Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a captivating 60-second YouTube intro that leaves a lasting impression with HeyGen's intro maker. Perfect for content creators and influencers, this video combines engaging visuals and a custom voiceover generated by HeyGen to introduce your channel with flair. The seamless integration of subtitles ensures accessibility, making your content stand out in the crowded social media landscape.
Prompt 2
For a compelling 30-second business promo, leverage HeyGen's online video editor to craft a visually stunning narrative. Targeted at marketing professionals and brand managers, this video utilizes HeyGen's extensive media library to enhance your storytelling with high-quality stock footage. The polished audio and visual style will elevate your brand's image, driving engagement and conversions.
Prompt 3
Engage your audience with a 45-second social media video that highlights your startup's innovative solutions. Using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, transform your ideas into a visually appealing format that speaks directly to tech-savvy consumers. The modern and energetic visual style, combined with precise aspect-ratio resizing, ensures your video looks perfect on any platform.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Startup Video Maker Works

Create engaging and professional videos for your startup with ease using HeyGen's powerful features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transform your script into a captivating visual story.
2
Step 2
Choose a Video Template
Select from a variety of video templates designed for startups. These templates help maintain branding consistency and make your video creation process efficient.
3
Step 3
Add Your Branding Elements
Incorporate your logo and brand colors using HeyGen's branding controls. This ensures your video aligns with your startup's identity and enhances brand recognition.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired aspect ratio for various platforms. Share your startup video on social media to boost engagement and visibility.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers startups with its innovative video creation tools, offering a seamless way to craft compelling business videos, intros, and social media content. Leverage HeyGen's AI-driven platform to ensure branding consistency and engage your audience effectively.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Highlight your startup's impact by creating engaging AI videos that showcase customer success stories and build trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my startup video maker experience?

HeyGen offers a seamless startup video maker experience with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing you to create engaging content effortlessly. Utilize our video templates to maintain branding consistency and streamline your video content creation process.

What features does HeyGen provide for business video makers?

HeyGen empowers business video makers with tools like voiceover generation and branding controls, including logo and color customization. Our online video editor supports media library access and aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your business promo videos are professional and polished.

Can HeyGen help with creating a YouTube intro?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for creating a captivating YouTube intro. With our intro maker, you can use customizable templates and scenes to craft a unique introduction that aligns with your brand's identity.

Why choose HeyGen for social media video content?

HeyGen is ideal for social media video content creation, offering features like subtitles/captions and easy exports. Our platform ensures your videos are optimized for various social media platforms, enhancing your online presence with consistent branding.

