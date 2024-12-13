Vertical Video Maker: Elevate Your Social Media Content

Create stunning vertical videos effortlessly with our online video editor, featuring customizable templates and seamless aspect-ratio resizing for Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Unleash your technical prowess with a 60-second deep dive into the art of vertical video editing. Perfect for video editors and digital marketers, this video will explore the intricacies of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. With a focus on precision and detail, the video will feature crisp visuals and a professional audio track, guiding viewers through the process of creating polished content for YouTube Shorts and beyond.
Embark on a creative journey with a 30-second video that highlights the ease of creating vertical videos using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature. Targeted at social media enthusiasts and influencers, this video will demonstrate how simple it is to transform ideas into engaging content. With a playful visual style and upbeat music, viewers will be inspired to bring their stories to life with just a few clicks.
Dive into the future of video creation with a 45-second showcase of HeyGen's AI avatars. Aimed at tech-savvy creators and entrepreneurs, this video will illustrate how AI can revolutionize the way we produce content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Featuring sleek visuals and a futuristic audio theme, the video will highlight the innovative potential of AI-driven storytelling, encouraging viewers to explore new creative horizons.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Vertical Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning vertical videos for social media with our intuitive tools.

Step 1
Create with Templates
Start your vertical video journey by selecting from a variety of professionally designed templates. These templates are tailored for platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, ensuring your content stands out.
Step 2
Add Motion Graphics
Enhance your video by incorporating dynamic motion graphics. Our online video editor offers a range of options to bring your creative vision to life, making your videos more engaging and visually appealing.
Step 3
Apply Text Animations
Make your message pop with text animations. Choose from a variety of styles to add flair and emphasis to your content, ensuring your audience stays captivated from start to finish.
Step 4
Export in Vertical Format
Once your video is polished and ready, export it in the perfect vertical format for social media. Our aspect-ratio resizing ensures your video looks great on any platform, ready to share with the world.

HeyGen empowers creators to effortlessly produce captivating vertical videos for platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. With its intuitive vertical video maker, users can leverage templates, motion graphics, and text animations to enhance their social media presence.

Inspire and uplift audiences with motivational videos

Use HeyGen's tools to design vertical videos that motivate and inspire viewers across social media channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create vertical videos for social media?

HeyGen offers a powerful vertical video maker that allows you to create stunning videos for platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts. With customizable templates and motion graphics, you can easily craft engaging content tailored to your audience.

What features does HeyGen's vertical video editor offer?

HeyGen's vertical video editor provides a range of features including text animations, aspect-ratio resizing, and branding controls. These tools ensure your videos are not only visually appealing but also consistent with your brand identity.

Can I use HeyGen to add text animations to my videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to enhance your videos with dynamic text animations. This feature is perfect for capturing attention and conveying your message effectively on social media platforms.

Why should I choose HeyGen for creating vertical videos?

HeyGen stands out with its AI-driven capabilities, such as text-to-video from script and voiceover generation. These features, combined with a rich media library and easy-to-use templates, make it an ideal choice for creating professional vertical videos.

