Vertical Video Generator: Create Engaging Shorts & Reels
Transform your ideas into captivating vertical videos for social media platforms using HeyGen's efficient text-to-video from script feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 45-second video specifically for e-commerce marketers, highlighting the creation of a stunning vertical product showcase. Employ a sleek, modern visual aesthetic featuring high-quality product shots and dynamic text overlays, complemented by a professional and friendly AI voiceover. Illustrate how HeyGen’s 'Text-to-video from script' can rapidly generate engaging content, emphasizing its prowess as an AI video maker to achieve high-quality results effortlessly.
Produce a concise 30-second instructional video aimed at content creators and video editors, detailing the process of transforming landscape footage into compelling vertical video. The visual style should be informative and clear, utilizing screen recordings with smooth transitions, accompanied by a succinct AI voiceover. Focus on HeyGen's advanced 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports' functionality, allowing users to efficiently 'resize video' for different platforms using the powerful vertical video editor.
Design an engaging 1-minute 30-second video for corporate trainers, HR departments, and educators, illustrating HeyGen’s capacity to create impactful short-form educational or update content. Opt for a professional, clean, and engaging visual presentation, featuring a sophisticated AI avatar delivering key information alongside clear on-screen text and supportive background music from the 'Media library/stock support'. Showcase the ease of 'Voiceover generation' to produce engaging narratives for your online video maker needs, demonstrating HeyGen's potent AI features.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Elevate your content with HeyGen, the ultimate AI video maker for stunning vertical videos. Generate high-quality results tailored for social media platforms, boosting engagement effortlessly.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly produce captivating vertical videos and clips perfectly optimized for various social media platforms, enhancing audience interaction and reach.
Effective Vertical Ad Campaigns.
Craft high-performing vertical video ads using AI, designed to capture attention and drive conversions across mobile-first channels efficiently.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify vertical video creation with AI?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that simplifies creating engaging vertical videos for social media platforms. Its powerful AI editing features automate many aspects of video production, from text-to-video generation to smart cropping, delivering high-quality results.
What editing capabilities does HeyGen offer for vertical videos?
HeyGen provides robust online video maker and video editing software specifically designed for vertical formats. Users can easily add text, captions, and utilize our drag & drop editor to customize their content, with automatic aspect ratio options ensuring optimal presentation.
Can HeyGen generate vertical videos from a script using AI?
Yes, HeyGen enables you to generate high-quality vertical videos directly from a script using advanced AI features. This includes sophisticated text-to-video functionality and realistic AI voiceovers to bring your content to life efficiently.
How can I ensure my vertical videos maintain brand consistency with HeyGen?
HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, including custom logos and color palettes, to ensure your vertical videos align perfectly with your brand identity. You can also leverage diverse video templates and a rich stock media library to maintain a consistent professional look across all your content.