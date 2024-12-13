Your Omnichannel Video Maker for AI-Powered Content

Boost your cross-platform reach with AI-driven content, easily creating videos for any channel using advanced Text-to-video from script.

Imagine a dynamic 30-second short video designed for small business owners and marketing managers, showcasing how easily they can create professional-grade content. The visual style should be bright and modern with fast-paced cuts, complemented by an upbeat background track and a clear, enthusiastic voiceover. This video will demonstrate the power of HeyGen's templates & scenes for quickly launching an omnichannel video maker strategy across social media platforms, highlighting the speed and simplicity of production.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a sleek 45-second video targeting digital marketers and content creators, illustrating the cutting-edge capabilities of AI video generation. Visually, think clean graphics, smooth transitions, and a futuristic aesthetic, all set to sophisticated ambient music. The core message should focus on how HeyGen's AI avatars can elevate brand storytelling and create engaging short-form video content without the need for traditional filming crews.
Prompt 2
Produce an informative 60-second product demo video aimed at e-commerce store owners and product managers looking to boost sales. The visual style should be clean, clear, and detail-oriented, featuring high-quality product shots and step-by-step walkthroughs, supported by a professional, human-like voiceover and subtle background music. This video will emphasize how HeyGen's robust voiceover generation feature allows for compelling product video maker content that explains features and benefits with clarity.
Prompt 3
Craft an impactful 30-second video advertisement intended for advertising agencies and media buyers who need to quickly adapt campaigns. The visual style should be bold and persuasive with quick, attention-grabbing cuts, paired with an urgent, results-driven soundtrack and compelling on-screen text highlights. The narrative will highlight how HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports capability enables efficient creative testing for various video ads, ensuring optimal performance across different platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Omnichannel Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create and distribute engaging video content across all your platforms with AI, ensuring consistent messaging and brand presence.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Foundation
Begin by inputting your script to leverage our Text-to-video from script capability, generating a dynamic visual sequence to tell your story.
2
Step 2
Add Brand Elements
Reinforce your identity by applying specific logos, colors, and fonts using our comprehensive Branding controls. This is key for compelling product video maker content.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Voice and Sound
Bring your video to life with natural-sounding narration generated through our advanced Voiceover generation feature, enhancing the overall impact of your music & voiceover.
4
Step 4
Distribute Across Channels
Optimize your final video for various platforms by utilizing our Aspect-ratio resizing & exports functionality, ensuring seamless delivery across all your social media and marketing channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an AI video generation platform, empowers you to be an omnichannel video maker. Easily create product videos, video ads, and social media content for various platforms.

Present Customer Success Stories

.

Craft compelling video testimonials and success stories with AI to build trust and demonstrate product value across your channels.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify AI video generation with avatars?

HeyGen empowers users to create engaging videos using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can bring your scripts to life with realistic digital presenters, enhancing your creative output effortlessly.

Can HeyGen assist with creating effective video ads and product demos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is a powerful product video maker, offering intuitive tools and customizable video templates to produce compelling video ads and detailed product demo videos that capture attention and drive engagement.

What features does HeyGen provide for omnichannel video creation, especially for social media?

HeyGen functions as an omnichannel video maker, allowing you to generate versatile short-form video content optimized for various social media platforms. Its aspect-ratio resizing and diverse templates ensure your content looks great everywhere.

Does HeyGen provide robust music and voiceover capabilities?

Yes, HeyGen's video editor seamlessly integrates high-quality music and voiceover generation, enabling you to add professional audio elements to your videos. This ensures a polished final product without needing external tools.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo