Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second internal training video for new employees, explaining a core company process using an AI Explainer Video Maker. The visual and audio style should be clear and instructional, featuring an AI avatar to guide users through step-by-step visuals, complemented by precise Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Produce a 30-second dynamic company update video for stakeholders and existing customers, announcing a new feature on your AI video platform. The video should employ a visually rich and energetic style with quick transitions and uplifting background music, utilizing HeyGen's professionally-designed Templates & scenes and incorporating relevant visuals from its Media library/stock support.
Design a 55-second animated explainer video for prospective B2B clients, simplifying the complex benefits of your service. This video should adopt a story-driven visual style with an energetic voiceover, leveraging HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to craft a concise narrative and utilizing Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform deployment.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is a professional explainer video generator, helping you create engaging explainer videos with AI. Our AI Explainer Video Maker streamlines video creation.
Boost Training Engagement.
Enhance learning and retention with dynamic AI-powered training explainers that simplify complex information.
Generate High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling explainer video ads that capture attention and drive conversions for your products or services.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen function as a professional explainer video generator?
HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform that enables users to effortlessly generate high-quality, professional explainer videos. With its intuitive interface, you can create engaging AI videos quickly, transforming complex concepts into clear visual narratives without needing extensive video production experience.
What kind of animated explainer videos can I create with HeyGen?
HeyGen allows you to produce diverse animated explainer videos, featuring lifelike AI avatars and a wide array of professionally-designed templates. You can customize these videos with various elements and diverse video styles to match your brand's unique messaging and communication goals.
Can HeyGen simplify the process of creating marketing videos for businesses?
Yes, HeyGen's AI video platform significantly simplifies marketing video creation, even for those with no design skills. Its user-friendly drag-and-drop editor lets you add text prompts, choose AI avatars, and generate natural AI voiceovers to produce compelling marketing videos efficiently.
Does HeyGen support the integration of custom branding elements in explainer videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your company's logo, specific color palettes, and custom fonts directly into your explainer videos. This ensures consistent brand representation across all your video content, strengthening your marketing strategy.