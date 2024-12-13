Professional Explainer Video Generator: Create Impactful Videos

Quickly turn your scripts into dynamic explainer videos with powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.

Create a 45-second marketing video targeting small business owners, showcasing how a professional explainer video generator can streamline their customer onboarding. The visual style should be clean and modern with engaging animated graphics, supported by a friendly, professional voiceover generated using HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, turning your script into a compelling video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second internal training video for new employees, explaining a core company process using an AI Explainer Video Maker. The visual and audio style should be clear and instructional, featuring an AI avatar to guide users through step-by-step visuals, complemented by precise Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second dynamic company update video for stakeholders and existing customers, announcing a new feature on your AI video platform. The video should employ a visually rich and energetic style with quick transitions and uplifting background music, utilizing HeyGen's professionally-designed Templates & scenes and incorporating relevant visuals from its Media library/stock support.
Prompt 3
Design a 55-second animated explainer video for prospective B2B clients, simplifying the complex benefits of your service. This video should adopt a story-driven visual style with an energetic voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to craft a concise narrative and utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform deployment.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Professional Explainer Video Generator Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling explainer videos with AI-powered tools, delivering professional-quality content quickly and efficiently.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your script into the professional explainer video generator. Our AI-powered video creation engine instantly converts your text into a dynamic video storyboard, laying the groundwork for your explainer.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Enhance your message by choosing from professionally-designed templates that suit your brand. Easily add scenes, text, and media to build a visually compelling explainer.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Bring your script to life with natural-sounding AI voiceovers. Choose from diverse voices and languages, then preview and refine to ensure perfect synchronization with your visuals.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your project by applying branding controls and adjusting aspect ratios. Export your high-quality explainer video, ready to be shared with your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen is a professional explainer video generator, helping you create engaging explainer videos with AI. Our AI Explainer Video Maker streamlines video creation.

Develop Educational Courses

.

Expand your reach and deliver engaging educational content by creating professional explainer videos for online courses and learning modules.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as a professional explainer video generator?

HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that enables users to effortlessly generate high-quality, professional explainer videos. With its intuitive interface, you can create engaging AI videos quickly, transforming complex concepts into clear visual narratives without needing extensive video production experience.

What kind of animated explainer videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen allows you to produce diverse animated explainer videos, featuring lifelike AI avatars and a wide array of professionally-designed templates. You can customize these videos with various elements and diverse video styles to match your brand's unique messaging and communication goals.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of creating marketing videos for businesses?

Yes, HeyGen's AI video platform significantly simplifies marketing video creation, even for those with no design skills. Its user-friendly drag-and-drop editor lets you add text prompts, choose AI avatars, and generate natural AI voiceovers to produce compelling marketing videos efficiently.

Does HeyGen support the integration of custom branding elements in explainer videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your company's logo, specific color palettes, and custom fonts directly into your explainer videos. This ensures consistent brand representation across all your video content, strengthening your marketing strategy.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo