Create Stunning Videos with Sneak Peek Video Maker
Effortlessly craft engaging promos using customizable templates and AI avatars for a professional touch.
Explore Examples
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Capture the essence of your upcoming product launch in a 60-second promo video tailored for tech-savvy marketers. This video leverages HeyGen's drag-and-drop interface and media library/stock support to create a visually stunning experience. The audio style is upbeat and engaging, designed to keep viewers hooked from start to finish. With the ability to add subtitles/captions, your message will be clear and accessible to all.
Create a buzz around your latest event with a 30-second sneak peek video, ideal for social media influencers looking to expand their reach. The video features HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ensuring your content looks perfect on any platform. The visual style is vibrant and energetic, paired with a catchy music track that sets the tone. With creative control at your fingertips, you can customize every detail to align with your branding.
Introduce your new service with a 45-second promo video, crafted for small business owners eager to make an impact. Utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation, this video combines professional narration with stunning visuals from the templates & scenes feature. The audio style is warm and inviting, designed to build trust and connection with your audience. With HeyGen's video editor, you can fine-tune every element to create a polished final product.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers creators with its sneak peek video maker, offering customizable video templates and a drag-and-drop interface for seamless video creation. Enhance your branding and engage audiences across social media channels with AI-driven video solutions.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating sneak peek videos for social media in minutes, boosting audience engagement and brand visibility.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce high-performing promotional videos using AI, ensuring your brand message reaches the right audience effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my promo video creation?
HeyGen offers a powerful promo video maker with customizable templates and a drag-and-drop interface, allowing you to create engaging promotional content effortlessly. With access to royalty-free media and branding controls, you can ensure your videos align perfectly with your brand's identity.
What features does HeyGen's sneak peek video maker offer?
HeyGen's sneak peek video maker provides creative control with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, enabling you to craft captivating previews. The platform supports various video resolutions and includes tools for adding text captions and music tracks to enhance your sneak peeks.
Can HeyGen's video editor support social media channels?
Yes, HeyGen's video editor is designed to optimize content for social media channels. With aspect-ratio resizing and export options, you can easily tailor your videos for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and more, ensuring your content looks great everywhere.
Why choose HeyGen for video creation?
HeyGen stands out in video creation with its AI-driven features, including voiceover generation and a comprehensive media library. The platform's intuitive interface and extensive video templates make it ideal for both beginners and professionals seeking efficient and creative video solutions.