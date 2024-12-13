PPC Campaign Video Generator for High-Impact Ads

Transform your scripts into engaging, high-converting video ads for all your PPC campaigns with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.

Create a vibrant 30-second promotional video targeted at small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing how easily they can launch their first PPC campaign video using HeyGen. The visual style should be bright and upbeat with modern corporate aesthetics, complemented by a friendly and encouraging voiceover. Highlight the advantage of using HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly generate eye-catching video ads without prior design experience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop a sophisticated 45-second instructional video designed for digital marketing agencies and brand strategists, illustrating how to maintain effortless brand consistency across all Google Ads campaigns. Employ a polished and professional visual style with sleek animations, accompanied by an authoritative voiceover. Demonstrate the power of using "AI avatars" to deliver brand messaging consistently, allowing customization with specific messaging, brand colors, and images to perfectly align with client guidelines.
Produce a dynamic 60-second video for e-commerce marketers and social media managers, focusing on generating high-performing creatives for platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The video should adopt a fast-paced and engaging visual style, featuring trending music and an energetic voiceover. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" tool enables rapid iteration of ad copy and diverse audio options, crucial for optimizing social media ads and capturing target audience attention.
Craft a concise 15-second explainer video tailored for content creators and busy entrepreneurs, highlighting the seamless experience of transforming text into compelling video ads. The aesthetic should be clean, minimalist, and instructional, featuring a clear and concise voiceover. Showcase how HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability makes creating a video ad creator incredibly easy to use, accelerating content production for various PPC campaigns.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your PPC Campaign Video Generator Works

Generate compelling, high-performing video ads for your PPC campaigns effortlessly. Our intuitive tool helps you create impactful visuals that capture your target audience.

Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from our "1000s of templates" or begin with a blank canvas to kickstart your video ad creation using our Templates & scenes.
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Customize with messaging, brand colors, images to align with your campaign goals and maintain strong Brand Consistency using our Branding controls (logo, colors).
Step 3
Add Dynamic Elements
Enhance your ad with "studio-quality animations" and rich visuals from our Media library/stock support to make your video truly stand out.
Step 4
Export Your Ad
Preview your creative, make final adjustments, and generate high-performing creatives with fast to render videos using our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.

HeyGen is your go-to PPC campaign video generator, enabling rapid creation of high-performing video ads. Create compelling videos for Google Ads and social media with ease.

Create Compelling Customer Testimonial Videos

Transform customer success stories into powerful video ads, building trust and driving conversions for your campaigns.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of high-performing video ads for PPC campaigns?

HeyGen acts as a powerful PPC campaign video generator, enabling users to generate high-performing creatives quickly. With thousands of video ad templates and options to customize with messaging, brand colors, and images, you can produce engaging visual content optimized for your target audience.

Can HeyGen assist in producing video ads specifically for Google Ads and other platforms?

Yes, HeyGen simplifies video ad creation for various platforms, including Google Ads and social media ads. Its easy-to-use interface allows you to transform scripts into video with AI avatars and voiceover generation, ensuring your message is delivered effectively across different channels.

What creative features does HeyGen provide to maintain brand consistency across all video advertisements?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing for effortless brand consistency in all your video ads. You can customize templates with your brand colors and logo, ensuring every video ad, from display ads to storytelling ads, reflects your unique identity and messaging.

How fast can I generate studio-quality video advertisements using HeyGen?

HeyGen is designed to be a fast video ad creator, enabling you to produce studio-quality animations and engaging video ads efficiently. Our text-to-video feature and quick rendering capabilities mean you can rapidly generate compelling content for all your PPC campaigns.

