Spokesperson Video Maker: Create AI Videos Instantly
Generate professional videos quickly by transforming scripts into captivating visuals with our text-to-video feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second instructional video for new employees in the learning & development department, explaining key aspects of the company's new internal software. The visual style should be clean and clear, featuring screen-captures and a calm, guiding voice, ensuring comprehensive understanding with automatically generated Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Produce a concise 30-second internal company update for all employees, delivered by an AI spokesperson announcing an upcoming team-building event. The visual style should be friendly and professional with a consistent branded background, utilizing HeyGen's realistic AI avatars to create an engaging and recognizable presenter.
Design an engaging 15-second social media ad aimed at potential customers interested in a time-saving subscription service. The visual style should be fast-paced and vibrant with modern background music and impactful text overlays, effectively communicating the service's benefits by quickly assembling professional content using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is your go-to AI spokesperson video maker, effortlessly creating professional videos with AI avatars. Generate high-quality content for marketing and training, saving time and costs.
Elevate Marketing Campaigns.
Produce high-performing video ads quickly using an AI spokesperson, effectively capturing audience attention and driving results.
Engage Audiences on Social Media.
Create captivating social media videos and clips with an AI spokesperson, enhancing your online presence and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation with AI?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video generator that allows users to quickly create professional videos using realistic AI avatars and an intuitive interface. It acts as an efficient AI spokesperson video maker, transforming text into engaging video content.
Can I customize the AI avatars and brand my videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers extensive customization options for your videos, including the ability to choose from a diverse range of AI avatars. You can also apply your branding controls, such as logos and colors, to ensure your videos align perfectly with your brand identity.
What makes HeyGen a time-saving solution for video production?
HeyGen significantly reduces video production time by enabling you to create high-quality videos directly from text. Its powerful text-to-video functionality eliminates the need for complex filming and editing, making it an incredibly efficient AI video generator.
Is HeyGen suitable for various professional applications like marketing or learning?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be a versatile AI spokesperson tool, perfect for marketing campaigns, learning & development content, and more. Its user-friendly interface allows professionals across industries to leverage the power of AI avatars for impactful communication.