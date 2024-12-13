Product Update Generator: Announce New Features Fast

Generate engaging product updates in minutes. Use Text-to-video from script to clearly communicate features and boost user engagement.

Produce a 45-second dynamic video aimed at busy product managers and marketing teams, showcasing how the product update generator transforms dry information into visually engaging announcements. The visual style should be upbeat and modern with subtle animations, complemented by a friendly, professional voiceover, and effectively utilize HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to integrate relevant visuals or multimedia elements that communicate updates clearly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second narrative video for software developers and technical writers, demonstrating how to creatively present release notes. The video should feature a clean, illustrative visual style with a conversational, informative tone delivered by an "AI avatar" from HeyGen, turning complex updates into an easily digestible story using pre-designed templates.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 30-second energetic promotional video targeting small business owners and indie developers, highlighting the extensive customization options available for their product updates. The visual style should be bright and highly personalized, enhanced by a warm, encouraging voiceover, emphasizing how quickly users can tailor their announcements using HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes" to perfectly match their brand identity.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a 50-second explainer video for customer success teams and internal communication managers, illustrating how effortlessly plain text release notes can be transformed into professional, impactful video content. The video should adopt a clear, concise aesthetic with smooth transitions and a confident narrator, focusing on the power of HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to communicate updates clearly and efficiently.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Product Update Generator Works

Effortlessly craft engaging product update announcements and release notes with our AI-powered generator, saving you time and enhancing user engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Update Script
Begin by inputting your key information, like new features or bug fixes, into our intuitive interface. Our AI Text Generator then crafts a compelling script for your product update announcements, ensuring clarity and accuracy.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visuals
Select from a diverse range of templates & scenes to visually represent your product update. These pre-designed layouts help you effectively showcase new features and performance improvements.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your update with AI avatars that deliver your message professionally. Leverage customization options like branding controls to align the update with your brand identity and communicate updates clearly.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your product update video with professional voiceover generation and then export your polished announcement for all your upcoming product releases across communication channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Product Walkthroughs and Onboarding

.

Create interactive AI-powered video walkthroughs for new features, improving comprehension and user adoption during onboarding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my product update announcements with visuals?

HeyGen transforms your "Product Update Announcements" into engaging video content by leveraging "AI avatars", "Text-to-video from script", and "Voiceover generation". These "visuals or multimedia elements" are crucial for capturing "user engagement" and clearly conveying "new features" or "performance improvements."

What templates are available for generating release notes quickly?

HeyGen provides a variety of "templates" and scenes specifically designed for a "product release note generator", making the process highly "time-saving". These pre-designed layouts help you "communicate updates clearly" and efficiently, whether for "bug fixes" or significant "product releases."

Can HeyGen's AI Text Generator help communicate new features effectively?

Absolutely, HeyGen's integrated "AI Text Generator" assists in crafting compelling scripts for your "Release Notes", ensuring you "communicate updates clearly" and professionally. This feature helps articulate "new features" and their benefits, streamlining your entire announcement process.

Does HeyGen offer customization options for branded product updates?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust "Customization options" and "Branding controls" to align your "product update generator" videos with your company's identity. You can easily incorporate your logo, brand colors, and specific visual elements to "communicate updates clearly" and consistently.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo