?

HeyGen features user-friendly drag-and-drop video editing tools within its online video brochure maker, making it easy to add scenes, media, and text. This empowers you to craft professional and dynamic video brochures without needing prior editing expertise.

How can I share the video brochures created with HeyGen?

Once your dynamic video brochure is complete, HeyGen allows for easy download and sharing in various aspect ratios and formats. You can effortlessly distribute your professional videos across platforms for impactful marketing and branding purposes.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo