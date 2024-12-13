Your SOP video generator for fast, clear process documentation

Streamline creation of step-by-step documentation. Leverage AI avatars to narrate your procedures for unparalleled clarity and engagement.

Create a compelling 1-minute video targeting busy team leads and operations managers, showcasing how our "AI SOP generator" revolutionizes "Auto-generate SOPs". The visual style should be fast-paced and professional, featuring sleek UI shots of the platform in action, accompanied by upbeat instrumental music and a clear, concise "Text-to-video from script" voiceover that highlights the speed and efficiency gains.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video aimed at technical writers and training departments, focusing on the ease of creating detailed "step-by-step documentation" with seamless "Custom Branding". Visually, maintain a clean, structured, tutorial-like aesthetic with on-screen annotations, complemented by a calm, instructional voiceover and subtle background music. Highlight how "Subtitles/captions" enhance accessibility and clarity for all learners, ensuring precise communication.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 45-second video for global companies and international teams, illustrating the power of our "SOP video generator" with "multilingual support". The visuals should be energetic, featuring quick cuts of different language interfaces and animated text highlights, set to high-energy music. A precise "Voiceover generation" should articulate how easy it is to reach a global audience, breaking down language barriers for critical procedures.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an engaging 2-minute video for corporate trainers and instructional designers demonstrating how "visual SOPs" can transform "workflow documentation". Employ a modern, bright visual style with practical examples of real-world application, guided by a friendly yet authoritative "AI avatars" voice. The audio should feature light, encouraging background music, reinforcing the benefit of highly engaging and easy-to-understand training materials.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the SOP Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your screen recordings into clear, comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures with AI-powered automation and customizable options.

1
Step 1
Record Your Process
Utilize the intuitive 1-click recorder to capture every action on your screen, ensuring no critical step is missed in your workflow documentation.
2
Step 2
Generate Step-by-Step Instructions
Leverage AI-powered analysis to automatically break down your video recording into precise, step-by-step instructions and automatic screenshot capture.
3
Step 3
Customize and Refine
Easily edit and enhance the auto-generated content with AI-written descriptions, adding annotations, or incorporating custom branding to align with your organization's guidelines.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Distribute your polished SOPs by exporting them into multiple formats like PDF, Word, or HTML, or share directly via a secure, shareable link for seamless collaboration.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Procedures

.

Transform complex SOPs into clear, concise AI videos, making procedural learning straightforward and improving adherence across various departments.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of standard operating procedures?

HeyGen's AI SOP generator automatically transforms your screen recordings into detailed, step-by-step documentation. Its AI-powered analysis captures every essential action, streamlining the entire SOP creator process.

What export options are available for SOPs generated with HeyGen?

HeyGen provides flexible export options for your standard operating procedures, allowing you to export to PDF, Word, or HTML. Additionally, you can apply Custom Branding and benefit from multilingual support for broad usability.

Can I generate an SOP from existing video content using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to Generate SOP from Video by leveraging its advanced AI brain for your Recordings. It intelligently processes uploaded video to SOP content, creating structured procedures complete with AI transcripts and summaries.

Does HeyGen offer automated screen recording and annotation features for SOPs?

Absolutely, HeyGen functions as an intuitive SOP recorder with a 1-click recorder, capturing precise screen recordings effortlessly. It includes automatic screenshot capture and robust tools for adding detailed screenshots and annotations to enhance your workflow documentation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo