Tech Explainer Video Maker: Create Engaging Videos Fast
Quickly produce professional tech explainers from your scripts using advanced AI-powered text-to-video generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 90-second training video for corporate trainers and HR departments, focusing on explaining new company policies through engaging "explainer videos". The visual and audio style should be educational and clear, featuring a friendly AI voiceover and upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a consistent professional look.
Envision a 2-minute detailed "AI videos" explainer for software developers and product managers, breaking down a complex API integration using an "animated videos" style. The video needs a step-by-step visual approach with a precise technical AI voice, complemented by HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for enhanced clarity and accessibility.
How might marketing agencies and content creators benefit from a concise 45-second promotional clip showcasing the versatility of "AI voiceovers" and the impact of "AI videos"? This dynamic, fast-paced video, with a professional AI voiceover and visually appealing graphics, should target social media platforms, utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal display across various channels.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an AI-powered video creation platform, revolutionizes tech explainer videos. Quickly produce engaging AI videos for product demos, training, and communication, making complex topics easy to understand.
Boost Training Engagement.
Enhance learning and knowledge retention for complex technical subjects using AI-powered training videos.
Expand Course Reach.
Develop and scale technical courses efficiently, reaching a global audience with compelling AI-generated content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of AI videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI as an AI-powered video creation platform to transform scripts into compelling AI videos. Users can select from various AI avatars and generate realistic AI voiceovers, streamlining the entire production process from text-to-video from script.
What customization options are available for explainer videos?
HeyGen offers extensive customization for explainer videos, including a wide array of video templates and diverse video styles. You can incorporate your branding controls, add custom text and captions, and utilize the media library to ensure your content aligns perfectly with your message.
Can HeyGen assist with adding subtitles and exporting videos?
Yes, HeyGen makes it easy to automatically add subtitles and captions to your AI videos, enhancing accessibility. You can also download your finished video in various formats and utilize aspect-ratio resizing for different platforms, ensuring broad compatibility.
In what ways can HeyGen be used for professional communication?
HeyGen is an ideal AI-powered video creation platform for professional communication, including training videos and internal communication. Its enterprise features and capabilities as a tech explainer video maker allow businesses to produce high-quality, engaging video content efficiently.