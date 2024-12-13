The Best Online Video Generator for Stunning Content

Generate professional videos effortlessly with our AI video generator, leveraging powerful Text-to-video from script capabilities.

Create a 1-minute tutorial video for tech professionals, demonstrating how to quickly generate technical explainer videos using an online video generator. The visual style should be sleek and minimalist, focusing on screen recordings of the software interface, complemented by a precise, informative voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to show how a complex script can be converted into an engaging visual explanation with minimal effort.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video aimed at IT support staff, showcasing advanced video creation tool features for troubleshooting guides. The video should adopt a clear, step-by-step visual style with on-screen annotations and a calm, guiding audio narration. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature ensures accessibility and clarity for all viewers, particularly when explaining intricate technical processes.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute thought leadership video for technical writers and project managers, illustrating the transformative impact of an AI video generator on technical documentation workflows. The visual design should be modern and infographic-driven, showcasing data and case studies, accompanied by an authoritative and professional voiceover. Demonstrate the power of HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present complex information clearly without needing a live presenter, streamlining content production.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 1-minute 30-second feature comparison video for developers and software engineers, highlighting the technical advantages of using an online video editor for collaborative project updates. The video should have a dynamic, fast-paced visual style with split screens and quick cuts demonstrating various editing functionalities, paired with an energetic and concise audio track. Showcase HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for easily adapting content across different technical platforms and documentation formats.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Online Video Generator Works

Generate professional videos quickly and easily with our AI-powered online video generator, transforming your ideas into engaging visual content in just a few clicks.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting from a wide array of pre-made templates or begin with a blank canvas to build your video from scratch, setting the stage for your creative vision.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Paste your script to instantly generate video using Text-to-video from script capabilities, or upload your own media to tell your story effectively.
3
Step 3
Customize with AI
Apply Auto Caption for enhanced accessibility and engagement, ensuring your video content is understood by a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your final video in various aspect ratios for platforms like social media, making it ready to reach your audience efficiently.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhanced Training & Education

.

Develop dynamic AI-generated video content to significantly improve learner engagement and knowledge retention in training programs.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for users of all skill levels?

HeyGen is an intuitive "online video generator" that streamlines the entire "video creation tool" process. Its user-friendly interface allows anyone to easily produce high-quality videos without extensive "video editing" experience, all from a convenient "cloud-based" platform.

Can HeyGen convert my text into engaging video content with realistic voiceovers?

Absolutely. HeyGen excels as an "AI video generator", offering powerful "Text to Video" capabilities. Simply input your "text prompts", and HeyGen will automatically generate natural-sounding "voiceovers" to bring your script to life.

Does HeyGen include advanced features for video accessibility and engagement?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust technical features like automatic "Auto Caption" generation, ensuring your content is accessible and engaging for a wider audience. This advanced capability streamlines post-production, allowing you to focus on your message.

What specific benefits do HeyGen's AI avatars and templates offer?

HeyGen provides a wide array of "pre-made templates" and realistic "AI avatars" that act as professional "talking heads". This allows you to quickly create polished videos for various purposes, significantly speeding up your "video maker" workflow.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo